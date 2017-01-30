Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos galleryJermaine Spit
The iPhone turns 10 this year and to commemorate the occasion, industry analysts are expecting Apple to skip the now traditional 'S' incremental upgrade and go straight for iPhone 8. Regardless of the name, many are hoping Apple will introduce some radical design changes with the new model, not least because it's 10 years, but because Apple has been seen as lacking a bit in the innovation department lately.
We'll almost certainly be gifted two iPhone 8 models, but some are proposing a third, higher-end version too. We shall see.
Because of the expectation and hype surrounding the next iPhone launch, graphic designers have taken to the drawing board to come up with designs based on rumours, as well as features they'd love to see.
Of course, not all of them will right, some are obscure while others could be seen as a little ordinary. But they do give us a rough idea of what to expect when Tim Cook holds the iPhone 8 aloft on stage in September.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos gallery
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos gallery
- Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7: What's the rumoured difference?
- What is Bluetooth 5 and what does it offer?
- Google Pixel 2: What do we want to see?
- A budget Blackberry could be on the way, but with a catch
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos gallery
- Sky Q will add Dolby Atmos and voice control in 2017
- Amazing LG Watch Style picture leak reveals Android Wear's next smartwatch darling
- 7 best encrypted messaging apps for all the Edward Snowdens out there
- Yo is an actual at-home male fertility test you just use with your phone
- Microsoft hasn't sold many HoloLens headsets, but that's okay
- Best tech toys for Christmas 2017: Star Wars, skateboards, smartwatches and more
- Best compact system cameras 2017: The best mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
- Best DSLR cameras 2017: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
- Best compact cameras 2017: The best pocket cameras available to buy today
Comments