May the 4th be with you: Best Star Wars gadgets and toys to celebrate

May the 4th be with you: Best Star Wars gadgets and toys to celebrateThinkgeek
Happy holiday, Star Wars fans!
May the 4th is here again - a day in which fans of the space opera celebrate the franchise's film series, books, and culture. This is a global holiday, so chances are you will hear someone say "May the Force/fourth be with you" today. You might also see memes being shared across the interwebs, movie marathons on cable, and sales across the web on all-things Star Wars related.
And if you're a total diehard, you might even get a Star Wars toy from a loved one. You could do some gift-giving too, if that's your thing. Either way, we know you'd love to see a few Star Wars-themed gadgets, so we've rounded up some of the best ones to help you celebrate 4 May. We've included stuff like an official TIE pilot leather jacket and a Death Star planetarium.
Sphero BB-8
Buy the Sphero BB-8 from Amazon UK / Amazon US
The Sphero BB-8 is a must-have toy for any Star Wars fan. The dinky robot companion is one of the big stars of the latest Star Wars film; Episode VII: The Force Awakens and now you can control your very own robot sidekick. You can get a BB-8 either on its own, where you use an app on your smartphone to control it, or with a Force Band, which lets you use the force to move him in different directions.
Stormtrooper Bluetooth speaker
Buy the Stormtrooper Bluetooth speaker from Amazon UK
Blast your tunes from your very own Stormtrooper helmet with this 2.1 speaker system. You'll find a tweeter behind each eye, and a 15cm downward firing subwoofer for added oomph.
R2-D2 Desk Vacuum
Buy the R2-D2 Desk Vacuum from Amazon UK / Amazon US
Crumbs on your desk can now be a thing of the past thanks to this USB-powered vacuum cleaner, designed to look like everyone's favourite droid, R2-D2. Simply vacuum up crumbs through his front leg, and open the top to empty it when it's full.
Star Wars Monopoly: The Force Awakens Edition
Buy Stars Wars Monopoly from Amazon UK / Amazon US
You can choose whether play on the Empire or Rebel's side in this new version of Monopoly, based on Episode VII: The Force Awakens. The overall aim of the game is to conquer different planets and build up bases to help you take over the universe.
Star Wars 3D Death Star Wall Light
Buy the Death Star Wall Light from Amazon UK / Amazon US
This 3D Death Star wall light comes complete with a wall crack decal to make it appear as though it has crashed through your wall. The light is battery powered so can be placed anywhere in your room and uses LED bulbs to light it up.
Han Solo in Carbonite business card case
Buy the Han Solo business card case from Amazon UK / Amazon US
All-metal, spring-loaded business card case that can hold a dozen cards, and looks like a solid block of carbonite with a tiny Han Solo frozen inside.
Star Wars X-Wing knife block
Buy the Star Wars X-Wing knife block from Amazon UK
This X-Wing inspired knife block comes complete with five knives: cook's knife, bread knife, carving knife, utility knife and a pairing knife.
Star Wars R2-D2 Desk Lamp
Buy the R2-D2 desk lamp from Amazon US
This 16-inch high R2-D2 desk lamp is unfortunately, for UK fans, only available in the US. It uses a 25 Watt bulb and is the perfect addition to any Star Wars themed room.
Star Wars Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber
Buy Star Wars Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsabers from Amazon UK / Amazon US
Channel your inner Star Wars villain with this replica lightsaber belonging to Kylo Ren. It features realistic light effects, plays authentic sounds from the movie and comes complete with a display stand.
Star Wars Death Star Planetarium Projector
Buy the Star Wars Death Star Planetarium from Amazon UK / Amazon US
This Planetarium will project the Earth's complete night sky onto your ceiling, along with all the planets in the Star Wars galaxy. You can even see the Battle of Yavin in full high-resolution.
Star Wars on-ear headphones
Buy Star Wars on-ear headphones from Amazon UK / Amazon US
Street by 50 has made Star Wars-inspired, on-ear headphones with 40mm drivers and leather and foam ear cushions. They've available in other liveries too.
May the 4th be with you: Best Star Wars gadgets and toys to celebrate
Carry on reading in the bath or at the pool with the Kobo Aura H2O Edition 2
F1 on the water: How Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR plan to win the America's...
Amazon might unveil a new Echo device with a built-in screen in May
- May the 4th be with you: Best Star Wars gadgets and toys to celebrate
- Carry on reading in the bath or at the pool with the Kobo Aura H2O Edition 2
- F1 on the water: How Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR plan to win the America's Cup
- Anki Overdrive goes Fast & Furious with new special movie edition
- Spotify wants to build a new device possibly like Snapchat Spectacles
- R.I.P. PINs, your credit cards could soon have fingerprint sensors built in
- Best Amazon UK Easter deals: Tablets, tech and home improvement treats
- Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
- Your Hermes packages may soon arrive by robot instead of human courier
- Adidas shows off the first 3D-printed sneakers it'll mass produce by 2018
- OnePlus 5 confirmed following official teaser from CEO
- Google Home review: A better voice assistant than Amazon Echo?
- Best fitness trackers 2017: The best activity bands to buy today
- Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8 Plus: Which should you choose?
- EE will now let you use your phone abroad for free
- Kia Picanto (2017) review: Small, sporty and savvy
- Microsoft Surface Laptop vs Apple MacBook (2016) vs Apple MacBook Pro (2016): What's the difference?
- 7 best workout headphones you can buy today
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos
- Nissan put a phone signal blocker in this car so you can't text and drive
Comments