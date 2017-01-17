16 Snapchat tips and tricks you probably had no clue about

Snapchat is easy to learn and use -- as long as you have someone to show you the ropes.

You can take a photo or a video, add a caption or doodle or filter or sticker or lens over top, and then send the final creation (aka a "snap") to a friend. Or, you can add the snap to your "Snapchat Story" in order to broadcast it to select friends or the public. Friends can view your snap for up to 10 seconds before it disappears forever, and they'll have access to your story for 24 hours at a time. While this is all basic knowledge to the average Snapchatter, you'd be surprised to learn there are other ways to spice up your Snapchat experience.

We'll admit it: Snapchat isn't the most user-friendly. It has a tonne of features that you got to hunt down and figure out. Sometimes you have to unlock buried settings in order to truly take advantage of what this fun messaging app has to offer. If you'd like to learn all about Snapchat's untapped potential, we've rounded up a few tips and tricks. But first ensure you have the latest, up-to-date version of Snapchat.

