E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show

It's only a month away now so plans for E3 2017 are already firming up.

Microsoft will be launching a new, 4K super console, Project Scorpio during the enormous videogames show. And Sony will no doubt fill its Media Showcase with some stunning game debuts.

So here's what we know about E3 2017 so far, in a company by company breakdown. We've added confirmations, rumours, some of our own thoughts and games we'd like to see at the show. And we'll be updating the feature regularly so come back often.

This year's E3 once again takes place in Los Angeles, at the LA Convention Center in downtown. It opens its doors at midday on Tuesday 13 June, running each day until 5pm on Thursday 15 June.

As is traditional, however, press conferences and media briefings will take place across the weekend and Monday before the show itself. Xbox, Sony, Ubisoft and Bethesda hold major press events, while as of last year, Electronic Arts does something different off site with a brief highlights keynote.

Microsoft arguably stole press conference day in 2016, with the announcement of the Xbox One S and, more surprisingly, its next games console, codenamed Project Scorpio. We'll find out more about the latter this year.

Its media event for 2017 has been shifted to the Sunday before the show (it normally takes place on the Monday morning). So the Project Scorpio launch event will occur on 11 June from 2pm PT - that's 5pm ET and 10pm in the UK.

Brace for big news.#XboxE3 briefing will air Sunday, June 11 at 2 PM PT. pic.twitter.com/EWilMOb47s — Xbox (@Xbox) February 15, 2017

The invite shows the same sort of tech we saw as part of the original Project Scorpio announcement, so there's little doubt that'll be the main focus. However, Xbox One fans should also see a healthy line-up of games considering the new machine is expected to be compatible with all existing and future Xbox games. It'll just play them with better graphics and the like - adding 4K resolutions, for example.

Crackdown 3

Sea of Thieves

State of Decay 2

With PlayStation's own 4K console released at the end of last year, Sony isn't expected to unveil any new hardware. Instead, the company will likely focus entirely on the games, much to fans' delight.

Just got my invite for @playstation E3 event - Monday June 12 @ 6p! pic.twitter.com/3MxcFoUKr3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 3, 2017

Its Media Briefing event is scheduled for 6pm PT Monday 12 June - that's 9pm ET and 2am Tuesday 13 June in the UK.

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Gran Turismo Sport

Knack 2

Spider-Man

The Last of Us 2

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Nintendo's E3 will mostly be about Switch, although it will also be releasing its new 2DS XL handheld in July so that'll have some presence too no doubt.

It doesn't hold a press conference at the show anymore, but will more than likely host an online presentation, showing off a swathe of Switch games at the very least.

Hopefully, Super Mario Odyssey will be playable at the show itself.

Super Mario Odyssey

Electronic Arts made the bold decision last year to pull away from the show itself and host its own, invite-only showcase off-site. it'll do the same this time, kicking off with an hour-long keynote address. However, instead of the Sunday prior to the show, as in 2016, EA has confirmed to Pocket-lint that its first day will be Saturday 10 June.

After the main press day, EA will open the doors to its showcase venue to members of the public, although they will have to have an invite and sign up first.

FIFA 18

FIFA for Switch

Need for Speed

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Like Microsoft, Bethesda announced its E3 2017 press conference nice and early.

A company tweet confirmed that it will be on Sunday 11 June, starting at 7pm PT. That means it will be live at 10pm ET and 3am UK time.

Sunday before E3 getting busy. Imitation IS the sincerest form of flattery. Bethesda E3 Showcase will still be Sunday pm. Details soon! #BE3 pic.twitter.com/Sm7auKtFDf — Bethesda Softworks (@bethesda) February 16, 2017

It is likely that the star of the event will be Quake Champions, as announced last year, but what's the betting something even bigger could be in the works: new Elder Scrolls anybody?

Doom VR

Fallout 4 VR

Quake Champions

Ubisoft always hosts its press conference on the Monday prior to the show doors opening and we see no reason for that to be different this year.

We're hoping that the star of its event will be a new Assassin's Creed game, considering the company has previously said it was taking a year off last year, not "years". And how about a new Far Cry?

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition for Switch

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Steep for Switch

Activision opted for a low-key E3 in 2016, with its only presence at the show being behind closed doors.

There will be a bigger showing this year though, with Destiny 2 and a return to the second World War for Call of Duty: WW2 at the very least. The remastered Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy will also be at the show surely, considering it comes out later in June.

Call of Duty: WW2

Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

Destiny 2

Hundreds of publishers and developers show their wares at E3 each year, either on the show floor or behind closed doors (BCD) in private rooms. This year's event will be no different.

As well as the companies above, there will be plenty of other games publishers and hardware manufacturers.

The other major companies we expect to see at E3, therefore, are as follows:

Bandai Namco

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Deep Silver

Focus Home Interactive

Konami

Logitech

Oculus

Nvidia

Razer

Rebellion

Sega

Square Enix

Take-Two

Warner Bros

Alongside the games we've predicted for the major publishers, these are the games we think could be shown, even playable, at E3 2017. There are only a few for now, but as the event gets closer, this list will expand.

Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Metal Gear Survive (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

NBA 2K18 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

PES 2018 (PS4, Xbox One)

Project Cars 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Project Sonic (PS4, Switch, PC)

Vampyr (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

There will also be plenty of virtual reality games for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

While we always learn about certain games ahead of E3, there are several we hope for even though the chances are slim. The same applies to hardware.

Here then is what we are hoping for at E3 2017.

We say it every year and every year we are disappointed. Maybe this year though?

Rockstar has already confirmed Red Dead Redemption 2 for a Q4 release this year but the developer rarely attends E3.

Maybe we'll see actual gameplay during the Sony or Microsoft press conferences though, most likely the former considering the alliance Rockstar has had with PlayStation in the past.

With Oculus Touch now in everybody's hands - literally - the next phase for the company could be an all-new version of the headset. Maybe we'll even see something announced during E3.

HTC might also soon announce a HTC Vive 2 device, but considering Valve's exclusive may be running out soon, we might be about to see other manufacturers jump on board. Asus, for example, has recently revealed that it is to invest heavily in VR this year.

We'll add more to our wishlist as they occur to us. If there are games or hardware you would like to see announced or shown at E3 this year, let us know in the comments below.