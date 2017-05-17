Google I/O 2017: All the announcements that matter

Google I/O 2017 is done and dusted.

Google holds an annual developers conference in order to get its developer community up to speed with all the updates it plans to push out to its products. Doing so gives developers a chance to get all their apps, services, integrations, and tie-ins ready before the updates actually roll out. However, consumers love to tune in as well, so Google usually makes a few announcements to get everyonel excited.

So, what does Google have in store for us all in 2017 and beyond? Here's everything you need to know about Google I/O this year, including all the announcements made and how you can re-watch the main keynote in case you missed the original airing.

Google I/O 2017 will take place between 17 May and 19 May 2017 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA. Of course, to most of us, it's the opening keynote that is the most interesting. The company uses this to show off all the developments we'll get on our devices later in the year. This year's keynote happened on 17 May at 10 am PT (6pm British Summer Time).

You can re-watch the keynote right here!

Google's I/O webpage has also been updated with the conference's agenda and announcement updates.

Here are all the announcements that matter:

Google released the first developer preview of Android O in March, but now, it's released the official preview of Android O, along with its new Android Go, a version of the operating system meant to power low-end devices in emerging markets. During the keynote, we got demos of picture-in-picture, Notification Dots, smart copy-and-paste, and other features designed to improve speed, security, and battery.

Google Home, which is Google's Amazon Echo-like smart speaker loaded with Google Assistant, has been updated with a bunch of new features. It now will have "proactive assistance", also known as push notifications, as well as hands-free free calling (outgoing only, at launch), Spotify, SoundCloud, and Deezer integration, and Bluetooth support. It can even launch HBO Now.

Another new feature is Visual Responses. It sends information to a display devices, including directions to your phone, or a calendar to your TV via Chromecast. This feature also enables you to interact with streaming services without having to talk to your TV. Also, because Google Home recognises your voice, it will pick and display the right info for you, if you have multiple users set up.

Google's competitor to Alexa is only a year older but is growing more useful every day. For instance, it added support for Whirlpool and GE appliances. Assistant is even now available on iOS as a standalone app. Google also released a developer's kit, meaning it will soon come to more devices. The kit includes Actions, too, allow developers to deliver the ability to perform transactions from request to receipt.

Google Assistant has also been improved by Google's machine learning progress, the company said. Now you can type into Assistant on your phone and it will communicate with you about what you show it through Google Lens' eye (the camera), including translations.

Google has added Suggested Sharing to its Google Photos service. It nudges you to share and recommends who to share with, plus it includes a feed of shared images. There are now Shared Libraries, too, which auto-saves photos from a group of people. You can then put those photos into Photo Books - a soft or hard cover book you can order. It's comprised entirely of photos from your collection.

A new Google Lens feature is being integrated into Photos as well. It will help identify places and serve up information about them. In the Photos app, after you’ve taken photo, Google Lens can identify buildings, get directions and opening hours for them, or it can bring up information on a famous work of art. Or, if a friend screenshots contact details of a business, you can tap it and call it right then.

One year after introducing its Daydream View platform, Google has announced new phone partners and an unnamed Daydream-compatible headset that doesn't need a phone. It's a standalone wireless VR headset with built-in positional tracking. We'll learn more about these devices later this year. Google also discussed its visual positioning service, which uses Project Tango to locate yourself indoors.

There were several other announcements, including that the ability to stream live and prerecorded YouTube 360 videos will be coming soon to the YouTube app on smart TVs. Google further said Gmail will get a smart reply feature that's been available in Inbox. It launched a Google.ai division for learning systems, research tools, and applied AI. Then there's Google Jobs, its platform that makes it easier to find jobs.