Best GoPro: Which GoPro should you choose?

GoPro is a well-known brand in the action camera world and despite other companies like Sony, Panasonic and TomTom hoping for a slice of the pie, GoPro is still the go to camera for many looking to capture their best moments.

The range of models has been expanding over the past few years though and while GoPro itself now only offers its latest models, the Hero5 Black and Hero5 Session, along with the Hero4 Session, older models are still available to buy elsewhere, making the choice vast.

There's plenty of accessories for all the models, thanks to that mounting system, but you need to make sure you have the right camera for the job. This is a guide explaining all the GoPro models and what each of them does.

The Hero5 Black is the flagship Hero that costs $399 or £349.

It supports up to 4K (30fps) video, 12MP (30fps in burst) photos, and SuperView (dynamically stretches a 4:3 aspect ratio to 16:9). It also has an ultra wide, medium, narrow and a new linear field of view, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, waterproofing up to 10-metres without housing, microSD memory up to 64GB, and a 1220mAh battery.

The Hero5 Black offers the following video resolutions:

4K (30, 25, 24fps), 4K SuperView (24fps), 2.7K (60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 2.7K SuperView (30, 25fps), 2.7K 4:3 (30, 25fps), 1440p (80, 60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 1080p (120, 90, 60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 1080p SuperView (80, 60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 960P (120, 60, 50fps), 720P (240, 120, 60, 50, 30, 25fps), 720P SuperView (120, 100, 60, 50fps), and WVGA (240fps)

Other features include: voice-control, video image stabilisation, professional-grade low light performance, various burst rates, time lapse intervals, continuous photo rates, compatability with GoPro's Protune software and app, an auto low-light mode, night mode, and time lapse mode, and support for simultaneous video and photo shooting, looping video, and auto image rotation. It also supports high bitrate video (up to 60Mbps) and an external studio mic.

It has a built-in touch display and it is compatible with the Karma drone.

This is the two-year old Hero that costs $434 or £329.99. It is no longer available through GoPro, but can be found on Amazon and in other places.

It supports up to 4K (30fps) video, 12MP (30fps in burst) photos, and SuperView (dynamically stretches a 4:3 aspect ratio to 16:9). It also has an ultra wide, medium, or narrow field of view, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, waterproofing up to 40-metres with housing, microSD memory up to 64GB, and a 1160mAh battery.

The Hero4 Black offers the following video resolutions:

4K (30, 25, 24fps), 4K SuperView (24fps), 2.7K (60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 2.7K SuperView (30, 25fps), 2.7K 4:3 (30, 25fps), 1440p (80, 60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 1080p (120, 90, 60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 1080p SuperView (80, 60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 960P (120, 60, 50fps), 720P (240, 120, 60, 50, 30, 25fps), 720P SuperView (120, 60, 50fps), and WVGA (240fps)

Other features include: professional-grade low light performance, various burst rates, time lapse intervals, continuous photo rates, compatability with GoPro's Protune software and app, an auto low-light mode, night mode, and time lapse mode, and support for simultaneous video and photo shooting, looping video, and auto image rotation. It also supports high bitrate video (up to 60Mbps) and an external studio mic.

It doesn't have a built-in touch display but it is still compatible with the Karma drone.

You can also get it in Surf (includes mounts for your surfboard) and Music (includes mounts made for music) editions.

This is model down from the Hero4 Black that costs $389.95 or £259.99. It is no longer available through GoPro, but can be found on Amazon.

It supports up to 4K (10fps) video, 1080p (60fps) video, 12MP (30fps in burst) photos, and limited SuperView. It also has an ultra wide, medium, or narrow field of view, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, waterproofing up to 40-metres with housing, microSD memory up to 64GB, 1160mAH battery, and a built-in touch display.

The Hero4 Silver offers the following video resolutions:

4K (15, 12.5fps), 2.7K (30, 25, 24fps), 1440p (48, 30, 25, 24fps), 1080p (60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 1080p SuperView (60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 960P (100, 60, 50fps), 720P (120, 60, 50, 30, 25fps), 720P SuperView (100, 60, 50fps), and WVGA (240fps)

Other features include: professional-grade low light performance, various burst rates, time lapse intervals, continuous photo rates, compatability with GoPro's Protune software and app, an auto low-light mode, night mode, and time lapse mode, and support for simultaneous video and photo shooting, looping video, and auto image rotation. It also supports high bitrate video (up to 45Mbps).

It doesn't support an external studio mic but like the Hero5 Black and Hero4 Black, the Hero4 Silver is compatible with the Karma drone.

You can also get it in Surf (includes mounts for your surfboard) and Music (includes mounts made for music) editions.

The Hero5 Session is the newest of the two smaller cameras offered by GoPro. It costs $299.99 or £249.99.

It supports up to 4K (30fps) video, 1080p (90fps) video, 10MP (30fps in burst) photos, and SuperView. It also has an ultra wide, medium, narrow and new linear field of views, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, waterproofing up to 10-metres, microSD memory up to 64GB and a 1000mAh battery.

The Hero5 Session offers the following resolutions:

4K (30, 25fps), 2.7K (48, 30, 25, 24fps) 2.7K SuperView (30, 25, 24fps), 2.7K 4:3 (30, 25fps), 1440p (60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 1080p (90, 60, 50, 30, 25, 24fps), 1080p SuperView (60, 50, 30, 25, 24fps), 960P (100, 60, 50, 30, 25fps), 720P (120, 60, 50, 30, 25fps) and 720P SuperView (60, 50, 30, 25fps).

Other features include: voice-control, video stabilisation, consumer-grade low light performance, various burst rates, time lapse intervals, continuous photo rates, compatability with GoPro's Protune software and app, an auto low-light mode, time lapse video, night photo, night lapse, advanced wind noise reduction, and auto image rotation. The battery is built-in and charged via USB Type-C. It supports an external mic and it also supports high bitrate video (up to 60Mbps).

The Hero Session is the older of the two smaller cameras offered by GoPro. It is designed to be compact for greater versatility and it is still available alongside the new model from GoPro. It costs $199.99 or £179.99.

It supports up to 1440p (30fps) video, 1080p (60fps) video, 8MP (10fps in burst) photos, and limited SuperView. It also has an ultra wide and medium field of views, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, waterproofing up to 10-metres, microSD memory up to 64GB and a 1000mAh battery.

The Hero Session offers the following resolutions:

1440p (30, 25fps), 1080p (60, 50, 30, 25fps), 1080p SuperView (48, 30, 25fps), 960P (60, 50, 30, 25fps), 720P (100, 60, 50, 30, 25fps), 720P SuperView (60, 50, 30, 25fps), and WVGA (120, 100fps)

Other features include: consumer-grade low light performance, various burst rates, time lapse intervals, continuous photo rates, compatability with GoPro's Protune software and app, an auto low-light mode, and auto image rotation. It has a dual mic configuration and doesn't need a separate waterproof housing. The battery is built in and it doesn't support an external mic. It also supports high bitrate video (up to 25Mbps).

You can also get it in a Surf edition, with a mount for your board.

This model kicks off the Hero lineup's midrange (for people in between professionals and consumers). They are no longer directly available from GoPro, but are stocked in many locations like the Hero4 models.

It costs $254.99 or £289.99 and supports up to 1080p (60fps) video, 10MP (10fps in burst) photos, and limited SuperView. It also has an ultra wide, medium, or narrow field of view, built-in Wi-Fi, waterproofing up to 40-metres with housing, microSD memory up to 64GB, and a 1160mAH battery.

The Hero3+ Silver offers the following video resolutions:

1440p (48, 30, 25, 24fps), 1080p (60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 1080p SuperView (60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps), 960P (100, 60, 50fps), 720P (120, 60, 50, 30, 25fps), 720P SuperView (100, 60, 50fps), and WVGA (240fps)

Other features include: prosumer-grade low light performance, various burst rates and time lapse intervals, compatability with GoPro's Protune and app, and supports high bitrate video (up to 25MB/s). It doesn't have a built-in touch display or Bluetooth. It also doesn't support support auto-low light, night mode, simultaneous video and photo, continuous photo rates, auto image rotation, or an external mic.

This model closes the Hero's mid-range. Again, no longer sold by GoPro, but it is still available.

It costs $250 or £290 and supports up to 1080p (30fps) video and 5MP (3fps in burst) photos. It also has an ultra wide, medium, or narrow field of view, built-in Wi-Fi, waterproofing up to 40-metres with housing, microSD memory up to 64GB, and a 1050mAH battery.

The Hero3 White offers the following video resolutions:

1080p (30, 25fps), 960P (30, 25fps), 720P (60, 50, 30, 25fps), and WVGA (60, 50fps)

Other features include: consumer-grade low light performance, various burst rates and time lapse intervals, and support for looping video as well as high bitrate video (up to 15Mbps). It doesn't have a built-in touch display or Bluetooth. It also doesn't support SuperView, auto-low light, night mode, simultaneous video and photo, continuous photo rates, auto image rotation, or an external studio mic.

This is GoPro's entry-level Hero model with a touch display. It isn't sold through GoPro anymore, but like others, it is available elsewhere.

It costs $242 or £219.99 and supports up to 1080p (60fps) video, 8MP (5fps in burst) photos, and limited SuperView. It also has an ultra wide field of view, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, waterproofing up to 40-metres with housing, microSD memory up to 64GB, 1160mAh battery, and a built-in touch display.

The Hero+LCD offers the following video resolutions:

1080p (60, 50, 30, 25fps), 720P (60, 50fps), and 720P SuperView (60, 50fps)

Other features include: consumer-grade low light performance, various burst rates and time lapse intervals, and support for looping video, high bitrate video (up to 25MB/s), and auto low light. It doesn't support GoPro's Protune software, the night mode, simultaneous video and photo, continuous photo rates, auto image rotation, Micro HDMI, or an external studio mic.

This is GoPro's entry-level Hero model without a touch display.

It costs $183 or £169.99 and supports up to 1080p (60fps) video, 8MP (5fps in burst) photos, and limited SuperView. It also has an ultra wide field of view, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, waterproofing up 40-metres with housing, microSD memory up to 64GB, and a 1160mAH battery.

The Hero+LCD offers the following video resolutions:

1080p (60, 50, 30, 25fps), 720P (60, 50 ps), and 720P SuperView (60, 50fps)

Other features include: auto low light performance, various burst rates and time lapse intervals, and support for looping video. It doesn't support GoPro's Protune software, night mode, simultaneous video and photo, continuous photo rates, auto image rotation, Micro HDMI, or an external mic.

Oh, and it is mountable and compatible with GoPro's accessories.

This is GoPro's most basic Hero model.

It costs $167 or £169 and supports up to 1080p (30fps) video, 5MP (5fps in burst) photos, and limited SuperView. It also has an ultra wide field of view, waterproofing up to 40-metres with housing, micro SD memory up to 64GB, and a 1180mAH battery.

The Hero offers the following video resolutions:

1080p (30, 25fps), 720P (60, 50fps), and 720P SuperView (60, 50fps)

Other features include: consumer-grade low light performance, various burst rates and time lapse intervals, and support for high bitrate video (up to 15Mbps) and auto low light. It doesn't support built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, GoPro's Protune software, the night mode, simultaneous video and photo, continuous photo rates, auto image rotation, looping video, Micro HDMI, or an external studio mic.

We'd recommend the Hero5 Black, not only for 4K-recording powers and fast frame rates offered elsewhere, but for the additional features it provides over the Hero4 Black. You get video stabilisation, waterproofing up to 10-metres without a housing, a built-in touchscreen that makes control much easier, voice-control functionality and improved audio.

If money is a concern however, you could opt for the Hero3 White, which is capable of shooting in 1080p, or the Hero4 Black that will most likely see a drop in price in the next couple of months as the Hero5 takes over. The Hero+LCD is also not a bad option with its built-in touch display and 1080p video recording capabilities. The only model we're most weary of is the Hero, simply because it lacks wireless connectivity.

The Hero5 Session is also worthy of consideration, especially as it offers a lot of the same functionality as the flagship Hero5, such as voice control, waterproofing without a housing and up to 4K video capture. It is a good option if you want to mount it on a helmet and it's smaller and lighter than others, so easier to manage.

Ultimately, it's up to you and your action camera needs. You can read more about GoPro cameras via Pocket-lint's GoPro hub, where you'll find news and reviews, including the preview of GoPro's Karma drone.