HTC Halfbeak Under Armour smartwatch: What's the story so far?

The HTC smartwatch has been often rumoured, but has failed to appear, with dates in 2015 and 2016 slipping by, with HTC staying out of the smartwatch arena.

HTC does have some wearable devices however, first showing off the HTC Grip, a sports device that was first revealed as a prototype alongside the HTC One M9 in 2015 and fruit of the early Under Armour union. The Grip slipped and we were given the UA Health Box instead, including the UA Band, in early 2016.

But a dedicated smartwatch remains elusive. First called Petra, then dubbed the One Wear, recent leaks have carried the HTC Halfbeak name and bring the elusive HTC wearable back to life.

The HTC Petra device was the subject of rumours for some time. It was thought that the Petra would be announced at MWC in 2015 as "the official companion to the HTC One M9". Several reports claimed the device would go on sale during the first quarter of 2015 but that was clearly not the case - and could have been the Grip or UA Band that eventually launched.

The HTC Halfbeak was rumoured to be coming on 29 September 2015, again nothing appeared, even though the Halfbeak sounded more smartwatch than fitness tracker by this point.

Serial leakster Evan Blass claimed a mid-April 2016 date, then said it had been pushed back till June, and still no launch.

As we sail into 2017, there's still no fixed date, although logic suggests the best place to launch a device would be Mobile World Congress 2017 in March - but being partnered with Under Armour might lead to a launch that's more focused on sport, rather than the wider mobile ecosystem.

Round display

Heart rate sensor

UA branding

At the end of 2015, the Halfbeak rumours appeared. These referred to a round smartwatch but it wasn't until October 2016 that a physical device appeared on Weibo. The telling thing about this device is the UA logo, lining this up as a watch coming from HTC's partnership with Under Armour. A second leak brings this device back into focus again showing off the lines of what looks like an UA sports watch, again pictured on Weibo.

The HTC Halfbeak has a round watch design with two buttons on the right-hand side, likely to be a home button for Android Wear and a second for a dedicated function, like start stop perhaps, or to launch a dedicated UA Record app.

The size is difficult to judge, but it looks similar to devices like Samsung Gear S3 or Moto 360, so we'd guess it's about 42mm in diameter across that display.

It's difficult to judge the materials, but the backplate looks plastic. The watch body is likely to be metal and it looks a little like the Samsung Gear S2: it could be metal, but the shiny finish on the bezel looks odd, and we doubt it will launch like that.

What we can't discern is any level of waterproofing. Any sports device is likely to launch with an IP rating to let you swim or run in the rain, but currently there's no word on that. However there is an optical heart rate sensor on the rear of the watch.

The strap looks fairly conventional, with a two-tone silicone construction. It looks removable, but doesn't show signs of being easy to change from what we've seen so far.

Round display with no flat tyre

360 x 360 pixel resolution

Likely Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear

Attachable charging plate

The original leak of Halfbeak was rumoured to offer a 360 x 360 round display. That's fairly typical of this type of watch, but actual specs are very thin on the ground. One thing we can judge from the photos is that it's proper round, unlike the Moto 360 and others that have a flat tyre design, with a section at the bottom that's a black bar.

There's no word on specs, but there are a few options. HTC has a long-standing relationship with Qualcomm, so a Snapdragon Wear chipset is a possibility. The current norm is 512MB RAM and 4GB storage for an Android Wear device.

There is an alternative, however, and that's Intel. We've seen companies like Tag Heuer pair up with Intel to power devices. Currently, there's no way of knowing. There's also no way of knowing if there's GPS onboard. Our feeling is that there will be, because launching a sports device that needs a tether to give this basic information would kill it's appeal.

What we have seen from the leaked images, however, is a snap-on charging plate. We don't know if it's magnetic or clipped, but it charges through the contact points on the rear. This does suggest that the device is waterproofed, as it avoids the need to plug anything in.

Android Wear platform

Likely to run UA Connect app

AW 2.0 possible

The leaks for Halfbeak clearly show that this is an Android Wear smartwatch. It makes sense to use an established platform rather than for HTC to go it alone and given the timing of these recent leaks, we'd guess that it will launch with Android Wear 2.0 - which is rumoured to be formally launching on 9 February 2017.

Android Wear has been a long time coming, but with a new version of the Android wearable software in the works, there's been a range of devices suggested to take advantage of this software. Android Wear 2.0 will bring standalone apps, enhanced fitness features and other refinements to improve the software experience.

We'd expect the focus, however, to be on the UA Record app, although Under Armour also owns Map My Fitness (and associated apps), MyFitnessPal and Endomondo, all of which could be included.

With Under Armour branding, the company is likely to push its fitness apps and service first, rather like the Polar M600. This will likely include watchfaces with complications to show you things like steps and let you instantly access the sports app.

Tracking HTC's plans for a smartwatch through the rumours has carried us along for a couple of years with very little to show for it. The HTC Halfbeak leaks, however, add some substance and plans for an Under Armour watch make perfect sense to us. We love Polar's iteration and there's a New Balance watch in the works too, so there's every reason to believe this is going to happen.

The pitch is likely to come from Under Armour rather than HTC, however, so that might mean that it doesn't get a launch at a major technology show, perhaps a quieter launch.

We'll continue to keep watching and listening for my rumours on this UA-HTC smartwatch and we'll update you whenever anything happens.