The Apple iPhone is 10 years old: Look how much the iPhone has changed

Today, the 9 January 2017, marks the 10th anniversary of the Apple iPhone's announcement in San Francisco when Steve Jobs presented the new smart phone to a packed audience of Apple guests, staff, and journalists, including Pocket-lint.

Although rumoured for a number of years, the keynote, which was the catalyst to Apple's huge success ever since, saw CEO Steve Jobs reveal how he believed the company would change the phone industry forever with their take on the mobile phone.

"This is the day I've been waiting for the last 2 years", he said as he announced the new phone at the keynote speech in San Francisco at MacWorld 2007 before making the first call on the phone to Jony Ive.

Over the next 90 minutes Jobs detailed how Apple wanted to re-invent the phone showcasing a number of new features. He even got a standing ovation from the audience at the end of the keynote.

At the time, companies like Motorola, Nokia, Microsoft, and BlackBerry laughed off Apple's event and plans to change the phone industry.

In an unusual move from Apple, customers would have to wait almost 6 months for the Apple iPhone to go on sale in the US and a further 11 months before it went on sale in the UK.

It's hard to imagine now, but the first iteration of the iPhone didn't have a number of features we take for granted today including "copy and paste", 3G, or even apps as we know and enjoy today. You could also only sync it via iTunes on the desktop.

Since 2007 Apple has adapted and changed the design of the iPhone a number of times, ditching the metal design for a plastic one for the iPhone 3G and 3GS before moving to glass for the iPhone 4 and 4s models. It was back to metal with the iPhone 5, and with the exception of the iPhone 5c, the company has stuck with metal ever since.

The iPhone hasn't escaped criticism over the years though. There's was "bendgate", "antennagate", and even a claim by some that their beard got trapped in the casing.

Click through the gallery and take a look, and be sure to let us know what your favourite Apple iPhone handset was and where you want Apple to go next with the iPhone 8 in the comments below.