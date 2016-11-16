Best drone photos ever: Stunning images taken from up high

Drone photography is still a relatively new phenomenon, but with drones becoming more accessible, the public are getting just as involved as professionals. The number of and quality of drone photos has now received enough attention to start up an official awards programme.

In 2014, the National Geographic in France teamed up with social network Dronestegram to create a competition for the best drone photos. Move into 2016 and the number of stunning drone shots is astounding.

Now that most new drones come equipped with at least a 1080p video camera and snappers from around 12-megapixels, capturing great shots is easier. We say easier but that's not to say easy. The winner of the 2014 Dronestagram and National Geographic Prize was an amazing shot hovering just above a bird at a national park in Indonesia – not a simple image to capture by any imagination. The 2016 winner for best sports adventure photo went to a shot of a mountain climber on Moab Rock in Utah.

We've compiled all the winning photos as well as plenty more from Dronestagram to show off just how stunning drone photos can be. Get ready to pick your jaw up off the floor then click through the image gallery above and enjoy.

And once you're done with this lot there's even more amazing photos taken with GoPros in our Best GoPro gallery.