E3 2017: All the games, rumours and what to expect from the world's biggest games show

E3 2017 is upon us.

Microsoft announced its new 4K super console, the Xbox One X (originally codenamed Project Scorpio), during its press conference ahead of the giant videogames show. And Sony will no doubt fill its Media Showcase with some stunning game debuts and maybe one or two surprises. We'll also get play time with Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch for the first time.

So here's what we know about E3 2017 so far, including up-to-date announcements from the pre-show press conferences as they happen. We'll be adding confirmations, rumours, some of our own thoughts and the games we'd like to see at the show - so come back often for all the updates.

E3 once again takes place in Los Angeles, at the LA Convention Center in downtown. It opens its doors at midday on Tuesday 13 June, running each day until 5pm on Thursday 15 June.

As is traditional, however, press conferences and media briefings take place across the weekend and Monday before the show itself. Xbox, Sony, Ubisoft and Bethesda host major press events, while just like last year, Electronic Arts hosted an off-site showcase event, but even earlier - on the Saturday.

Anthem

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

A Way Out

FIFA 18 (including The Journey: Hunter Returns story mode)

FIFA for Switch

Madden NFL 18 (including Long Shot story mode)

NBA Live 18

Need for Speed Payback

Electronic Arts was the first to kick off the pre-E3 announcements, with its pre-show at the Hollywood Palladium - an event which runs from Saturday 10 June through Monday 12 June.

Biggest among all its announcements was a teaser of BioWare's newest game: Anthem. Details were thin on the ground at this conference, but there was much more detail and gameplay footage displayed at Xbox's conference on Sunday 11 June (see further below).

EA Sports has a strong series of sports games franchises, with FIFA, Madden NFL and NBA each getting their 2018 updates. Madden features Long Shot, its story mode, while FIFA 18 will continue player Alex Hunter's story in The Journey: Hunter Returns. We've got a full feature detailing the game, link below.

The game to arguably steal the showcase, however, was A Way Out. This EA Originals title, by Swedish studio Hazelight, is a split-screen two player co-op game - and that's the only way it can be played.

Whether online or with a friend in the same room, the split screen dynamic is always in play - with player one on the left, player two on the right, adding a dynamism of the two points of view. It looks like a really clever take on multiplayer.

Forza Motorsport 7

Minecraft in 4K

Crackdown 3

Sea of Thieves

State of Decay 2

Microsoft arguably stole press conference day at E3 2016, with the announcement of the Xbox One S and, more surprisingly, its next games console, codenamed Project Scorpio. Its 2017 conference on Sunday 11 June, finally showed more of the console, now named the Xbox One X. It is due for worldwide release on 7 November for £449 in the UK, $499 in the States.

Xbox One fans were also presented with a healthy line-up of games, many exclusives, and, of course, many optimised for true 4K playback at 60fps thanks to Xbox One X.

Top among its titles was the unveiling of Forza Motorsport 7, which will be released October 3 2017 - more than a month ahead of the new console. Crackdown 3, however, will arrive on 7 November, in tandem with Xbox One X.

Deep Silver's Metro Exodus, the latest in the post-apocalyptic open-world shooter series, was shown off too. It will be released in 2018.

Minecraft is also coming in full 4K thanks to Xbox One X.

Wolfenstein 2

The Evil Within 2

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch

Doom VR

Fallout 4 VR

Quake Champions

Like Microsoft, Bethesda's conference happened on the Sunday before the show. It was set off-site in a theme-park style "Bethesdaland", before a standing only presentation.

We weren't expecting heaps of announcements from Bethesda this year, which rang true: Doom VR (well, VFR, if you can work out the nod to BFG there), Fallout 4 VR, DLC content for Dishonored, a community mods system for Fallout 4 and Skyrim on consoles, the beta announcement of Quake Champions, and Skyrim unveiled for Nintendo Switch.

It was the final two announcements that got the crowd worked up all the more: The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus head up the company's sequels march.

Best of all, everything announced by Bethesda will be released within 2017.

Beyond Good And Evil 2

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Far Cry 5

Skull & Bones

The Crew 2

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park: Phone Destroyer (mobile app game)

Starlink: Battle For Atlas

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition for Switch

Steep for Switch

Ubisoft always hosts its press conference on the Monday prior to the show doors opening and that's no different this year.

Its press conference kicked off by rolling out Mario creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, to confirm that Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle isn't just a rumour game, but a reality. Described as "unlike any Mario game ever made before", this exploration meets turn-based battle game, which is exclusive for Nintendo Switch and released on August 29, certainly looks like a unique take.

Next up is Assassin's Creed: Origins, which is set in ancient Egypt for this latest release. It's a game that's garnered a lot of attention ahead of E3 2017, plus will be optimised for the highest 4K graphical fidelity on Xbox One X. Unlike previous Assassin's Creed titles, Origins ditches the mini map and towers approach, instead opting for an eagle to scout and tag enemies.

Online racer The Crew also has a sequel incoming: The Crew 2. It takes racing up a notch, with street racing, boats, planes, off-road and more. This looks like Ubi's take on Forza and Need For Speed.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole finally gets a release date, too, after being delayed from last year. The turn-based RPG will be available October 17. Not content with just one game, there will also be a mobile app game, South Park: Phone Destroyer, released this year.

Fancy playing "the ultimate pirate experience"? Skull & Bones shows that Ubisoft isn't finished with pirates after Assassin's Creed: Black Flag, with this all new online player-vs-player game.

Starlink: Battle For Atlas is a space exploration game for PS4, Xbox One and Switch, all of which feature physical starships that connect to the controllers and provide interaction.

We knew that Far Cry 5 would be shown off in more detail, with some in-game action finally revealed. Set in fictional Hope County, Montana, Far Cry's fifth outing is set in the modern day, where a fanatical cult has overrun the area - leaving it up to you to raise hell with your guns for hire to put things right.

Last up is Beyond Good And Evil 2 - a sequel that's almost 15 years in the making - a game which is set in another galaxy, where multiple species interact in a quirky, explosive way. We'll say little more, just watch the trailer below. BGE2 looks rather special.

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Gran Turismo Sport

Spider-Man

The Last of Us 2

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

With PlayStation's own 4K console released at the end of 2016, Sony isn't expected to unveil any new hardware. Instead, the company kicked off its press conference at the Shrine Auditorium with a focus on games: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy; The Frozen Wilds, the DLC for Horizon: Zero Dawn; and gameplay of Days Gone.

With little talk on stage, Sony continued its press conference with vigour: Monster Hunter World from Capcom, Shadow of the Colossus from Japan Studio, Marvel vs Capcom, and Call of Duty: WW2 from Activision.

The came a slew of virtual reality titles: Skyrim VR from Bethesda; Star Child; The Inpatient; Monster of the Deep, which is a Final Fantasy fishing game... yes, really; Bravo Team, a new first person shooter; and Moss, in which you play a mouse knight.

God of War was then given centre stage, showing off its mix of combat and heart-felt storytelling. It looks as though Santa Monica Studio has struck a really interesting balance between Kratos and his son - both of which you will command as player in their journey. It'll be out early 2018, too.

Next up was Detroit: Become Human - Quantic Dream's latest movie-like piece of storytelling, in which Android police live among us in society. Can they be trusted? Whose side is who on? If you love choice-based adventures then this ought to be right up your street.

Following a quick flash of Destiny 2, the event was closed out with a PS4 exclusive: Spider-Man. Perhaps an unexpected closing title - no Red Dead 2, no Last of Us 2 - it's a title Sony is keen to show-off, given its exclusive status. It looks similar to Arkham City in some respects, except played out very much in daylight, with added web-slinging thrown in for good measure.

Super Mario Odyssey

Splatoon 2

ARMS

Nintendo's E3 will mostly be about Switch and the company has revealed that Super Mario Odyssey will be playable on the show floor for the very first time.

It doesn't hold a press conference during E3 anymore - those days are long gone - but it will host a Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 video presentation, to be streamed live online from 11am PDT, 5pm BST on Tuesday 13 June.

It will also bring back its Nintendo Treehouse: Live at E3 2017 livestreamed showcase, to be available to watch from the Tuesday through to Thursday 15 June. 3DS games will be talked about as well as all the latest and forthcoming Switch titles. This will include tournaments for Switch games ARMS and Splatoon 2.

Beyond Nintendo's own announcements, it's great to see other developers getting on board too: from Skyrim to FIFA 18 and beyond, the Switch is a console that's getting a stronger foothold than its Wii U predecessor.

Call of Duty: WW2

Destiny 2

Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

Activision opted for a low-key E3 in 2016, with its only presence at the show being behind closed doors.

There will be a bigger showing this year though, with Destiny 2 and a return to the second World War for Call of Duty: WW2 at the very least. The remastered Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy will also be at the show surely, considering it comes out later in June.

Hundreds of publishers and developers show their wares at E3 each year, either on the show floor or behind closed doors (BCD) in private rooms. This year's event will be no different. As well as the companies above, there will be plenty of other games publishers and hardware manufacturers, including:

Bandai Namco

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Deep Silver

Focus Home Interactive

Konami

Logitech

Oculus

Nvidia

Razer

Rebellion

Sega

Square Enix

Take-Two

Warner Bros

Alongside the games from the major publishers, these are the games rumoured to be shown, even playable, at E3 2017. There are likely to be plenty more as the show goes on.

Agents of Mayhem (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Borderlands 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Formula One 2017 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Metal Gear Survive (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Micro Machines World Series (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Middle-Earth, Shadow of War (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

NBA 2K18 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

PES 2018 (PS4, Xbox One)

Project Cars 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Project Sonic (PS4, Switch, PC)

Rogue Trooper Redux (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Sonic Forces (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Strange Brigade (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

WWE 2K18 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Vampyr (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

There will also be plenty of virtual reality games for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

While we always learn about certain games ahead of E3, there are several we hope for even though the chances are slim. The same applies to hardware. Here then is what we are hoping for at E3 2017.

We say it every year and every year we are disappointed. Maybe this year though? No? No, probably not...

Rockstar had already confirmed Red Dead Redemption 2 for a Q4 release in 2017, but that looks like being 2018 now. The developer rarely attends E3 so we doubt there'll be a major insight this year. But here's hoping.

With Oculus Touch now in everybody's hands - literally - the next phase for the company could be an all-new version of the headset. Maybe we'll even see something announced during E3.

HTC might also soon announce a HTC Vive 2 device, but considering Valve's exclusive may be running out soon, we might be about to see other manufacturers jump on board. Asus, for example, has recently revealed that it is to invest heavily in VR this year.

We'll add more to our wishlist as they occur to us. If there are games or hardware you would like to see announced or shown at E3 this year, let us know in the comments below.