Best drone photos ever: Stunning images taken from up highRic Netto
Drone photography is still a relatively new phenomenon, but with drones becoming more accessible, the public are getting just as involved as professionals. The number of and quality of drone photos has now received enough attention to start up an official awards programme.
In 2014, the National Geographic in France teamed up with social network Dronestegram to create a competition for the best drone photos. Move into 2016 and the number of stunning drone shots is astounding.
Now that most new drones come equipped with at least a 1080p video camera and snappers from around 12-megapixels, capturing great shots is easier. We say easier but that's not to say easy. The winner of the 2014 Dronestagram and National Geographic Prize was an amazing shot hovering just above a bird at a national park in Indonesia – not a simple image to capture by any imagination. The 2016 winner for best sports adventure photo went to a shot of a mountain climber on Moab Rock in Utah.
We've compiled all the winning photos as well as plenty more from Dronestagram to show off just how stunning drone photos can be. Get ready to pick your jaw up off the floor then click through the image gallery above and enjoy.
And once you're done with this lot there's even more amazing photos taken with GoPros in our Best GoPro gallery.
Best drones to buy in 2016, whatever your budget
DJI Mavic Pro review: One insanely powerful, portable drone
GoPro Karma preview: Badass but beautifully simple drone
Parrot Disco preview: You can be my wingman any time
- Best drone photos ever: Stunning images taken from up high
- Best drones to buy in 2016, whatever your budget
- Propel X-Wing battle drone: The ultimate toy for Star Wars fans
- Parrot Swing drone review: Tiny, smart and lots of fun
- How does Amazon Prime Air work and where is drone delivery available?
- Amazon Prime Air launches in UK: Watch the first drone delivery here
- Ehang Ghostdrone 2.0 VR review: The drone with first-person view VR goggles
- DJI Phantom 4 Pro preview: Smarter, longer-lasting pro-level drone
- DJI Phantom 4 Pro packs magnificent smarts in a flying machine
- These crazy videos show recalled GoPro Karma drones crashing hard
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot: What's the difference?
- Amazon Echo: First 7 things you should do to get Alexa started
- How to upgrade your Xbox One storage by 2TB and more: That’s up to 100 additional games
- Amazon Echo: What can Alexa do and what services are compatible?
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
Comments