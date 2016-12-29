When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?

Every year a major update to Android is released. This year's update is called Android Nougat, following the theme of dessert-inspired names.

Unlike previous updates, Nougat was first released to developers with a public preview beta programme, meaning early access to the new version of Android. It's now been released to Nexus devices. If you want to know what the Nougat update brings with it, you can read our Android Nougat review with everything you need to know.

Things are a little more complicated already in 2016, because Google subsequently launched the Pixel and Pixel XL devices on Android 7.1, bringing some exclusive features to its own new phones.

Google started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to Nexus devices on 22 August. This covered a great number of devices, but it wasn't until early October that the Nexus 6 got in on the action, with that update appearing on 3 October. The LG V20, officially unveiled on 6 September, was the first device to feature Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box.

Android 7.1 Nougat launched with the Pixel phones on 4 October, with those two devices becoming available on 20 October. Google subsequently confirmed the Android 7.1 beta program, which started on 19 October.

The final release of Android 7.1.1 is scheduled through early December, with Google confirming that it is being released for supported devices from 5 December, with it arriving on your Pixel XL on 9 December.

Google has also confirmed it is working with device manufacturers to bring the Nougat update to your devices.

Google started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat from 22 August. The company confirmed the Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 9, Nexus Player and Pixel C would all be getting an over-the-air updates, which has happened for Android 7.0 Nougat. The Nexus 5 has been put out to pasture.

Google has started the Android 7.1 beta program, bringing Daydream VR support and other goodies to devices prior to full release and that started on 19 October.

On 5 December Google confirmed the release of Android 7.1.1. This will be rolling out to:

Nexus 6

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P

Nexus 9

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Nexus Player

Pixel C

General Mobile 4G (Android One)

This will arrive over the first few weeks of December 2016 and will also be the version that anyone on the Android beta program receives.

BlackBerry is all about Android now. The BlackBerry Priv launched on Android Lollipop and it took six months to see an update to Marshmallow.

With a bit of luck BlackBerry will speed things up for Android Nougat but early 2017 is probably more likely than the end of 2016. We're waiting to hear on timelines for the Priv, DTEK50 and DTEK60 updates.

HTC operates a 90-day promise for software updates and the company also says your device will be updated for two years following its release.

It has confirmed via Twitter that it has received the "final shipping Android 7.0 Nougat software" and that it expects to roll out to begin in Q4. HTC has said Android Nougat will be coming to unlocked models of the HTC 10, HTC One A9 and the HTC One M9, as well as carrier versions.

The new HTC 10 Evo/HTC Bolt launched with Android Nougat and HTC Sense, so is up to date.

As of 1 December 2016, the unlocked variant of the HTC 10 in the US will be receiving the update to Android 7.0 Nougat. There's no word on carrier or other regional variants - we've not had it in the UK.

On 5 December it was confirmed that Nougat was being pushed to the HTC One M9 unlocked in the US. We're still waiting to hear on other and international versions.

Huawei began offering Android Marshmallow devices from November 2015 when it launched its Mate 8 with the software pre-loaded. The Mate 9, recently launched, is Nougat, the first device to offer the software.

In terms of updates, it might be a couple more months before older devices see the Nougat update but Huawei is a little quicker than others. We can't be sure if Huawei will offer 7.1 Nougat, but the company already offers one of the 7.1 additions - a swipe action on the fingerprint scanner.

The update is being worked on, with the beta software already available, but there is no definitive date when it will be released for now. It has been reported that when it does arrive that it will come to the entire P9 series and the Mate 8.

Sub-brand of Huawei, Honor, launched the Honor 7 Enhanced Edition in December 2015, offering Android Marshmallow from the box.

The Honor 5X and the standard model of the Honor 7 then both received the Marshmallow update a couple of months later around March so early 2017 for Android Nougat is a safer bet than end of 2016. Like Huawei, Honor already offers a swipe action on the fingerprint scanner, one of the features of Android 7.1.

The company has however announced the public beta test of EMUI 5, based on Android Nougat for the Honor 8, as of 9 November.

With Honor lining up a launch at CES 2017, we suspect that wider roll-out of Nougat will follow that January device launch.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update has already started rolling out to LG G5 owners in South Korea. Other regions are set to follow, with reports on 1 December of Verizon G5 users seeing the update available too. Users with older handsets like the LG G4 may have to wait a few more months but early 2017 is plausible based on this year's update schedule.

The company also launched the LG V20 on 6 September, which is the company's first device running Android 7.0 Nougat and the first device to launch with the new software out of the box.

In the past, Motorola was amongst the fastest to update devices, but that hasn't been the case for Nougat. The company has gone official, however, confirming a wide number of handsets that will be updated:

Moto G (4th Gen)

Moto G Plus (4th Gen)

Moto G Play (4th Gen)

Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen)

Moto X Style

Moto X Play

Moto X Force

Droid Turbo 2

Droid Maxx 2

Moto Z

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Nexus 6

The Moto Z and Moto Z Force are first on the list, with updates starting from week beginning 21 November.

OnePlus hasn't been the fastest at updating its devices to Marshmallow. The OnePlus 2 didn't receive the update until the beginning of June and the OnePlus X only received it in October.

The company is teasing, however, tweeting on 4 October to tell owners that it is working on the Nougat update for the OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T. It is available in open beta for the OnePlus 3 as of 1 December but there is no word on when the final build will appear as yet.

Samsung phased a roll-out for the Marshmallow update, with some devices receiving it in South Korea at the end of January 2016. Other regions and devices had to wait a little longer with updates still being pushed in March 2016.

With so many devices to update, Samsung tends to be a little slower. At the moment, the company hasn't committed to a timeline, but it's thought that the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge will be updated to the Grace UX - as found on the Note 7.

It has been confirmed that the Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 will be the full Android 7.1.1 version.

Samsung has started a Galaxy Beta Programme for Nougat, meaning this in US, UK, Korea and China can test the software on the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge and it's now said that as of 29 December, this is in its final stages, but no confirmed date has been given for the update.

The T-Mobile network has confirmed some Samsung devices that will be updated at some point, including:

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Sony has announced it will make Android Nougat available to the following devices:

Xperia Z3+

Xperia Z4 Tablet

Xperia Z5

Xperia Z5 Compact

Xperia Z5 Premium

Xperia X

Xperia XA

Xperia XA Ultra

Xperia X Compact

Xperia X Performance

The rollout has begun for the Xperia XZ and X Performance as of 1 December 2016 but a timeline for the other devices have yet to be confirmed. The company said the update would come to devices "as quickly as we can".

Nougat for Xperia X and Xperia X Compact has started, but it yet to reach the US or UK.