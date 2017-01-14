25 real-life robots that will make you think the future is nowSharp
If you're anything like us, you probably can't wait for the day you can go to the store and easily (and cheaply) buy a robot to clean your house, wait on you, and do whatever you want.
We know that day is a long way off, but technology is getting better all the time. In fact, some high-tech companies have already developed some pretty impressive robots that make us feel like the future is here already. These robots aren't super-intelligent androids or anything - but hey, baby steps.
From Honda to Google, scientists at companies across the world are working diligently to make real-life robots an actual thing. Their machines can be large, heavy contraptions filled with sensors and wires galore, while other ones are tiny, agile devices with singular purposes such as surveillance. But they're all most certainly real.
Pocket-lint has rounded up real-life robots you can check out right now, with the purpose of getting you excited for the robots of tomorrow. These existing robots give us hope that one day - just maybe - we'll be able to ring a bell in order to call upon a personal robot minion to do our bidding.
Let us know in the comments if you know others worth including.
25 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
ElliQ is a super cute voice-activated robot companion for the elderly
Yep, this is a retro Macintosh Apple Watch stand (and it's dirt cheap)
CES 2017: All the announcements that matter
- 25 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
- ElliQ is a super cute voice-activated robot companion for the elderly
- Yep, this is a retro Macintosh Apple Watch stand (and it's dirt cheap)
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter
- Great tech gift ideas for 2017
- Crazy and wacky gadgets of CES 2017: Connected beds, robots, and more
- Samsung CES 2017 press conference: Watch it right here
- What are Hatchimals, how do they work, and where can you find them?
- Best smartphone battery packs: Pokemon power and more
- Which Amazon Kindle is best for you? Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage or Kindle Oasis?
- Nintendo Switch: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- All the Nintendo Switch games: Launch titles and every game for 2017 revealed
- Has Samsung Display just revealed the Galaxy S8?
- When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
- OnePlus 3T review: The best mid-price phone, now with Nougat sweetness
- HTC U Ultra vs Google Pixel XL: What's the difference?
- Zelda Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch preview: Prepare to lose your breath
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Smartphones, smartphones, smartphones to expect
- YouTube's paid Super Chat feature: What is it and how does it work?
- How to pre-order the new Nintendo Switch console
Comments