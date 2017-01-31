Super Bowl LI (2017) ads and teasers: Intel, Mercedes, Budweiser, GoDaddy, and more

Super Bowl LI (2017) ads and teasers: Intel, Mercedes, Budweiser, GoDaddy, and moreIntel
Ahead of the New England Patriots facing off against the Atlanta Falcons, tonnes of big-budget adverts have begun hitting the air.
The Pats beat the Steelers in the AFC Championship game, while the Falcons beat the Packers in the NFC Championship game. Now, the two teams are headed to the Super Bowl LI on 5 February. This will be the Falcon's second Super Bowl appearance, where as the Pats are on their ninth. Every year, many Super Bowl commercials release ahead of the game, but most premiere during the game on Sunday.
Here are some of the better adverts that companies have spent millions on for the Big Game. Keep in mind some of them are teasers meant to get you pumped for the actual commercial's release (because, apparently, there's people who get excited about that). If you want to know when and where you can watch the action unfold in real-time, check out Pocketlint's Super Bowl LI guide.
Best Super Bowl LI commercials and ads
Avocados From Mexico
Bud Light
Budweiser
Buffalo Wild Wings
Febreze
Ford
GoDaddy
Intel
Kia
Lexus
Mercedes-Benz
Mr. Clean
Skittles
Snickers
Squarespace
TurboTax
Wix.com
Yellow Tail
