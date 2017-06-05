Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad Pro 12.9: What's the difference?

Apple announced its next-generation of iPad Pro at its WWDC developer conference 2017, while also announcing refreshments and updates to the 12.9-inch model.

The new 10.5-inch iPad replaces 2016's 9.7-inch Pro model, offering a 20 per cent larger display and a 40 per cent reduction in bezel size, but how does it compare to the improved larger sibling?

We have put the 10.5-inch tablet against the specs for the 12.9-inch device to see what the differences are, what features they share and how the new iPad Pro 10.5 compares to the iPad Pro 12.9.

iPad Pro 10.5 is smaller, slimmer and lighter

Both offer Smart Connector and four-speaker audio

iPad Pro 10.5 comes in rose gold option

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch measures 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9mm and weighs 713g for the Wi-Fi only model or 723g for the Wi-Fi and Cellular model. It offers the same elegant aluminium design we have come to expect from the iPad range, with the Lightning connector centralised at the bottom and Touch ID built into the home button on the front.

The iPad Pro offers four built-in stereo speakers, as well as a Smart Connector and despite the size, the iPad Pro 12.9 maintains a slender, solid design, although it is pretty weighty. It comes in silver, gold and space grey colour options.

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch measures 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm and weighs 469g or 477g, making it much lighter than its bigger brother. It is of course significantly smaller than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro too, as well as slightly slimmer, but the design is the same, just on a smaller scale so you still get the elegance and solidness associated with the larger device.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes with the four built-in speakers like the iPad Pro 12.9, as well as the Smart Connector. Touch ID is also on board but it comes in rose gold, as well as the same gold, silver and space grey colours of the larger iPad Pro.

iPad Pro 12.9 has a larger display, but same pixel density

Both have same technologies

Both compatible with Apple Pencil

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is the largest iPad available in the company's line up, with its 12.9-inch display. The LED-backlit Retina display has a 2732 x 2048 resolution for a pixel density of 264ppi. Everything looks nice and sharp, whether you're watching movies or sketching with the Apple Pencil.

The smaller iPad Pro features a 10.5-inch display with a 2224 x 1668 pixel resolution, which results in the same pixel density as the 12.9-inch model at 264ppi. Aside from their size, the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 10.5 offer identical displays.

Both come with a fingerprint-resistant coating, fully laminated display, anti-reflective coating, wide colour display and something Apple calls True Tone. They also both offer another technology called ProMotion, which refers to the refresh rate. Apple claims the new displays are the most advanced in the world, offering 600nits brightness, less reflection and support for 120Hz refresh rates for a smooth and fluid experience.

The True Tone display means the iPad Pro models automatically adapt the colour and intensity of the display to match the light in your surroundings, while the P3 colour gamut makes photos and videos look quite vivid.

Both iPad Pro displays can measure pressure too, allowing them to work with the Apple Pencil, enabling users to draw, design and handwrite notes on the move. The ProMotion technology means the Apple Pencil offers an impressive 20ms latency.

12MP rear snapper, 7MP front snapper

Both same camera functionalities

4K video recording from rear, Full HD from front

Both the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 10.5 have a 12-megapixel iSight camera with an f/1.8 aperture, coupled with a 7-megapixel front camera, like the iPhone 7. The rear cameras are capable of 4K video recording, while the front-facing cameras will manage 1080p.

Both the iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 10.5 offer the same features and functionalities in terms of camera, meaning you'll find a Retina Flash on the front, a Quad-LED True Tone flash on the rear, optical image stabilisation and wide colour capture. They also both offer Auto HDR, burst mode, timer mode and exposure control.

The iPad Pro 12.9 and 10.5 are the most capable Apple tablets available in terms of camera but the 10.5-inch model's smaller size and lighter weight will make taking images much easier than the larger model.

Same processor in both models

Same storage options: 64GB, 256GB and 512GB

Battery life of 10 hours for both

Both the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 10.5 come with the A10X Fusion processor and M10 motion co-processor. This processor is said to be 30 per cent faster in performance than the A9 and 40 per cent faster in graphics. Both iPad Pro models are said to offer a 10-hour battery life.

Both models are also offered in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi and Cellular models and they both come in the same storage options of 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. As mentioned previously, they both offer Apple Pencil compatibility, as well as Smart Keyboard compatibility for working on the move.

Launch on iOS 10 but will receive iOS 11 in September

Same software experience

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 10.5 will both launch on iOS 10 as they are available now and iOS 11 isn't yet. They will however get iOS 11 when it arrives in September, bringing with it a whole host of new and exciting features, such as Drag and Drop, Files and better split screen functionality.

Both models offer all the features you'd expect for now though including Apple Pay support, AirDrop, AirPlay, Spotlight Search, Apple Music and Family Sharing among others as standard. They also come complete with Pages, Numbers and Keynote, offering users the company's productivity apps.

iPad Pro 10.5 is £150 cheaper

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 has a starting price of £769. This price creeps up to £1169 for the 512GB Wi-Fi and Cellular model.

The iPad Pro 10.5 starts at £619, making it a bit cheaper than its bigger brother. The price jumps to £1019 for the 512GB Wi-Fi and Cellular model but still a saving of £150.

The Apple iPad 10.5 and the iPad 12.9 are identical in terms of specifications, with their only differentiation coming in the form of their physical sizes. The iPad Pro 12.9 is quite a bit larger and heavier, meaning it doesn't offer quite the same flexibility in terms of portability, though it will no doubt be excellent as a stay-at-home entertainment device.

The iPad Pro 10.5 on the other hand, will be better for working on the go and it still offers a full size keyboard, while also being £150 cheaper than the larger model. With both offering the same features and performance, the decision between these two devices will come down to what you want your new iPad for and how much cash you have to splash.