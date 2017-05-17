How to get Android O on your phone right now

Having just shown it off again at I/O 2017, Google has a public beta of the next version update of Android O available for Pixel and Nexus devices.

Google typically announces the Android preview during its Google I/O developer conference held annually in May. In 2017 - for the second year running - the developer preview was made available early so many could test Android O before launch.

Here are two different routes you can take: the traditional developer route and the super-friendly Android Beta Program route. Read on to find out more.

A public beta is a "work in progress" build that is released prior to a consumer rollout of the final software. Google offers the beta to collect and incorporate user feedback.

The aim is really to tease out problems with specific devices and allow developers to update apps to support O's new features or changes, if there are any.

In the initial phases Google is offering Android O for:

So far there's no mention of any other handsets. Unlike last year, Google hasn't included any non-Nexus/Pixel phones. Saying that, we wouldn't rule out seeing another phone or two being included, particularly on the budget end of the scale, to test Android Go, the company's version of O designed for less powerful, affordable phones.

Google wants to make it as easy as possible for you to try Android O on a device, so it's offering the Android Beta Program again this year. It allows anyone enrolled to update their Android devices to the preview and receive over-the-air updates. It's very much like Microsoft's Windows Insider programme.

The same beta program was used for Android Nougat and is very simple, meaning you don't have to get involved in flashing updates or anything complicated.

Here's how to get started:

Visit android.com/beta to sign-up to the Android Beta Program. Sign into your Google account when prompted. Your eligible devices will be listed on the next page, click to enrol in the Beta Program. Updates will arrive over the air direct to your device.

That's it, it's so simple. We've managed to download and install it on one of our test Pixel XL's already.

Once you're enrolled, you'll continue to be updated to every new version of the Android O beta automatically, over-the-air.

If you don't want those updates, or if you decide you no longer want the beta software, you can follow the steps above, but then click to "unenroll device".

It's important to note that if you've used the Android Beta Program before and enrolled your device for the Android Nougat program, you will need to re-enroll your phone. You won't automatically get upgraded to Android O. Follow the steps above to make sure you keep getting beta software.

The more traditional way to get the Android O developer preview is to go the system image/manual flashing route. You can download images from Google and then flash them onto your device, but it will be a fresh install, with everything erased. Here's the site where you can download them.

Pixel

Pixel XL

Nexus 5X

Nexus Player

Pixel C

This page details how to flash while also providing step-by-step instructions that'll get you going.

Keep in mind flashing a system image will wipe all the information off your device, so ensure you back up important data beforehand. Also, flashing additional Android O preview images will cause more data wipes, and if go this route, you will not get automatic OTA updates like you do with the Android Beta Program (as above).