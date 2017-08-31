IFA 2017: All the announcements that matter

IFA, Internationale Funkausstellung, now holds one of the most significant spots on the calendar for international launches and product showcases.

The show started in 1924 as a radio convention and now, hosted in Messe Berlin, it's one of the world's largest tech shows. Unlike many, IFA is open to the public, meaning anyone can go an marvel at the latest and greatest technology.

Following year-on-year growth, 2017 is set to be bigger than ever.

IFA 2017 is being held in Berlin from 1-6 September. These are the dates that the show is open to the public at Messe Berlin.

However, the press day - when information about new products is released - falls beforehand, so activities have already started.

We are there in force to bring you all the announcements that matter.

As the press events have already kicked off, plenty of IFA 2017 products have been announced already. Many of the major companies have revealed their latest TVs, mobile phones and other devices ahead of the doors officially opening.

Here then are the announcements that matter, and some we are still expecting. We will be updating this round-up during the course of the show.

Acer announced many products on the Wednesday before the show.

A new Chromebook was one of stars. With an aluminium design and 15.6-inch display the Acer Chromebook 15 offers high-end features and memory for a reasonable €499 price point.

The company has also expanded its 2-in-1 Windows 10 device ranges with new Swift, Spin and Switch models.

And a couple of 360-degree cameras, in the shape of the Holo360 and Vision360, are available to view on the show floor.

Highlights of Asus' press event include the company's first consumer Windows Mixed Reality Headset and the ZenBook Flip and VivoBook Flip laptops.

Its headset weighs under 400g and utilises Microsoft's Mixed Reality platform to present augmented and virtual reality experiences. It doesn't require external sensors or additional software, it is said, in order to make set-up as simple as possible. We're still awaiting pricing and release details.

The ZenBook Flip and VivoBook ranges have been expanded with several new models, including the ZenBook Flip 14 - the "world's thinnest 2-in-1 laptop" - and the VivoBook S14.

Fitbit revealed its main IFA product prior to the show: the Fitbit Ionic, the much-rumoured smartwatch. With a focus on fitness and very much the Fitbit style, the Ionic evolves what we've seen before from the likes of the Blaze, but pulls the company more into contention with established devices like the Apple Watch of Android Wear devices.

Part of this comes from wider support of notifications, but there will also an SDK to encourage third-party app development. There's onboard space for music, with the whole experience designed to run phone-free. Naturally you have GPS and heart rate tracking, along with Fitbit Pay, meaning you'll be able to tap and pay with your watch too.

Lenovo is holding its IFA press conference on 31 August, so we don't have long to wait for its announcements.

The company is widely expected to be showing off the new Moto X, which is being called the Moto X4, as well as updating its Yoga line of laptops.

LG's main focus at IFA 2017 is the LG V30 flagship smartphone.

Announced during its press conference, the phone features a 6-inch 2880 x 1440 OLED display, runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and has a 120-degree 13-megapixel, wide-angle camera on the rear, alongside a 16-megapixel snapper.

B&O Play has tuned the device for audio and you get a pair of in-ear headphones from the Danish brand in the box.

There will undoubtedly be other AV products at the show too, which we'll update you on when it opens fully.

Robotic vacuum cleaner company Neato usually has something up its sleeve at IFA. Last year saw the release of the more accessibly-priced D3 connected and D5 connected robot cleaners, though we aren't yet sure what will be revealed this year.

There is a press conference scheduled for 31 August so expect something to be revealed.

Panasonic announced several things during its press conference ahead of the show.

A new 77-inch version of its EZ1002 4K HDR OLED TV was unveiled, which has the calibre required to be used as a Hollywood-standard viewing monitor let alone consumer television.

And it is joining the voice-enabled speaker revolution with the Panasonic GA10 Google Assist Speaker. It has full Hi-Fi quality audio performance, but is also controllable through Google Assistant.

Philips likes IFA. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching its new connected toothbrush at the show, as well as updating a number of small domestic appliances. We are also expecting TV updates from TP Vision, as well as audio announcements from the likes of Philips Fidelio.

As well as the news that the second generation Family Hub refrigerators will get voice control in Europe soon, Samsung used its IFA 2017 press conference to announce three new Gear products.

The Gear Sport is a smartwatch with fitness at the forefront. It's slightly smaller than the Gear S3, has full water-resistance and comes with many features to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. There's GPS built-in too.

If you're not after a full smartwatch, the Gear Fit 2 Pro is designed for great use while swimming as well as general fitness functions.

Both of them also have the ability to play Spotify tracks offline.

And the Gear IconX 2018 edition wireless in-ear headphones now sport Bixby voice control.

Sony often has one of the biggest IFA stands. In 2016 it used the show to launch its ZD9 television. It's still ranging the ZD9 in 2017, the only model about which there's been no talk of an update for. Perhaps we'll see a new flagship LED TV from Sony at IFA 2017.

Sony Mobile has also been making noises about smartphone plans: we've heard that the company is dropping certain mid-range devices, but still has plans to launch two new "flagship" handsets and has set the date for an IFA launch, according to reports.

Toshiba recently came forward and reintroduced itself to the UK with a range of televisions, including an OLED set. At the time the company said these TVs wouldn't be available until September, so we're expecting to see and hear more from manufacturer Vestel at the show.

TomTom has often used IFA as a location to launch and showcase products. With a clearer strategy for Sport and Drive product lines, the company often chooses to release new products around this time of year. In 2016 that saw a number of updates and so far the company has been quiet in 2017 so far.