Best iPad Pro 12.9 keyboards: Turn your Apple tablet into a laptop alternative

It's time to get a keyboard for that fancy Apple iPad Pro you've just bought or been given as a nice little, but not little at all, pressie.

Apple's most powerful and priciest iPad to date, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, has a starting price of £679, and is claimed to be a device that is capable of replacing laptops. It has a faster processor than the other iPads (except the smaller iPad Pro), with a new 64-bit A9X and M9 combination under the hood, which Apple claims rivals most portable PCs.

The Cupertino company also pitches this device at the business, multitasking-focused user. In order to turn this powerhouse into a productivity machine that can support your workflow however, you'll have to connect it to a keyboard.

There aren't quite as many keyboards out there as there are cases, the latter of which you can find here, but we have rounded up a few that will help you type out those emails, spreadsheets, and notes.

As usual, we will keep updating this feature and adding more as they catch our eye so keep checking back if one of the lovely options in the gallery doesn't tickle your fancy.