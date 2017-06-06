Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad Air vs iPad vs iPad Pro

There may not be as much choice as smartphones when it comes to tablets, but there are still a number of decisions to be made if you're in the market for one.

If you are reading this feature it is likely you have already decided on the platform, disregarding Android and Windows for iOS, and you are now trying to figure out what size iPad is the right one for you and which one fits into how much you want to spend.

Apple offers a number of iPad options - iPad mini 4, iPad 9.7, iPad Pro 10.5 and a spec-upgraded iPad Pro 12.9. The tablets range from 7.9-inch displays to 12.9-inches in size.

The iPad mini 2, iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro 9.7 have been officially discontinued by Apple but are still available elsewhere, so we've included them all so you can see the differences between them and the new models to help you decide which is the right one for you and your budget.

The iPad mini 2 is for those who want a small Apple tablet but don't have the cash to splash on the newest model. If you are happy to sacrifice the latest specs and features, the iPad mini 2 gives you iOS on a budget. It was officially discontinued by Apple as of March 2017, but it's still widely available.

The iPad mini 4 is for those who want a small Apple tablet with many of the latest specs and features. You'll need a little more cash for the iPad mini 4 but you get a few extra features, like Touch ID, and a more powerful device.

The iPad Air 2 has now been discontinued and replaced by the iPad 9.7. About the only reason to buy the iPad Air 2 is if you can find it significantly cheaper than the new iPad.

The iPad 9.7 replaces the iPad Air 2, offering much the same design, but slightly updated specs. Its launch price is cheaper too and it's cheaper than the iPad Pro models, so if you want a big iPad but aren't fussed by the Pencil support or latest specs, this is the model to pick.

The iPad Pro 9.7 was officially discontinued as of June 2017 and replaced with the iPad Pro 10.5. Like the iPad Air 2, the only reason to buy an iPad Pro 9.7 is if you can find it a lot cheaper than the new model.

The iPad Pro 10.5 is Apple's most powerful and feature-rich tablet yet, with slimmer bezels and excellent specs. It is the iPad for those that want all the features of the larger iPad Pro but in a smaller and more compact format.

The iPad Pro 12.9 is the largest and most expensive iPad available, as well as the other most powerful alongside the 10.5-inch model. It is for those that want to do more on their tablet than just watching movies and browsing the web, and for those that not only have the budget to warrant this model but also the desire for something bigger than the 10.5-inch model.

Dimensions: 200 x 134.7 x 7.5mm, 331g

Display: 7.9-inches, 2048 x 1536 (326ppi)

Storage: 32GB (Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi & Cellular)

Battery: Up to 10 hours

Colours: Silver, Space Grey

Silver, Space Grey Price: Buy it from around £180 on Amazon UK, or $300 on Amazon US

The iPad mini 2 is the cheapest way to get your hands on an Apple tablet as it is now a few years old and has been succeeded by the iPad mini 4. It is the smallest iPad available, though not the slimmest or lightest. The iPad mini 2 was discontinued in March 2017, but it's still widely available.

The iPad mini 2 comes in silver and space grey colour options so you miss out on the gold option and there are also a couple of other things lacking, such as Touch ID and Apple Pay, as well as an anti-reflective coating on the display. There is also no slo-mo video capability or burst mode.

The A7 chip and M7 motion coprocessor sit under the hood and you'll find a 1.2-megapixel front camera, coupled with a 5-megapixel rear camera, the latter of which is a slight downgrade from the iPad mini 4.

Dimensions: 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm, 298.8g

Display: 7.9-inches, 2048 x 1536 (326ppi)

Storage: 128GB (Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi & Cellular)

Battery: Up to 10 hours

Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Gold

Silver, Space Grey, Gold Price (RRP): From £419 to £549

The iPad mini 4 is the newer and more expensive addition to the small iPad club. It is ever so slightly larger than the iPad mini 2, but it is slimmer and lighter and although it has the same size and resolution display, you get the addition of a fully laminated screen and an anti-reflective coating.

There is a newer, faster chip powering the iPad mini 4 with the A8 processor and M8 motion coprocessor on board, as well as the addition of an 128GB storage option and gold finish. Officially, Apple only offers 128GB storage now, although older models are available at lower storage levels.

In terms of other extras, Touch ID is included on the iPad mini 4, as is Apple Pay compatibility, burst mode and slo-mo video. The only other difference to the older iPad mini 2 is the bump to an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Dimensions: 240 x 169.5 x 6.1mm, 437g

Display: 9.7-inches, 2048 x 1536 (264ppi)

Storage: 32GB, 128GB (Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi & Cellular)

Battery: Up to 10 hours

Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Gold

Silver, Space Grey, Gold Price: Buy it from around £385 on Amazon UK, or $420 on Amazon US

The iPad Air 2 has now been discontinued, replaced with the cheaper and slightly more powerful iPad 9.7. There is still stock of the iPad Air around, but check the prices carefully - the new iPad might be the cheaper option.

A faster A8X and M8 motion coprocessor sits under the hood than the smaller iPad mini 4, but you get the same colour options as the iPad mini 4, as well as the same cameras and features.

Touch ID, Apple Pay, burst mode, slo-mo video and the fully laminated display with anti-reflective coating are all therefore present on the iPad Air 2, but you miss out on Apple Pencil compatibility, a True Tone display, higher resolution cameras and stereo speakers, all of which are found on the iPad Pro models.

Dimensions: 240 x 169.5 x 7.5mm, 469g

Display: 9.7-inches, 2048 x 1536 (264ppi)

Storage: 32GB, 128GB (Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi & Cellular)

Battery: Up to 10 hours

Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Gold

Silver, Space Grey, Gold Price (RRP): From £339 to £559

The new iPad replaces the iPad Air 2 and is simply called iPad. It sticks to much the same design as the iPad Air 2 and the iPad Pro, although it's slightly thicker, which is probably down to the fact there is no fully laminated display or anti-reflective coating. This probably also accounts for the lower pricing than the old iPad Air 2.

The 2017 iPad offers the same display size and resolution as the iPad Air 2 however, though it steps up to the A9 chip under its hood, giving a speed boost over the iPad Air 2, even if it is still a step below the iPad Pro models. It also still misses out on a few of the iPad Pro's other features.

There is an 8-megapixel rear camera and 1.2-megapixel front snapper on the new iPad, Touch ID is on board as you would expect and it comes in silver, gold and space grey colour options so no rose gold. The new Apple iPad's biggest selling point is its pricing however: at £339 for the Wi-Fi 32GB model, it's the cheapest iPad model that Apple offers.

Dimensions: 240 x 169.5 x 6.1mm, 437g

Display: 9.7-inches, 2048 x 1536 (264ppi), True Tone

Storage: 32GB, 128GB, 256GB (Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi & Cellular)

Battery: Up to 10 hours

Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Gold, Rose Gold

Silver, Space Grey, Gold, Rose Gold Price (RRP): Buy it from around £535 on Amazon UK, or $560 on Amazon US

The iPad Pro 9.7 is exactly the same size as the iPad Air 2 and it offers the same size display and resolution too, meaning the same pixel density, though it too has been discontinued by Apple.

There are a couple of extra technologies over the Air 2, including a True Tone and wide colour gamut display, as well as Apple Pencil compatibility and the iPad Pro 9.7 takes its design cues from the larger iPad Pro, meaning you'll get the Smart Connector and four-speaker setup with this device. It also offers the option of a rose gold finish and a 256GB storage option.

The iPad Pro 9.7 has the A9X processor under its hood and it also significantly improves the camera experience compared to the iPad Air 2 with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, both of which offer flash.

Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm, 469g

Display: 10.5-inches, 2224 x 1668 (264ppi), True Tone

Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB (Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi & Cellular)

Battery: Up to 10 hours

Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Gold, Rose Gold

Silver, Space Grey, Gold, Rose Gold Price (RRP): From £619 to £1019

The iPad Pro 10.5 is Apple's latest and greatest tablet, featuring a 40 per cent reduction in bezels and a 20 per cent increase in display size over the iPad Pro 9.7. The True Tone display offers 600nits of brightness and a technology called ProMotion that allows it to support 120Hz refresh rates for a more fluid experience.

Under its hood, it has all the power. The A10X Fusion processor with embedded M10 motion coprocessor is coupled with a 10 hour battery life, as well as the Smart Connector and four-speaker audio setup. It also offers the iPhone 7's camera array with a 12-megapixel rear snapper and a 7-megapixel front camera.

Apple Pencil compatibility is unsurprisingly on board, as well as compatibility with the Smart Keyboard, while storage options range from 64GB to 512GB. Colour options include silver, space grey, gold and rose gold like the older iPad Pro 9.7.

Dimensions: 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9mm, 713g

Display: 12.9-inches, 2732 x 2048 (264ppi)

Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB (Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi & Cellular)

Battery: Up to 10 hours

Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Gold

Silver, Space Grey, Gold Price (RRP): From £769 to £1169

The iPad Pro 12.9 marked a new tablet territory for Apple with its 12.9-inch display when it first arrived in 2015. It will be far too big for some but for others, it will be the tablet they were waiting for, especially with the updated hardware.

The display technology is the same as the iPad Pro 10.5 following the refresh meaning it offers the True Tone technology, wide colour gamut screen and the ProMotion technology supporting faster refresh rates. You'll also find the same cameras and other features such as Touch ID and Apple Pay compatibility as the iPad Pro 10.5 so it just as powerful, it just doesn't have the reduction in bezels like the smaller model.

The iPad Pro 12.9 has a faster processor than all the other iPads available, except its smaller brother, with the A10X Fusion and M10 combination under the hood again. It is also compatible with the Apple Pencil and it will offer a range of software features, including Adobe.