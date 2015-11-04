52 of the best tech life hacks

You may not know this... but there are several websites and technology-related tips and tricks out there that can totally simplify your daily routine and make your life much easier in general.

For instance, Apple's charging cords for iOS devices and Macs tend to fray after a few years of wear, which means you'll have to spend money every few years to replace them (unless you don't care about them catching fire and ruining everything you own and love). Well, we know a nifty hack that'll prevent your Apple cords from fraying in the first place.

We're not even kidding.

In fact, we know 52 different hacks - and every single one of them will either blow your mind or make you wonder how you ever survived this long without them. Here's another example: Want to find a direct download to any movie? Instead of using a torrent program, we know a simple Google search trick.

If you're interested in saving your Apple cords, finding direct download links to movies, and so much more, browse the gallery above. We also plan to update this piece over time, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back.

Oh, and let us know in the comments if you know a great hack worth including.