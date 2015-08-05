Watch the EA Gamescom 2017 live show right here: FIFA 18, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and more

Watch the EA Gamescom 2017 live show right here: FIFA 18, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and moreEA
Electronic Arts will host its Gamescom press conference today, starting 5.30pm BST (6.30pm CEST) and you can watch it here. Pocket-lint is hosting the livestream of the event that will be coming live from the show floor in Cologne.
EA will talk about all of its 2017 games, including Star Wars Battlefront 2, Need for Speed Payback and many more titles. We should also see some more news on The Sims 4 for consoles.
Perhaps the most exciting news will revolve around FIFA 18 and, specifically, more details on this year's Ultimate Team options and gameplay additions. EA Sports traditionally leaves all Ultimate Team announcements for Gamescom.
The live event is expected to last around an hour, with trailers and presentations throughout. Afterwards, Pocket-lint will be going hands-on with many of the titles ahead of Gamescom opening its doors officially tomorrow, 22 August. We'll be giving you our thoughts as soon as possible.
You can join us for the rest of Gamescom 2017 too as we'll be reporting about the other games and companies at Europe's biggest videogames convention for the rest of this week. We might even have one or two surprises up our sleeves.
