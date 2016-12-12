Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers

Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailersMarvel Studios
Although 2016 is not quite over yet, it is time to turn our attention to next year and, specifically, the wonderful cinematic treats we have awaiting us.
There are returns for some much-loved comic book characters and a few movie debuts. There are plenty of sequels to get excited about too.
And we couldn't ignore the massive film still to come this side of New Year's Eve - Star Wars anyone?
So have a watch through the below and we're sure they'll leave you as excited as us about the movie year ahead. We'll also update it as new ones emerge so do check back often.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- UK release date: 16 December 2016
- Director: Gareth Edwards
- Stars: Felicity Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk
Assassin's Creed
- UK release date: 1 January 2017
- Director: Justin Kerzel
- Stars: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons
T2 - Trainspotting 2
- UK release date: 27 January 2017
- Director: Danny Boyle
- Stars: Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- UK release date: 27 January 2017
- Director: Paul W.S. Anderson
- Stars: Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Iain Glen
The Lego Batman Movie
- UK release date: 10 February
- Director: Chris McKay
- Stars: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Ralph Fiennes
Logan
- UK release date: 24 February 2017
- Director: James Mangold
- Stars: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook
Kong: Skull Island
- UK release date: 10 March 2017
- Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
- Stars: Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
- UK release date: 24 March 2017
- Director: Guy Ritchie
- Stars: Charlie Hunnam, Annabelle Wallis, Jude Law
Fast & Furious 8
- UK release date: 14 April 2017
- Director: F Gary Gray
- Stars: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- UK release date: 28 April 2017
- Director: James Gunn
- Stars: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper
Wonder Woman
- UK release date: 2 June 2017
- Director: Patty Jenkins
- Stars: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright
Spider-Man: Homecoming
- UK release date: 7 July 2017
- Director: Jon Watts
- Stars: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jnr
War for the Planet of the Apes
- UK release date: 14 July 2017
- Director: Matt Reeves
- Stars: Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Judy Greer
Justice League
- UK release date: 17 November 2017
- Director: Zack Snyder
- Stars: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill
