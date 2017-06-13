PlayStation E3 2017 press conference: Watch it again and find out what was launched

E3 2017 is here! The videogames show officially opening its doors on starting on Tuesday 13 June, but the press conferences have already started.

Microsoft unveiled its Xbox One X 4K powerhouse of a console at its event, and then it was down to Sony to show its hand.

It did so on Monday afternoon to evening, LA time, and the underlying message that it was all about the games rather than the hardware - much to the delight of PlayStation fans.

So here's how to catch up with the PlayStation E3 Media Showcase if you missed it first time around.

You can catch up with the PlayStation media briefing below.

It also available on the official PlayStation Twitch channel and YouTube.

There's an official PlayStation site for the Media Showcase too.

As Sony concentrated solely on games, for PS4, PS4 Pro and PSVR, we barely got a sniff of any of the top dogs at the company.

In fact, it seemed like a constant stream of spectacular trailer after spectacular trailer.

You can see most of them here: Best PS4 games to look forward to in 2017 & 2018.

The event started with an extended trailer for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and ended with an amazing look at Insomniac's Spider-Man game, which is coming in "early 2018".

However, It was the new God of War footage that perhaps floated our boat most. Every time we see more of Kratos and his son embroiled in Norse mythology it looks better.

Days Gone also look great - like an Uncharted with zombies. Lots and lots of zombies.

Speaking of which, it was weird not to see or hear a peep about The Last of Us 2, but we did get new content on Detroit: Being Human, Call of Duty; WW2, Destiny 2 and Shadow of the Colossus.

PSVR also had its own small section and Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR holds considerable promise.

We'll be goings hands-on or exploring more of these titles during E3 2017. Join us throughout to keep track.