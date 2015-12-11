Best iPad Pro cases: Protect your new huge 12.9-inch Apple tabletPocket-lint
The Apple iPad Pro was announced in September 2015 after months and months of rumours and speculation. It is no small device with a display size of 12.9-inches in comparison to the 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 and its smaller brother, the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4, but it is a powerful one.
The company claims this huge tablet has nearly double the CPU of the iPad Air 2, along with improved multi-touch technology but it isn't just about the size - it is the iPad that is supposed to enable you to be more creative and productive.
- Apple iPad Pro review: Back to the drawing board?
- Best iPad Pro keyboards: Turn your Apple tablet into a laptop alternative
Whatever you plan on using it for however, chances are if you are reading this feature, you want to keep it protected. Like its siblings, the iPad Pro has a stunning design (even if it is the same size as our head) and although it always seems a shame to cover that beautiful aluminium build, scratches and bumps happen all too easily.
There are several cases out there already and no doubt more will appear soon. We have rounded up some of the best ones we have found so far but as usual, we will be updating this feature regularly so be sure to keep checking back if you don't find one that suits you just yet.
Best tablets 2016: The best tablets available to buy today
Apple iPad Pro 9.7 review: The tablet to beat all tablets
Best laptop replacement tablets 2016: The best 2-in-1 devices available to buy...
Best iPad Pro cases: Protect your new huge 12.9-inch Apple tablet
- Best iPad Pro cases: Protect your new huge 12.9-inch Apple tablet
- Best tablets 2016: The best tablets available to buy today
- Which iPad is best for you? iPad mini 2 vs iPad mini 4 vs iPad Air 2 vs iPad Pro 9.7 vs iPad Pro 12.9
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2015) review: Simply the best
- Lenovo will launch Chrome OS-powered Yoga Book tablet in 2017
- Apple iPad Pro 2: What's the story so far?
- Virgin TV TellyTablet preview: Virgin Media’s 14-incher more telly than tablet
- New 10.9-inch Apple iPad might ditch Home button, have slim bezels
- Apple iPad Pro 9.7 vs iPad Air 2: What's the difference?
- Best Cyber Monday and Black Friday UK tablet deals: iPad, Android, Surface, Amazon and more
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot: What's the difference?
- Doubling up on Alexa: How to use multiple Amazon Echo and Dots
- Amazon Echo: What can Alexa do and what services are compatible?
- Amazon Echo tips and tricks: Getting a grip on Alexa
- Best VR headsets to buy in 2016, whatever your budget
- How to setup an Amazon Kindle for children
- How to make Amazon Echo connect to your BT Home Hub: An easy fix
- Samsung Galaxy S7 tips and tricks: Master your new Galaxy
- Best Bluetooth headphones 2016: 10 of the best on/over-ears for wireless listening
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
Comments