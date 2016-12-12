Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers

Although 2016 is not quite over yet, it is time to turn our attention to next year and, specifically, the wonderful cinematic treats we have awaiting us.

There are returns for some much-loved comic book characters and a few movie debuts. There are plenty of sequels to get excited about too.

And we couldn't ignore the massive film still to come this side of New Year's Eve - Star Wars anyone?

So have a watch through the below and we're sure they'll leave you as excited as us about the movie year ahead. We'll also update it as new ones emerge so do check back often.

UK release date: 16 December 2016

16 December 2016 Director: Gareth Edwards

Gareth Edwards Stars: Felicity Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk

UK release date: 1 January 2017

1 January 2017 Director: Justin Kerzel

Justin Kerzel Stars: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons

UK release date: 27 January 2017

27 January 2017 Director: Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle Stars: Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller

UK release date: 27 January 2017

27 January 2017 Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Paul W.S. Anderson Stars: Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Iain Glen

UK release date: 10 February

10 February Director: Chris McKay

Chris McKay Stars: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Ralph Fiennes

UK release date: 24 February 2017

24 February 2017 Director: James Mangold

James Mangold Stars: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook

UK release date: 10 March 2017

10 March 2017 Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Jordan Vogt-Roberts Stars: Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson

UK release date: 24 March 2017

24 March 2017 Director: Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie Stars: Charlie Hunnam, Annabelle Wallis, Jude Law

UK release date: 14 April 2017

14 April 2017 Director: F Gary Gray

F Gary Gray Stars: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham

UK release date: 28 April 2017

28 April 2017 Director: James Gunn

James Gunn Stars: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper

UK release date: 2 June 2017

2 June 2017 Director: Patty Jenkins

Patty Jenkins Stars: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright

UK release date: 7 July 2017

7 July 2017 Director: Jon Watts

Jon Watts Stars: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jnr

UK release date: 14 July 2017

14 July 2017 Director: Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves Stars: Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Judy Greer