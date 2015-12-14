Best iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus cases: Treat your new Apple devices

Best iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus cases: Treat your new Apple devicesCasetify
Apple's iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus might be over a year old, but they are available all around the world from multiple retailers and they are cheaper than their successors - the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
Not much changed in terms of design compared to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, if you ignore the extra colour and different aluminium, but a few things are different elsewhere.
When they first launched, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus both arrived with a new camera, faster processor and a display technology called 3D Touch. As the design was almost identical to the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, you still get the lovely slim, metal build the 2-14 model was praised for, which is both good and bad.
A great design means you probably won't want to cover it up but unfortunately smartphones don't have the best reputation for handling knocks and drops. So if you want to ensure you don't end up with a bruise and battered iPhone after a few days, keep reading.
We have rounded up the best iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus cases we have come across so far to keep your new Apple device safe and protected.
- Check out the gallery to see the case options available to look after your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus.
