Best Super Bowl 51 (2017) ads and teasers: Nintendo, T-Mobile, Mercedes, Budweiser and moreNintendo
Ahead of the New England Patriots facing off against the Atlanta Falcons, tonnes of big-budget adverts have started to emerge online.
The Pats beat the Steelers in the AFC Championship game, while the Falcons beat the Packers in the NFC Championship game. Now, the two teams are headed to Super Bowl LI on Sunday 5 February.
However, while we're looking forward to the action, we're also keeping an eye on the ad breaks. Companies, including tech brand, also go to town on their Super Bowl commercials and 2017 is no exception.
Here are some of the better adverts planned for the big game that we've found online already.
Keep in mind some of them are teasers meant to get you pumped for the actual commercial's release. If you want to know when and where you can watch the action unfold in real-time, check out Pocket-lint's Super Bowl LI guide.
Best Super Bowl LI commercials and ads 2017
So these are our favourite adverts planned to air during Super Bowl 51, in no particular order:
T-Mobile
Nintendo Switch
Honda
Wix.com
Intel
Mercedes-Benz
Skittles
Avocados From Mexico
Squarespace
Ford
GoDaddy
Kia
Lexus
Buick
Bud Light
Budweiser
Buffalo Wild Wings
TurboTax
Febreze
Mr. Clean
Snickers
Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
Dolby Atmos explained: What is it and how do I get it?
What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- LG OLED B6 review: A sure-fire starting point for OLED
- Sony: Hybrid log gamma HDR update coming to all 4K HDR TVs
- Best Super Bowl 51 (2017) ads and teasers: Nintendo, T-Mobile, Mercedes, Budweiser and more
- Sony's Full HD HDR TVs are the perfect companion for your PS4
- Panasonic DMP-UB700 review: Step-down Ultra HD Blu-ray player loses little
- Football in 4K and Dolby Atmos, is there anything better? Our verdict
- Nvidia Shield TV (2017) review: The daddy of 4K HDR media streaming
- Facebook is making a set-top box video app for premium TV content
- Dolby Atmos explained: What is it and how do I get it?
- Sky, Discovery Channels agree on new deal at the last moment
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- Nintendo Switch: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- LG OLED B6 review: A sure-fire starting point for OLED
- Nintendo Switch pre-order stock available again, get one while you can
- Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
- What PS4 Pro games are 4K HDR ready? The complete list of optimised games
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: What's the story so far?
- Android Nougat: How to get Android 7.1.2 on your phone right now
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
- Motorola Moto G5 and G5 Plus: Specs, release date and rumours
Comments