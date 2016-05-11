How to wipe an iPhone and transfer your content to a new iPhone

You've got a new iPhone and you need to move everything from your old iPhone to your new one? No problem.

Luckily moving from iPhone to iPhone is a piece of cake but we have detailed a step-by-step guide to help you make the process as smooth as possible.

Here is how to make sure everything that was on your old iPhone is wiped and transferred to your new iPhone without any glitches.

First things first, you need to backup your current iPhone to the newest possible version. Even if you have automatic backup setup, which you should as a rule, it's worth doing a manual backup before switching over to your new iPhone.

Automatic backup happens when your iPhone is plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi, which for most people will probably be during the night. Therefore, doing a manual backup will ensure any photos or messages you sent during the day after you unplugged your iPhone will make their way onto your new device.

To do this, head into Settings > iCloud or simply plug your iPhone in and make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi if you have automatic backup setup. Within the iCloud menu, you can toggle various things on and off, such as Photos, Contacts, Calendars and Wallet if there are certain elements you don't want to carry across.

Make sure everything you want transferred over is toggled on. Within the iCloud Drive tab, you can also opt to turn various apps on or off, including the likes of WhatsApp, Uber and Slack.

It's worth noting that for WhatsApp, you'll need to backup your chats in the WhatsApp app itself if you want all your chats to transfer across. WhatsApp also offers automatic backup but for those that don't have it turned on open WhatsApp, go to Account > Chats > Chat Backup > Backup Now. It will take a while if you've never done it before and you're a WhatsApp advocate so it's worth switching on Auto Backup while you're in this section to make it easier next time and ensure you don't lose your chats if you lose your phone.

Next step once everything is backed up is to move your SIM from your old iPhone to your new one. You'll only get as far as setting the language and your Wi-Fi network before you'll need a SIM in your new iPhone to do anything else.

Get the pin, stick it in the side of your iPhone and switch the SIM from your old iPhone to your new one. If it doesn't register straight away, don't panic, just push the pin in and reinsert the slot and it should pick it up.

Once in, you'll have the option to enable location services and setup Touch ID.

Following this, you have several options. You can setup your new iPhone as a new iPhone if you want to start from scratch, or you can restore it from an iCloud or iTunes backup if you want your new iPhone to have all the information your old iPhone did.

Selecting to restore your new iPhone from an iCloud backup will first ask you for your Apple ID and then you'll be offered a couple of backup options. These will consist of the latest backup and the backup previous to that when you unplugged your device if you had automatic backup setup.

Select the most recent backup and download the latest software. You'll then be required to re-enter your Apple ID password, accept some more terms and conditions and your new iPhone will then start restoring from iCloud.

Go grab a cuppa here because while it's simple to get to the point of restoring your new iPhone from your old one, it will take a while for it to complete the process. Don't lose patience, it will do it even if you don't think anything is happening.

Once your new iPhone has finished restoring, you'll need to re-enter your Apple ID again. Yep again. This will setup iCloud on your new device.

You'll then get the option to set up Apple Pay, as well as Keychain and Siri. Setup as much as you want to or as much as you have time for. If you're short on time, everything is easy to setup afterwards so don't worry.

Your new iPhone will then need some time to download everything, especially if you're an app hoarder. Plug it in so it has some power and grab yourself another cuppa while all your apps and media download. It's again not a quick process but don't be too hard on it, it's doing its best. While you're waiting, flick through your old iPhone and check everything has transferred across.

You might find that some of the apps are greyed out on your new iPhone and nothing happens when you tap them, while others say waiting below them. The ones that say waiting are downloading but the greyed out ones with nothing underneath may have got stuck.

To unstick them, the easiest way is to force download from the App Store. If they don't appear in the list on the App Store, search for them and press the little cloud with the arrow pointing downwards on the right. They should then start downloading and eventually appear on your homescreen, not greyed out.

You'll need to re-enter passwords but after you've done all that, your new iPhone should have everything your old iPhone did. It's worth taking the opportunity to delete apps you don't use if you want to make the process a little quicker.

The last step once everything has downloaded on your new iPhone is to wipe your old iPhone and restore it to factory settings. Be sure to check you are happy everything is on your new iPhone before you do this though because once it is wiped, it isn't coming back.

First things first, you'll need to unpair your Apple Watch if you have one paired with your old iPhone. To do this, go into the Apple Watch app on your old iPhone then into the My Watch tab.

From here, click on the name of your Watch at the top of the display, followed by the orange information symbol on the next screen. This will then give you the option to Unpair Apple Watch. You'll need to put in your Apple ID to complete the unpairing and it will take a couple of minutes.

Following this, you'll need to delete your iCloud account from your old iPhone. Head to Settings > iCloud > Scroll down to Sign Out. Follow the instructions on the iPhone until you have deleted your account. Again, you'll need your Apple ID.

Next step is to erase the device. To do this, head back to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings. You'll be asked for your passcode, enter it and tap Erase iPhone.

The Apple logo will then appear and eventually your device will return to the startup display you saw on your new iPhone. This again can take a couple of minutes so be patient but once you see it, you're all done.