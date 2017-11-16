Best US Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 deals

Best US Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 dealsPocket-lint
Ah, 'tis the season again. The season of Christmas sales!
This year's sale season begins on Black Friday (the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US) and extends to Cyber Monday (the Monday after Thanksgiving in the US), and it's when companies and retailers offer deep discounts to encourage copious amounts of holiday shopping.
So, check your bank accounts and figure out how many pay cheques you have left before Christmas, because we've rounded up a selection of the best tech-related deals that are worth your hard-earned cash. Some are week-long store sales, while others are early online previews, etc.
Good luck out there. And try not to get trampled.
Amazon
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
Amazon is starting things with some deals on a few items, beginning on 17 November and running through Black Friday on 24 November. Remember, Amazon's deals are on a rolling basis, so different deals will go live at different times. In addition to these deals, Amazon will offer an exclusive early deal period starting at 8pm EST on 22 November customers shopping via an Alexa device.
Here are some of the highlights:
Televisions
- Sony 75-inch 4K smart LED TV (2017 Model) for $1,999.99 (normally $2,498)
- Sony 70-inch 4K smart LED TV (2017 Model) for $1,199.99 (normally $1,498)
- Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K smart TV (2017 Model) for $1,297.99 (normally $2,199.99)
- Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K smart TV (2017 Model) for $897.99 (normally $1,197.99)
Amazon devices
- Echo Dot for $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Echo (second-generation) for $79.99 (normally $99.99)
- Echo Plus for $119.99 (normally $149.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (normally $39.99)
- Amazon Tap for $79.99 (normally $129.99)
- Amazon Cloud Cam for $99.99 (normally $119.99)
- Fire HD 10 for $99.99 (normally $149.99)
- Fire HD 8 for $49.99 (normally $79.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 (normally $119.99)
- Kindle for $49.99 (normally $79.99)
Apple
Nothing has been announced yet, but last year, Apple's website asked customers to check back on Friday for a "one-day shopping event". The year before that, Apple skipped out on the Black Friday shopping extravaganza altogether.
Best Buy
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
Best Buy posted a whopping 50-page catalogue. It has a range of items on sale, including TVs, video games, smart speakers, drones, and more. If you want to go to the retail store, doors open 5pm on Thursday, close at 1am Friday morning, and then reopen at 8am Friday morning.
Here are some of the highlights:
Televisions
- Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV for $749.99 (normally $1,099.99)
- Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV for $399.99 (normally $699.99)
- Sony 60-inch 4K smart TV for $599.99 (normally $999.99)
- Sharp 50-inch 4K Roku smart TV for $179.99 (normally $399.99, in-store only)
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K smart TV with Chromecast for $279.99 (normally $479.99)
- Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV for $1,297.99 (normally $1,499.99)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV for $897.99 (normally $1,099.99)
- Sony 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV for $1,499.99 (normally $1,799.99)
- Sony 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV for $999.99 (normally $1,199.99)
- Sharp 60-inch 4K smart TV for $549.99 (normally $799.99)
- Insignia 50-inch 4K smart TV with Roku for $349.99 (normally $449.99)
- Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV for $499.99 (normally $699.99)
- Samsung 40-inch 4K smart TV for $399.99 (normally $549.99)
Amazon devices
- Amazon Echo second-gen for $79.99 (normally $99.99)
- Amazon Echo Plus for $119.99 (normally $149.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Amazon Echo Show for $179.99 (normally $229.99)
Google devices
- Google Home for $79.99 (normally $130)
- Google Home Mini for $29.99, includes $10 Best Buy gift card (normally $49.99)
- Google Chromecast for $19.99 (normally $35)
- Google Chromecast Ultra for $54 (normally $69.99)
- Google Wifi three pack for $249.99 (normally $279.99)
Smart home devices
- Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit for $59.99 (normally $99.99)
- Nest Learning Thermostat third-gen for $199.99 (normally $249.99)
- Ring video doorbell for $99.99 (normally $179.99)
- Netgear Orbi mesh router three pack for $329.99 (normally $479.99)
- Eero mesh router bundle for $249.99 (normally $299.99)
Gaming
- Xbox One S 500GB for $189.99
- Destiny 2, Madden 18, NBA 2K18, FIFA 18, or Shadow for War for $29.99 (normally $59.99)
- Nvidia Shield TV with controller for $169.99 (normally $199.99)
- PlayStation 4 1TB for $199.99 (normally $299.99)
- Xbox One S 500GB Madden 18 bundle for $229.99 (normally $279.99)
- PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport bundle for $299.99 (normally $399.99)
- Oculus Rift + Touch VR headset bundle for $349.99 (normally $399.99)
- Xbox One controllers for $39.99 (normally $59.99)
- PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controllers for $39.99 (normally $59.99)
- Assassin's Creed Origins, Forza Motorsport 7, or Need for Speed Rivals for $34.99 (normally $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild “explorer's edition” for $59.99
- Nintendo 2DS Ocarina of Time special edition for $79.99
Sonos and audio
- Sonos Play:1 for $149.99 (normally $199.99)
- Sonos Play:3 for $249.99 (normally $299.99)
- Sonos Playbar for $599.99 (normally $699.99)
- Sonos Playbase for $599.99 (normally $699.99)
- BeatsX wireless headphones for $109.99 (normally $149.99)
- Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $219.99 (normally $299.99)
- Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones for $134.99 (normally $199.99)
- Ultimate Ears Boom 2 for $79.99 (normally $199.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones for $179.99 (normally $279.99)
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
- Apple Watch Series 1 starting at $199.99 (normally $249.99)
- Fitbit Ionic, includes $50 Best Buy gift card for $299.99 (normally $299.99)
- Fitbit Charge 2 for $99.95 (normally $149.95)
- Fitbit Alta HR for $99.95 (normally $149.95)
- Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro for $149.99 (normally $199.99)
- Fossil Q Marshall Gen 2 for $185 (normally $275)
Miscellaneous
- Tile Bluetooth tracker 4-pack for $59.99 (normally $69.99)
- Western Digital Easystore 4TB external hard drive for $79.99 (normally $199.99)
- Brother HL-L2320D laser printer for $49.99 (normally $99.99)
- DJI Mavic Pro drone for $899.99 (normally $999.99)
- Instant Pot pressure cooker for $79.99 (normally $99.99)
- Apple USB-C-to-USB Adapter for $17 (normally $19)
- DJI Spark drone for $399.99 (normally $499.99)
- GoPro Hero 5, includes Wi-Fi remote and $50 Best Buy gift card for $349.99 (normally $399.99)
- Moto G Plus 5th generation, unlocked for $224.99 (normally $299.99)
Laptops and tablets
- Microsoft Surface Laptop for $899 (normally $1,079)
- Lenovo Yoga 710 15.6-inch touchscreen for $599.99 (normally $829.99)
- HP Spectre x360 13.3-inch touchscreen for $999.99 (normally $1,379.99)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch starting at $524.99 (normally $649.99)
- iPad 2017 model starting at $249.99 (normally $329.99)
Costco
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
This year’s Black Friday deals at the members-only warehouse begin on 5 November and run until 27 November, but the online deals begin on Thanksgiving and run through the 27 November. Stand-out sales include bundles for the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as $150 off the HP Omen gaming monitor. Costco also will have several TV deals, but it isn’t announcing those discounts until 17 November.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Vizio 40-inch 1080p smart TV for $249.99 (normally $279.99)
- Vizio E70-E3 70-inch 4K smart TV for $979.99 (normally $1,249.99)
- Vizio M70-E3 70-inch 4K smart tv for $1,299.99 (normally $1,599.99)
- Xbox One S 500GB Sports Bundle with 3-month Game Pass and controller for $299.99 (normally $389.99)
- PS4 1TB Slim Console Bundle with Destiny 2 and Call of Duty WWII for $289.99 (normally $389.99)
- LG 43-inch Class 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor for $100 off
- Seagate Backup Plus 4TB for $15 off
- Google Home 2-pack for $50 off
- Sony PS4 1TB console with controller for $189.99 (normally $289.99)
- Xbox One S 500GB Bundle with 3-month game pass and controller for $219.99 (normally $299.99)
- UE Wonderboom Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker 2-pack for $30 off
- Dell XPS 13 QHD+ Touchscreen Laptop for $1,299.99 (normally $1,599.99)
- Dell XPS 15 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $1,799.99 (normally $2,299.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro Bundle for $200 off
Dell.com
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
Dell’s Black Friday deals are running from 15 November through the 24 November, though some of the deals are "in-store doorbusters" starting at 4 pm EST on 24 November, while "online doorbusters" start at 11 am EST on 23 November. You'll see sales on TVs, gaming consoles, and other gadgets. The full list of Dell’s discounts can be found on its Black Friday hub (see the scanned advert here).
Here are some of the highlights:
- Vizio E60-E3 60-inch 4K HDR smart TV for $699.99, includes a $200 Dell gift card (normally $969.99)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV for $599.99, includes a $100 Dell gift card (normally $799.99)
- Vizio M50-E1 50-inch 4K HDR smart TV for $499, includes a $100 Dell gift card (normally $599.9)
- LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV, includes a $150 Dell gift card for $799.99 (normally $1,399.99)
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom for $199.99 (normally $299.99)
- Garmin vivofit 3 for $29.99 (normally $79.99)
- Fitbit Charge 2 HR for $99.95 (normally $149.95)
- Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro for $149.99 (normally $199.99)
- Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 (normally $249)
- Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera for $149 (normally $199)
- Samsung 43-inch 4K HDR smart TV, includes a $100 Dell gift card for $429.99 (normally $599.99)
- Inspiron 13 7000 Touch for $799.99 (normally $999.99)
- Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 for $549.99 (normally $729.99)
- PlayStation VR Headset and Camera Bundle with Gran Turismo Sport for $299.99 (normally $399.99)
- Xbox One S 500 GB Battlefield 1 with Forza Motorsport 7 and Horizon for $229.99 (normally $389.97)
- DJI Spark drone for $399.99 (normally $499.99)
- Parrot Mambo MiniDrone FPV, includes a $50 Dell gift card for $149.99 (normally $179.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 noise cancelling headphones for $179 (normally $279)
- JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $89.95 (normally $149.95)
- Ultimate Ears Boom 2 for $99.99 (normally $199.99)
Ebay
Black Friday and Cyber Monday site
Ebay if offering to price-match competitors’ deals from 13 November to 17 November. At first, it will only match prices on select deals from Walmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and JCPenney. However, it is also offering a "PSHOPEARLY" coupon code for 20 per cent off your purchase until 20 November. Then, on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it will match prices from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Apple Watch Series 3 for $325 (normally $329.99)
- Xbox One S wireless controller for $36.99 (normally $59)
- LG 49-inch 4K UHD HDR smart LED TV for $359.99 (normally $696)
Gamestop
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
Gamestop hasn't announced holiday deals for 2017 yet.
Google Store
Black Friday and Cyber Monday site
Google hasn't announced holiday deals for 2017 yet.
HP
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
HP's deals go live on 23 November.
Here are some of the highlights:
- HP Envy x360 15-inch with a Core i5 for $669.99 (normally $869.99)
- HP Envy x360 15-inch with a Core i7 for $729.99 (normally $929.99)
- HP Pavilion 24 All-in-One PC for $799.99 (normally $999.99)
- HP Pavilion 27 All-in-One PC for $1,149.99 (normally $1,599.99)
- HP Spectre x360 13-inch for $899.99 (normally $1,149.99)
- HP Spectre x360 15-inch for $1,129.99 (normally $1,399.99)
HTC
Black Friday site
HTC hasn't announced holiday deals for 2017 yet.
Microsoft Store
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
Here are some of the highlights:
- HP Pavilion 15 x360 ($230 discount)
- HP Laptop 15 ($200 discount)
- Dell's XPS 13 ($500 discount)
- Lenovo’s Windows Mixed Reality headset ($100 discount)
Newegg
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
Newegg's Black Friday sale starts on 20 November at 10 am EST on its website, but it'll announce other deals on 22 November and 24 November, so be sure to check back for updates. You'll see deals on gaming consoles, TVs, and more (see the scanned advert here).
Here are some of the highlights:
- PlayStation 4 1TB for $199.99 (normally $299.99)
- Xbox One S 500GB for $189.99 (normally $299.99)
- PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport bundle for $299.99 (normally $399.99)
- PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller for $39.99 (normally $59.99)
- Xbox One controller for $39.99 (normally $59.99)
- LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV for $799.99 (normally $896.99)
- Amazon Echo second-gen for $79.99 (normally $99.99)
- Nest Thermostat for $199.99 (normally $249.99)
- DJI Spark Fly More combo pack for $599.99 (normally $699.99)
- Anker PowerCore II 20000 external battery for $39.99 (normally $49.99)
- Oculus Rift with Touch controllers for $349.99 (normally $399.99)
- Asus ROG G752VS 17.3-inch for $1,779 (normally $2,499)
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X for $799.99 (normally $879.99)
- Intel Core i5-7600K processor for $209.99 (normally $249.99)
- Toshiba Canvio Basics 3TB portable hard drive for $79.99 (normally $94.99)
- Windows 10 Home for $84.99 (normally $104.99)
- Samsung 50-inch 4K HDR smart TV for $424.99 (normally $547.99)
Office Depot
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
Office Depot hasn't announced holiday deals for 2017 yet.
Sam's Club
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
Sam’s Club as usual will be closed during Thanksgiving this year, but stores will promptly reopen at 7 am on Black Friday for customers. At SamsClub.com, sales begin at 12:01 am EST on Black Friday (see the scanned advert here).
Here are some of the highlights:
- Samsung 75-inch Class 4K UHD HDR Smart TV and Soundbar for $1,997.88 (normally $2,547.88)
- Vizio XLED Smartcast 65-inch Class 4K UHD HDR Home Theater Display for $598 (normally $828)
- HP 17.3-inch HD laptop with Intel Core i7 with a two year warranty for $549 (normally $749)
- Xbox One S 500GB console and controller for $189 (normally $249)
- DJI Spark Fly More Combo for $599 (normally $699)
- Samsung 85-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV for $3,498 (normally $4,698)
- Hitachi 60-inch Class 4K UHD HDR Roku TV for $498 (normally $648)
- PS4 1TB Console for $199 (normally $299)
- Canon T6 2-lens DSLR Bundle for $449 (normally $749)
- DJI Mavic Pro Bundle for $899 (normally $999)
- GoPro Hero 5 Black Essentials Bundle for $349 (normally $399)
- Nikon D3400 2-lens DSLR Bundle for $499 (normally $799)
- HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i5 Notebook for $449 (normally $669)
Samsung.com
Black Friday site
Samsung hasn't announced holiday deals for 2017 yet.
Staples
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
Staples deals include deep discounts on a range of tech goods, including Windows PCs, printers, Amazon devices, and iPads. Physical stores will open at 7 am on Black Friday, though you can always shop online on Thanksgiving and pick it up in-store on 24 November.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Kindle Paperwhite for $89 (normally $119)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (normally $39.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Amazon Echo second generation for $79.99 (normally $99.99)
- Amazon Echo Show for $179.99 (normally $229.99)
- Google Chromecast for $25 (normally $35)
- Google Home Mini for $29 (normally $49)
- Epson Expression Premium XP-640 Printer all-in-One for $59.99 (normally $149.99)
- Brother MFC-J480DW wireless printer all-in-one for $49.99 (normally $89.99)
- Star Wars drones for $99.99 (normally $149.99)
- Staples medium rectangular box for $1 (normally $2.99)
- HP Pavilion 15 laptop for $499.99 (normally $809.99)
- HP Pavilion desktop PC for $369.99(normally $599.99)
- Dell 15.6-inch laptop for $419.99 (normally $549.99)
- Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 14-inch laptop for $579.99 (normally $779.99)
- Apple iPad 32GB for $279 (normally $329)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch for $179.99 (normally $279.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 32GB tablet for $99.99 (normally $149.99)
Target
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
Target has deals on Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 consoles, drones, and smart thermostats, as well as the lowest price we’ve seen yet on Apple’s 2017 base model iPad and Amazon’s just-released second-generation Amazon Echo. Stores will open on Thursday at 6 pm EST through midnight, and then will reopen at 6 am on Friday. Target lets you buy online for in-store pickup for most items, too.
Here are some of the highlights:
- GoPro Hero 5 for $349.99, includes $50 Target gift card (normally $399.99)
- DJI Spark for $399.99 (normally $499.99)
- iPad Pro 10.5 inch starting at $529.99 (normally $649.99)
- iPad 2017 model for $249.99 (normally $329.99)
- Amazon Echo second generation for $79.99 (normally $99.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Amazon Echo Show for $179.99 (normally $229.99)
- JBL Charge 3 for $89.99 (normally $149.99)
- Google Home for $79 (normally $129)
- Google Home Mini for $29, includes $10 Target gift card (normally $49)
- Google Chromecast for $25 (normally $35 )
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $24.99 (normally $39.99)
- PlayStation 4 1TB for $199.99 (normally $299.99)
- Xbox One S for $189.99, includes $25 Target gift card (normally $279.99)
- PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller for $39.99 (normally $59.99)
- Xbox One wireless controller for $39.99 (normally $59.99)
- urBeats headphones for $49.99 (normally $99.99)
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom for $69.99 (normally $99.99)
- Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones for $159.99, includes $20 Target gift card (normally $199.99)
- Fitbit Alta HR for $99.95 (normally $149.95)
- Fitbit Charge 2 for $99.95 (normally $149.95)
- Fitbit Blaze for $149.95 (normally $199.95)
- Apple Watch Series 1 starting at $179.99 (normally $249.99)
- Nest thermostat third generation for $199 (normally $249)
Toys R Us
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
Toys R Us hasn't announced holiday deals for 2017 yet.
Walmart
Black Friday site and Cyber Monday site
Walmart's deals include 4K smart TVs and video games and more. Plus, it has Google Home and Google Home Mini deals that give you a discount off your next order after linking your Walmart account with Google Express. Many deals will be available online starting at 12:01 am EST on 23 November, with stores beginning to offer deals at 6 pm EST later that same day.
Be sure to download the Walmart app to take advantage of the online deals and more discounts.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Google Home Mini for $29 (normally $49, plus you get a coupon worth up to $25 off your next order)
- Google Home for $79 (normally $129, plus you get a coupon worth up to $25 off your next order)
- Arlo indoor/outdoor camera 3-pack for $199 (normally $399)
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $48 (normally $69)
- Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Router for $89 (normally $149)
- Netgear Orbi AC2200 Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System for $199 (normally $279)
- Roku 4K Streaming Stick for $48 (normally $69)
- Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $22 (normally $39)
- Razer 4-Pc. Gaming Bundle for $99 (normally $199.99)
- Otterbox Defender Case for $20 each (normally $35.96 to $48.26)
- Vizio 32-inch 5.1 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $139 (normally $198)
- Fitbit Alta HR for $99 (normally $149)
- Element 39-inch Class Smart TV for $125 (normally $191)
- Sharp 55-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $298 (normally $348)
- LG 49-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $328 (normally $496.99)
- Samsung 40-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $328 (normally $397.99)
- Samsung 58-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $598 (normally $697.99)
- Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV for $998 (normally $1,298)
- Destiny 2 on PS4 for $29 (normally $53.99)
- Xbox One S Console Bundle for $249
- Sony DualShock 4 Controller for PS 4 for $39 (normally $59.96)
- PS 4 1TB Slim Gaming System for $199 (normally $299)
- Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller for $39 (normally $59.00)
- Google Chromecast for $20 (normally $35)
