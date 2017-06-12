PlayStation E3 2017 press conference, watch it right here

E3 2017 is here! The videogames show officially opening its doors on starting on Tuesday 13 June, but the press conferences have already started.

Microsoft has unveiled its Xbox One X 4K powerhouse of a console, so it's now down to Sony to show its hand. We don't expect a significant piece of hardware news, but we cannot wait for the PS4 games announcements.

So here's how to catch up with the PlayStation E3 Media Showcase today.

Sony will start its annual E3 press conference at 6pm (PT) today, Monday 12 June. That's 2am, Tuesday 13 June in the UK, sorry.

It traditionally runs for two hours.

We'll be there ourselves and bringing you the news as it happens.

You will also be able to follow the action yourself through the livestream below. It'll kick off properly as the show gets underway.

It will also be hosted on the official PlayStation Twitch channel and YouTube.

There's an official PlayStation site for the Media Showcase, which will host the feed too.

As we've said above, we don't really expect any major hardware announcements in response to the new Xbox One X console - after all, the PS4 Pro was only released at the end of 2016.

There could be a price drop for the PS4 Pro, if rumours are to be believed, but nothing more on that front.

Instead it'll be games, games, games.

Gameplay for The Last of Us 2 will undoubtedly be on display. We'll see more on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, God of War and Days Gone too.

Sony has a strategic alliance with Activision, so you'll see COD: WW2, new Destiny 2 gameplay and, more than likely, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

There will also be new details and footage of the Sony-exclusive Spider-Man game. But perhaps the most exciting rumour is that we'll actually get to see early gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2. Oh yes.

Now on with the show...