Force Friday II: The best Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys to buy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is coming this December, but ahead of the release the second annual Force Friday is upon us and that means a host of new merchandise, games, apps and gadgets to enjoy.

Whether you are a fan of the Empire or the Resistance, there are a number of cool things to buy and do this year including Star Wars-themed coding classes at Apple, an augmented reality game to earn special Star Wars badges from visiting certain stores, and the usual piles of Star Wars Lego, drones, robots and toys from the likes of Hasbro and more.

We've rounded up the best, so you can either put them on your gift list or treat a young Jedi or two.

We first saw the Battle Drones from Propel around the release of Rogue One, but this year the company has launched a Collector's Edition for Star Wars fans getting ready for The Last Jedi.

The new range, which will come with a companion app, features the T-65 X-Wing Starfighter, Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 and a 74-Z speeder bike. All three quadrocopters boast flying speeds of more than 50 km/h and the ability to do corkscrew rolls as you try and recreate the epic space battles from the eight films. Thankfully there is a training mode for first-time flyers.

The limited edition Star Wars Laser Battle Drones are available exclusively from John Lewis at a retail price of £199.

Think of this as an evil BB-8. BB-9E is a menacing astromech droid of the First Order and, like BB-8, gets its own Sphero version.

You can control it with your phone or tablet and the rolling robot will be able to interact with other Star Wars App-enabled Droids by Sphero. You can watch films from the Star Wars saga by your side.

It will cost £149.99 when it hits shops, such as Firebox, on 1 September.

We last saw R2-D2 at the end of Force Awakens, booting back into life. Now you can control him via your phone or tablet thanks to Sphero.

Artoo’s signature front and rear LED lights are fully functional, and an integrated speaker means the beeps and boops come right from the little droid itself.

Sadly, there is no hologram mode yet, but like BB-9E and BB-8, Artoo will be able to talk to other droids and watch the movies with you, beeping at the exciting points. There's also an AR mode that will allow you to drive around the Millennium Falcon.

It will be available from Firebox and others.

When the first Star Wars came out we had many of the original action figures. Now, for The Last Jedi, we get the same style figurines, but with the added bonus of being able to wave them over a Force Link bracelet to play a range of different noises and sounds.

The Force Link set comes with Kylo Ren and can be seen very much as an add-on to the classic toys you probably know and love.

Hasbro is launching a new lightsaber to coincide with the forthcoming film. But rather than try and sell you two, or make you choose in the shop, this set allows you to customise your own to either represent the light (Jedi) or dark (Sith) side of the force.

Described as an app-enabled augmented reality experience, Lenovo's Star Wars product comprises a headset that you slip your phone into and a connected lightsaber accessory. Using them, you can have lightsaber battles against the likes of Kylo Ren.

It costs £250, but there are a number of games available, including Holochess and a strategic combat game too. Stacks of fun, it will be available on 1 November.

Our main advice, after having had a quick go at the Disney Force Friday event, is to make sure you don't get too involved and chop down your mates. We almost hacked down a small child, Anakin Skywalker style.

Radio Flyer, the company famous for the the pull-along red wagon, has teamed up with Disney to create an electric Land Cruiser from the Star Wars universe. And your little ones can travel along in it.

Designed to look as if it's hovering, it ill cost £449.99. Sadly you'll either need to be small or nimble to get it in. We tried and failed.

Why should girls' dolls just be about cutesy princesses in pink gowns or girls that like to shop?

Hasbro certainly thinks there's more to dolls for girls with its Forces of Destiny range. Here you get to give the girls of your life (and many boys too) a Princess Leia from Return of the Jedi or Rey from Force Awakens.

Using LittleBits electronic blocks technology and the free Droid Inventor app, kids big and small will be able to teach their R2 Unite robot new tricks and take it on more than 16 missions across the Star Wars universe.

Kids can even level-up their inventor expertise and reconfigure their droid to give it new skills, allowing it to be controlled by The Force or similar. The Droid inventor Kit comes with everything kids need to create and customise their R2 Unite straight out of the box.

It will be available from 1 September priced at £99.99 from John Lewis, Amazon, The Disney Store, Harrods and Apple Store.

Coming in at £649.99, this 7,541 piece Lego version of the Millennium Falcon will be enough to excite Lego and Star Wars fans alike.

Available from 13 September for Lego VIP customers and 1 October for the rest of us, the spaceship is a hybrid version of all the Millennium Falcons that have appeared in the movies.

Characters included in the set include Chewie, Han Solo (old and young), Rey, C3-PO and BB-8. The set also features the strange bat creatures from the meteorite cave in Empire and a couple of the new puffin-like creatures, Porgs.

The new Star Wars film will feature a couple of new vehicles, including a new AT-AT Walker dubbed the AT-M6. And you will be able to buy one in Lego form.

The heavily armoured walker will come with Rey, Captain Poe Dameron, a resistance trooper, a First Order Walker Driver and a First Order Stormtrooper. The set will cost £129.99 when it goes on sale.

In The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren gets his own customised TIE Fighter, and with this Lego set you get to build it.

The set includes Kylo Ren, a TIE Fighter Pilot, First Order Stormtrooper and the new BB-9E.

The new "baddie" spaceship will feature for the first time in The Last Jedi and looks to be Supreme Leader Snoke's spaceship of choice.

In the pretty large set you'll get Snoke, BB-9E and a couple of First Order officers.

Seriously cute, Funko has created a number of bobble heads for the new characters of the forthcoming film. Our favourite has to be Chewie with a Porg.

The characters cost £12.99 each in the UK.

Firebox creates a number of Mystery Boxes already, from Japanese to Unusual. Now you can add Star Wars to that list.

The special Star Wars themed version of Firebox’s Mystery Box contains over £90 of Star Wars merch for £49.99. The contents are, naturally, a mystery. However, Firebox tells Pocket-lint that the products included are a mix of Star Wars-related items sourced exclusively for this special box. There are only 300 available, so you better be quick!

EA improves greatly on last year’s Battlefront with a sequel that adds a large, single-player campaign to the mix. It has an original story set across the gaps between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

In addition, you get the best space battles we’ve seen in game form yet. Massive skirmishes in TIE-Fighters, X-Wings and other ships drawn from the vast Star Wars now take place in the cold depths of space too, with dogfights around Imperial Star Destroyers placing you in the Star Wars experience like never before.

Star Wars Battelfront II will be available for PS4, Xbox One and PC from 17 November.

To get people into the Star Wars mood, Apple is offering a number of coding classes from the 1 September.

The free one-hour session promises to bring Star Wars droids to life by programming simple movements, loops and more using Sphero robots.

Recommended for ages 6 to 12 you can either bring your own robot and iPad or the Apple store will lend you one for the session.

There is also a how to build your own Star Wars trailer session too, using footage from the films. But make sure you act fast, as they book up quick.

This app, takes the form of an AR treasure hunt that aims to unite fans around the world in the battle against the dark side in a unique three-day event at over 20,000 retail locations across 30 countries.

Lasting only three days, players have to download the Star Wars app then pop-in to any one of 20,000 participating retail locations around the world to find a graphic that contains the Find the Force logo.

Scanning the logo will reveal a character who, through augmented reality, will appear in the room with you. You can then take photos, record videos, and share the experience on social media. There are 15 characters to find in total, including one that we've never seen before.

Okay, so not a toy, but worthy of a mention. Lets face it we all know a Star Wars fan older than 18 anyway (ourselves too).

Philips has teamed up with Disney to create a range of electric shavers in the Star Wars colours including BB-8, R2-D2 and more generic "light" and "dark" sides of the Force.

Prices start from £119.99 and go up to £329.99. The company has even gone as far as including specific droid details to the different shavers including BB-8 eye as the power-on button for example.

And if you're still wondering what all the fuss is about. Here's the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer:

