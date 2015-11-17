BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and rumours

Almost as soon as the BlackBerry Priv - the company's first Android phone - launched in 2015, there were rumours circulating about another Android-powered smartphone. At the time it was code-named Vienna, which made complete sense following on from the Priv which was code-named Venice.

Since then, the phone was referred to with code-name Rome, and more recently, Mercury. In all likeliness, the phone will be called the DTEK70, following on in the numbering sequence of the currently official BlackBerry branded Android phones.

In true BlackBerry style, the Mercury/DTEK70 looks to offer a physical keyboard, a uniquely BlackBerry offering when paired with the Android operating system.

Rumours had suggested that the DTEK70 would be the last phone made by BlackBerry itself, but it seems instead that - while the Canadian company designed the phone - TCL (Alcatel phone manufacturer) is being tasked with building the device.

Unlike classic BlackBerry handsets the screen won't be square but adopt a more regular touchscreen aspect, according to leaked images. Venture Beat's report on the new BlackBerry phones suggests it won't be the usual widescreen 16:9 ratio, but rather a 3:2 ratio display. In other words: get ready for some heavy letter-boxing on your videos.

As well as having a slightly shorter display, it's claimed to measure just 4.5-inches diagonally but still pack in a panel with full HD resolution. Given that 1080p looks great on full-size 5.5-inch screens, the smaller display on the DTEK70 should be very crisp.

Unlike the Priv, the DTEK70 isn't likely to have a sliding display, and won't look like a traditional candybar all-touch device either. Instead, it's likely to resemble a stretched out version of the Silver Edition BlackBerry Passport.

Like traditional BlackBerry phones, and unlike the Priv, the DTEK70 also appears to have metal frets in between the four rows of keys on the physical keyboard. This helps space out the keys to make typing easier, as well as giving it a solid feel. Above the keys, below the display, there's the traditional Android trio of capacitive buttons.

Ahead of CES 2017, Steve Cistulli, the president and GM of TCL teased the upcoming phone's announcement, virtually confirming everything that has been rumoured about the phone's design so far.

According to the earliest mock-ups from CrackBerry it seemed like BlackBerry would release four colour variants: silver, grey, green and red. However, it's been a long time since those, and the more recent leaked renders only appear to show this silver and black model.

Those renders from both BlackBerry Central and Mondo BlackBerry show a device with what looks slight curves on the edges of the the screen to give it a seamless look and feel. The bottom edge looks to have a Type-C port in between two grilles. Presumably one of those is the microphone, while the other is a speaker.

The DTEK70 also has a fairly industrial looking top panel, above the screen, which looks very similar to the Passport Silver Edition. That means that, although it looks nicely curved around the edges and on the bottom, the top is completely flat and angular.

Images leaked on Weibo even more recently show a device very similar to those earlier renders, with the traditional fretted keyboard and an industrial-looking metal frame around the edges and the Silver Edition-like grille across the earpiece on the top.

A report from Venture Beat states that the BlackBerry DTEK70 will be equipped with a mid-tier Snapdragon 625 processor, as well as 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. This rumour was backed up by an entry on Geekbench, the benchmark testing website, showing exactly those specifications.

Of course, that isn't confirmed yet, but if true it definitely won't be the flagship of BlackBerry's future product lineup. With that said, it will be the most BlackBerry-like BlackBerry the company has launched since the Classic a couple of years ago, and the first "proper" BlackBerry running Android.

The Geekbench listing also indicated that it will launch running Android 7.0 Nougat, making it the first BlackBerry device to be loaded with the latest version of Google's mobile operating system.

Going against those rumours, a recent post on Chinese blog GizmoChina, suggests it might end up being a fully-fledged flagship with a Snapdragon 821 processor and an unusual fingerprint sensor setup. If the render below is genuine, the DTEK70 will have its scanner built in to the space bar.

It's also rumoured to feature a huge 3,400mAh battery. With those specs, the smaller screen and modern Android software, we'd be incredibly surprised if it couldn't last two days on a single charge. There's no word on whether or not there's any Quick Charge support, but with a phone that big, we suggest that it would need something to fill it up quickly.

Recent reports have claimed that we should expect to see an 18-megapixel rear camera in the DTEK70, similar to the Priv which - although not incredible - was easily the best camera we'd seen in a BlackBerry up until that point. The front camera is likely to be 8-megapixels.

The mock-ups show an LED flash on the rear and also reveal a front-facing camera.

BlackBerry's next QWERTY-equipped smartphone is due to land at some point in the first quarter of 2017. TCL - the company which now makes BlackBerry phones - has stated that it will be announcing something BlackBerry-related at CES in Las Vegas. In short, we should have at least something to go on in the first week of January 2017.

Prices are difficult to guess, early rumours suggested around $500 USD, which would suggest a price around the £400 mark in UK.

It's not a high-end device, so it's unlikely to cost anywhere near the £580 price point of the Priv. Looking at the specifications, it's probably a safe guess to assume it'll be priced somewhere between the £275 BlackBerry DTEK50 and £480 DTEK60.

We'll be keeping an eye on all the rumours surrounding the BlackBerry Mercury (DTEK70) and updating as we learn more. You can follow all the news and reviews on the BlackBerry hub!