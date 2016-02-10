Best Galaxy S7 and S7 edge cases: Protect your new Samsung device

Samsung latest flagship smartphones come in the form of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, both of which were the subject of many rumours in the run up to their official unveiling in March 2016.

The Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge devices offer a similar design to their predecessors, the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge. They have lovely metal frames, coupled with glass backs and they are both beautiful. This of course makes it a little bit a shame to put a case on them and cover them up, but without one, those wonderful designs might not stay wonderful for long.

Luckily, there are plenty of cases out there ready to protect them and some of them are just as nice as the handsets underneath, well almost anyway.

This feature is all about the best Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge cases we have stumbled across so far, but you can expect an update to this feature as and when we come across more so if none of these catch your eye, don't worry. You can also let us know in the comments if you have found one you think others will love too.

