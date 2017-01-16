28 Snapchatters to follow for their awesome Snapchat stories

It's easy to find famous or interesting people to follow on just about every social network, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. But Snapchat is the exception; it doesn't even make it close to easy.

To add Snapchatters, you must know their usernames, or they must be listed in your contacts. It takes a bit of digging to find specific usernames -- and still, you never know if they're really worth following. Instagram will at least show you what's popular or trending, making it easier to discover celebrity profiles or interesting users, but not Snapchat. (However, it has started verifying some users.)

That's where we come in, as we've spent some time playing with Snapchat and rounded up a brief list of all the users you should add now. Why? They post great stories. The "Snapchat Stories" feature allows people to broadcast both pictures and videos that they've captured throughout a day. Stories only stay live for 24 hours at a time, and public stories can be viewed by anyone.

The Snapchatters listed in our gallery are mostly celebrities, which may include musicians, entertainers, athletes, politicians, and public persons. Their stories are always entertaining to watch. Let us know in the comments if you know of other people or accounts worth adding.

