Best iPad Pro 9.7 cases: Protect your new Apple tablet

Apple's iPad Pro 9.7 launched at an event in March 2016. The smaller iPad Pro was revealed in place of a next-generation Air model and it brings with it a host of features, including Apple Pencil compatibility and improved cameras on the front and rear.

Despite offering exactly the same measurements as the iPad Air 2, the baby iPad Pro takes its design cues from its larger brother, with the inclusion of the Smart Connector and four-speaker setup.

It has a lovely slim aluminium build just like the other tablets in Apple's portfolio, but that also means you'll probably want to pick up a case for it, even if you prefer its design without one. Don't worry though, there are a few cases out there already, some of which are minimal to keep the design traits visible, while others are more rugged to offer better protection.

We have rounded up some of the best cases for the Apple iPad Pro 9.7 that we have found so far but we will be updating this feature as more become available. If you have found any yourself that you think are particularly nice, feel free to let us know in the comments.