Best Super Bowl 51 (2017) ads and teasers: Nintendo, Google, Mercedes, Amazon and more

Best Super Bowl 51 (2017) ads and teasers: Nintendo, Google, Mercedes, Amazon and moreNintendo
The biggest sporting event in the American calendar has been and gone, with the New England Patriots narrowly beating the Atlanta Falcons to claim their fifth Super Bowl title.
However, while the game may have been the main event, the ad breaks also got our attention. Companies, including tech brands, go to town on their Super Bowl commercials, spending vast amounts of money, and 2017 was no exception.
Here are some of the best adverts that aired during the game.
Best Super Bowl LI commercials and ads 2017
So these are our favourite adverts from Super Bowl 51, in no particular order:
Amazon Echo/Prime Air
Nintendo Switch: The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild
Google Home
T-Mobile
Nintendo Switch
Honda
Wix.com
Intel
Mercedes-Benz
Skittles
Avocados From Mexico
Squarespace
Ford
GoDaddy
Kia
Lexus
Buick
Bud Light
Budweiser
Buffalo Wild Wings
TurboTax
Febreze
Mr. Clean
Snickers
