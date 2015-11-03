Best fitness trackers 2017: The best activity bands to buy today

The wearables market has really taken off over the past couple of years bringing with it a plethora of devices from smartwatches and heart rate measuring headphones to sports watches and activity trackers.

There is such a breadth of choice out there, it's difficult to know where to start, let alone make the right decision on the one best for you. This feature rounds up the best activity trackers available to buy today and we will be updating it as we test out the latest devices.

For now, we have only included the products we have tested fully and it focuses around the wearables that are always-on and always tracking your activity, rather than those that specialise in specific activities.

For those that are after something that will count your steps and calories, monitor your sleep and perhaps even have the added bonus of reading your heart rate, you have come to the right place. Here are the best fitness wearables to consider if you want to get up, start moving and stay ahead of the game.

