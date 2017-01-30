Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos

The iPhone turns 10 this year and to commemorate the occasion, industry analysts are expecting Apple to skip the now traditional 'S' incremental upgrade and go straight for iPhone 8. Regardless of the name, many are hoping Apple will introduce some radical design changes with the new model, not least because it's 10 years, but because Apple has been seen as lacking a bit in the innovation department lately.

We'll almost certainly be gifted two iPhone 8 models, but some are proposing a third, higher-end version too. We shall see.

Because of the expectation and hype surrounding the next iPhone launch, graphic designers have taken to the drawing board to come up with designs based on rumours, as well as features they'd love to see.

Of course, not all of them will right, some are obscure while others could be seen as a little ordinary. But they do give us a rough idea of what to expect when Tim Cook holds the iPhone 8 aloft on stage in September.

We got our first look of what the iPhone 8 could look like way back in 2015, even before the iPhone 6S was released. This first render was dreamt up by Jermaine Spit and gave the iPhone 8 two screens, one on either side.

One screen would be a 2K display for watching movies, TV shows and the like, while the other would be a low-power 480p display for everyday tasks and to maintain strong battery life. Spit's iPhone 8 follows a similar design language to the iPhone 4 and 5, with a metal band around the middle with glass front and back panels creating a sandwich.

It's highly unlikely the iPhone 8 will come with two screens, we have heard rumours to suggest it will feature an all glass design.

This iPhone 8 concept plays on the rumour of a bezel-less display, but that's about it. It looks like someone has just stretched the screen to the edges.

It looks good though, and loses the home button, something else Apple is expected to do in favour of an embedded Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

iPhone8Look.com has come up with this concept image of what it thinks the next iPhone could look like. We have to say though, we severely doubt Apple's next smartphone will look anything like it.

It looks far too thin, too square and the camera locations look way off too. Still, it's nice to have a go, eh?

Veniamin Geskin's idea of what the iPhone 8 will look like is an interesting. It plays on the rumour of an edge-to-edge curved display, similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and shows what could potentially be an incredibly good looking smartphone.

It's not clear from the image if the home button has remained, but it does look as though Geskin has kept the dual-lens camera of the iPhone 7 Plus.

Techconfigurations has come up with a rather farfetched concept for the iPhone 8. It takes the rumour of a curved edge display and make both sides of the phone curved to create a sort of squashed cylinder effect.

The dual-lens camera from the iPhone 7 Plus remains, but in this particular render it has been moved to top centre of the rear panel as opposed to being in the top corner. It's unlikely Apple will move the camera, since it has been in the top left corner (as you look at it) since the very first version.

ConceptsiPhone has uploaded a short video to YouTube to show off its idea of what the iPhone 8 could look like. It's possibly the most realistic one yet and conforms with many of the rumours we've already heard.

There's no physical home button, with the fingerprint scanner instead embedded into the display. The bottom of the iPhone 8 also hosts a touch panel, similar to the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro. It can change its functions depending on what app is being used.

It also has an edgeless display, along with incredibly slim bezels top and bottom. The video also depicts a dual-lens camera and connector pins, similar to those on the iPad Pro.