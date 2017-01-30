Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos gallery

The iPhone turns 10 this year and to commemorate the occasion, industry analysts are expecting Apple to skip the now traditional 'S' incremental upgrade and go straight for iPhone 8. Regardless of the name, many are hoping Apple will introduce some radical design changes with the new model, not least because it's 10 years, but because Apple has been seen as lacking a bit in the innovation department lately.

We'll almost certainly be gifted two iPhone 8 models, but some are proposing a third, higher-end version too. We shall see.

Because of the expectation and hype surrounding the next iPhone launch, graphic designers have taken to the drawing board to come up with designs based on rumours, as well as features they'd love to see.

Of course, not all of them will right, some are obscure while others could be seen as a little ordinary. But they do give us a rough idea of what to expect when Tim Cook holds the iPhone 8 aloft on stage in September.

Click here to see our gallery of iPhone 8 renders and leaks