28 Snapchatters to follow for their awesome Snapchat stories
It's easy to find famous or interesting people to follow on just about every social network, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. But Snapchat is the exception; it doesn't even make it close to easy.
To add Snapchatters, you must know their usernames, or they must be listed in your contacts. It takes a bit of digging to find specific usernames -- and still, you never know if they're really worth following. Instagram will at least show you what's popular or trending, making it easier to discover celebrity profiles or interesting users, but not Snapchat. (However, it has started verifying some users.)
READ: 7 Snapchat tips and tricks you probably had no clue about
That's where we come in, as we've spent some time playing with Snapchat and rounded up a brief list of all the users you should add now. Why? They post great stories. The "Snapchat Stories" feature allows people to broadcast both pictures and videos that they've captured throughout a day. Stories only stay live for 24 hours at a time, and public stories can be viewed by anyone.
READ: What's the point of Snapchat and how does it work?
The Snapchatters listed in our gallery are mostly celebrities, which may include musicians, entertainers, athletes, politicians, and public persons. Their stories are always entertaining to watch. Let us know in the comments if you know of other people or accounts worth adding.
28 Snapchatters to follow for their awesome Snapchat stories
YouTube's paid Super Chat feature: What is it and how does it work?
Adobe wants you to Photoshop your future selfies using just your voice
BlackBerry users get reprieve from WhatsApp cutoff
- 28 Snapchatters to follow for their awesome Snapchat stories
- YouTube's paid Super Chat feature: What is it and how does it work?
- Adobe wants you to Photoshop your future selfies using just your voice
- BlackBerry users get reprieve from WhatsApp cutoff
- Best budgeting apps: 7 apps to take control of your finances
- Best dieting apps: 8 apps to help you lose weight
- New year: Seven tech resolutions to put on your list for 2017
- New Year Playlist: Tips for making the ultimate streaming playlist using Spotify, Apple Music, and more
- Instagram tips and tricks: How to master the app and post amazing pics
- Super Mario Run for Android is coming, pre-registration now open
- 5 Nintendo Switch games to pre-order first, and one well worth the wait
- Nintendo Switch: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- Sony RX100 V review: Impressive, but resting on its laurels
- The creator of Android is making his own high-end smartphone
- Nissan Micra (2017) first drive: Same name, different personality
- 11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen
- Huawei Mate 9 review: The big-screen boss?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 edge: What's the story so far?
- New Nvidia Shield Android TV preview: Smaller, more capable 4K HDR video streamer
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Smartphones, smartphones, smartphones to expect
Comments