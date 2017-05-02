Samsung Pay: What is it, how does it work, when is it coming to the UK?

Samsung Pay has been active in several countries, including the US and South Korea, for a while and is soon to hit the UK too.

It is a platform that allows you to pay for goods and services simply by waving your Samsung device near a cash register instead of swiping a credit card or doling out your payment information, a bit like Apple Pay or Google Pay on rival phones.

Here's everything you need to know.

The payment platform is baked into Samsung Galaxy devices - from Galaxy S6, Note 5 and up - so it'll work with a compatible device. You can also use it with the Gear S3 smartwatch.

You simply download and install the Samsung Pay Android app on your compatible phone, register desired cards and accounts and it will draw directly from these chosen sources when making a payment.

There are also plans for a Samsung Pay Mini app, it is said, which will work with other Android devices.

When using a phone: by swiping up from the bottom of the display (on either the sleep or home screens) the Samsung Pay app will launch and your default card will appear along with a message to authenticate a payment with their fingerprint. If a different card is needed, a simple left or right swipe will bring up others stored in your phone.

Once the payment has been biometrically authorised (hence compatibility with the latest devices only, as these have fingerprint scanners) the phone tells you to tap it onto the contactless payment reader and bingo, a payment is made via NFC (near field communication).

But Samsung Pay offers more than just NFC. In an attempt to spearhead the mobile wallet space, while simultaneously taking on Apple Pay, Samsung acquired LoopPay - a startup that invented a mobile wallet technology called MST (Magnetic Strip Technology).

MST allows a contactless payment to be made with terminals that do not feature NFC readers, which opens up a lot more retailers to the payment tech. It can also send the payment information to conventional terminals in stores that have the old-fashioned magnetic strip instead. Samsung told us during a demo that this covers the vast amount of payment terminals in the world.

A two-step payment process works like so: LoopPay's app manages and securely stores all your payment cards (including credit, debit, loyalty, and gift cards) on a mobile device, while the LoopPay device (LoopPay Fob, ChargeCase, Card, or CardCase) processes your payment at the checkout as if you had swiped your card like usual.

What's more, there is no danger of paying twice as the phone will prioritise an NFC signal if it finds one, while MST is passive and will only be utilised if no other contactless payment signal is found first.

Apple Pay employs an NFC chip into its smartphone, just like Samsung. Apple has steadily bulked its range of partners that accept Apple Pay and most recently included support for US federal payment cards.

The biggest difference between Apple Pay and Samsung Pay is that Apple Pay is accepted at fewer registers because it doesn't include MST. Samsung Pay also has the potential of being accepted at 30-million merchant locations around the world, though both payment platforms have lined up several partners to back their payment systems.

In its US guise, Samsung Pay has lots of available providers. Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citi, US Bank, and PNC are the majors, along with a long list of additional providers. Furthermore the MST technology enables Samsung Pay to support private label credit cards from key partners like Synchrony Financial and First Data Corporation.

Samsung's service is similar to Apple Pay in operation, in that different banks need to confirm their compatibility. When Apple Pay launched in the UK it took some time for all the major banks to be on board.

At present, rumours suggest HSBC, Nationwide and AMEX are on board for a UK launch, but we've not heard of any others.

The payment limit is set by the bank or vendor, not by Samsung, so is different in different regions - not a fixed £20/£30 maximum per transaction, as with contactless cards.

But if you need to pay for an item above the set limit, the app will simply request you to enter a PIN code to confirm for the larger amount.

In terms of security, Samsung told Pocket-lint that not only are details protected by Samsung's Knox real-time hacking surveillance and rooting prevention, but no card details are stored on either a Samsung server or the device itself.

Just like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay uses tokenisation. Card payments are made secure by creating a number or token that replaces your card details. This token is stored within a secure element chip on your device, and when a payment is initiated, the token is passed to the retailer or merchant. The retailer therefore never has direct access to your card details.

In addition Samsung Pay offers ARM TrustZone to further protect transaction information from attacks.

Samsung Pay is already available in the US, South Korea, Spain, China, Thailand, UAE, Sweden, Hong Kong and Switzerland.

There is currently no official timescale for a UK rollout of Samsung Pay, but rumours - based on Samsung's own customer services - strongly point to a 16 May 2017 launch.