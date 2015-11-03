Best fitness trackers 2017: The best activity bands to buy todayPocket-lint
The wearables market has really taken off over the past couple of years bringing with it a plethora of devices from smartwatches and heart rate measuring headphones to sports watches and activity trackers.
There is such a breadth of choice out there, it's difficult to know where to start, let alone make the right decision on the one best for you. This feature rounds up the best activity trackers available to buy today and we will be updating it as we test out the latest devices.
For now, we have only included the products we have tested fully and it focuses around the wearables that are always-on and always tracking your activity, rather than those that specialise in specific activities.
For those that are after something that will count your steps and calories, monitor your sleep and perhaps even have the added bonus of reading your heart rate, you have come to the right place. Here are the best fitness wearables to consider if you want to get up, start moving and stay ahead of the game.
Click here to find the best activity tracker or fitness band out there for you.
Fitbit Charge 2 review: Taking charge
Garmin Vivosmart HR+ review: A fully-packed fitness tracker
Best fitness trackers 2017: The best activity bands to buy today
The Pocket-lint guide to smartwatch etiquette
- Best fitness trackers 2017: The best activity bands to buy today
- Apple Watch 'New Year' challenge encourages you to stick to your resolutions
- Fitbit Flex 2 review: Simple, stylish tracking
- Which Fitbit is right for me?
- TomTom Touch review: Out of touch
- Best Cyber Monday 2016 UK fitness tracker deals: Garmin, Fitbit, Polar and more
- Fitbit steps in the real world can step up your performance in NBA 2K17
- The Timex IQ+ Move is a basic fitness tracker in a sleek analogue watch body
- Pebble 2 review: Smart, but not fancy
- Huawei Fit delivers heart-rate monitor in a watch-style fitness tracker
- New year: Seven tech resolutions to put on your list for 2017
- Best fitness trackers 2017: The best activity bands to buy today
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: What's the story so far?
- Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now
- Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
- Google Pixel exclusive features explored: A cut above the rest of Android?
- 9 tips for recording better video with your smartphone
- Best PS4 game trailers for 2017: The Last of Us 2, new Uncharted, PaRappa The Rapper and more
- New Year Playlist: Tips for making the ultimate streaming playlist using Spotify, Apple Music, and more
- The Pocket-lint guide to smartwatch etiquette
Comments