25 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now

If you're anything like us, you probably can't wait for the day you can go to the store and easily (and cheaply) buy a robot to clean your house, wait on you, and do whatever you want.

We know that day is a long way off, but technology is getting better all the time. In fact, some high-tech companies have already developed some pretty impressive robots that make us feel like the future is here already. These robots aren't super-intelligent androids or anything - but hey, baby steps.

From Honda to Google, scientists at companies across the world are working diligently to make real-life robots an actual thing. Their machines can be large, heavy contraptions filled with sensors and wires galore, while other ones are tiny, agile devices with singular purposes such as surveillance. But they're all most certainly real.

Pocket-lint has rounded up real-life robots you can check out right now, with the purpose of getting you excited for the robots of tomorrow. These existing robots give us hope that one day - just maybe - we'll be able to ring a bell in order to call upon a personal robot minion to do our bidding.

Let us know in the comments if you know others worth including.

>> Check out the full gallery of robots here