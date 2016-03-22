Best iPhone SE cases: Protect your new 4-inch Apple smartphone

Apple's iPhone portfolio includes a 4-inch smartphone, known to friends as the iPhone SE. The special edition smartphone succeeded the two-and-half-year-old iPhone 5S with a very similar design, identical measurements and some great hardware improvements.

The 7.6mm aluminium body is available in the same four colours as 2015's iPhone 6S, offering a choice between silver, space grey, gold and rose gold and it introduces matte edges to the party. Like the iPhone 5S though, the iPhone SE is likely to be prone to scratches and the only way to solve that without wrapping it in cotton wool is to pop a case on it.

It always feels like a bit of a shame to cover lovely metal designs but sadly it is normally the only way to ensure they stay looking lovely. Luckily there are already plenty of cases out there to help protect your new iPhone SE thanks to its identical measurements to the iPhone 5S. That means you have your pick of the bunch compared to most newly-lanched devices.

We have sifted through the cases available for the iPhone SE and picked some of our favourites that you can find in the gallery above. Feel free to let us know in the comments if you find one you particularly like that we haven't included though, as it's always good to share the love when it comes to good cases.

Click here to see the best iPhone SE cases we have come across so far