What is Ed Balls Day and why is #EdBallsDay trending on Twitter?

You might have noticed a strange hashtag at the trending charts on Twitter today, at least in the UK. "#EdBallsDay" is riding strong with tens of thousands of tweets expected today alone.

But what is Ed Balls Day and why are so many posting funny comments about it online?

Well, it is six years to the day since British politician and ex-shadow chancellor Ed Balls either accidentally or intentionally just tweeted his own name for everyone to see. It read, simply, "Ed Balls".

Ed Balls — Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011

It became a bit of a viral hit back on 28 April 2011 and since then, the same day each year, thousands commemorate it in amusing fashion.

Memes, gifs, funny tweets galore, Ed Balls Day is celebrated online on 28 April every year. It is perhaps even more popular than Balls himself - although his appearances on Strictly Come Dancing have put him more firmly in the public eye since.

The former Labour MP and chairman of Norwich City FC is yet to post something himself to mark the special occasion. He probably won't, in fact.

However, there are still plenty of great tweets you can check out posted with the hashtag #EdBallsDay.

Here are some of our favourites for you to enjoy right here.

#EdBallsDay reminds me of a happier, simpler time, when politicians' slip-ups didn't feel like they could lead inexorably to nuclear war. — LouLouReads (@LouLouReads) April 28, 2017

Labour are red,

The Tories are blue,

Ed Balls tweeted his name,

Now we tweet it too.#edballsday #edballsdaypoem — Matt Cowley (@matcow7) April 28, 2017

"Eddie, Eddie, give us a wave, give us a wave, give us a wave!" Happy #EdBallsDay, everyone. @edballs pic.twitter.com/5TxfGTtAmx — Miss Pandora's Bus (@PandorasBus) April 28, 2017

One of my proudest possessions. A signed copy. #edballsday pic.twitter.com/SnNXMVNMMY — Henry Dimbleby (@HenryDimbleby) April 28, 2017

I preferred #edballsday before retailers & greeting card companies commercialised it. We've forgotten the true meaning of Ed Balls. pic.twitter.com/4yeuybYY7c — (((Daniel))) ???????? (@PragmaticLabour) April 28, 2017

