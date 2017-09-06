Best movies to look forward to in 2017 and beyond: Here are all the top film trailers

Best movies to look forward to in 2017 and beyond: Here are all the top film trailersUniversal Pictures
We're past big summer movie season and heading at pace towards holiday season - yipes. That means the blockbuster hits will come thick and fast for the next few months and throughout 2018.
There are returns for some much-loved comic book characters, some long-awaited sequels and a few movie debuts. Oh, and then there's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, of course.
So here's our pick of the big screen delights coming to cinemas near you, all listed in release date order. We'll also update this round-up as new trailers emerge.
Marvel's Inhumans
- UK release date: 1 September 2017
- Director: Scott Buck (created by)
- Stars: Sonya Balmores, Isabelle Cornish, Eme Ikwuakor
Although it is, strictly speaking, a superhero TV series from Marvel, due to be aired by ABC in the States, the first two episodes are currently being screened in IMAX cinemas globally. You'll have two weeks to go see them before the show officially starts on TV.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- UK release date: 29 September 2017
- Director: Matthew Vaughn
- Stars: Taron Egerton, Channing Tatum, Colin Firth
The sequel to one of the best comic book movie adaptations of recent times reunites Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Harry (Colin Firth) in an even more bombastic take on the James Bond spy genre. Superb stuff.
Flatliners
- UK release date: 29 September 2017
- Director: Niels Arden Oplev
- Stars: Ellen Page, Kiefer Sutherland, James Norton
It's been 27 years since the Kiefer Sutherland-starring Flatliners was released so we've had to wait more than a quarter of a century for a sequel. Sutherland reprises his role as Nelson Wright, while this time he is joined by Ellen Page among others in this second exploration of the dark world that exists between life and death.
Blade Runner 2049
- UK release date: 6 October 2017
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Stars: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto
Blade Runner returns after many years with Ryan Gosling taking on the role of an investigator out to find Harrison Ford's Deckard 30 years after the events of the first film. After directing Sicario and the superb Arrival, we have high hopes that Villeneuve's style will live up to the original - the trailer suggests it will.
The Snowman
- UK release date: 13 October 2017
- Director: Tomas Alfredson
- Stars: Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Val Kilmer
Forget the stupid name that throws up images of a boy in pyjamas being flown through the air by a friendly, frosty fellow, this is a dark, twisted thriller adapted from the book by Jo Nesbø. It does bear some similarities though; people are being abducted by a "Snowman", only not to go for a nice dance in the woods. Probably.
Geostorm
UK release date: 20 October 2017
Director: Dean Devlin
Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson, Salma Hayek
When satellites designed to protect the Earth from climate change start to cause global catastrophes instead, it's up to Gerard Butler and a select team to stop the threat. Sound familiar? Arma-geddon outta here!
Thor: Ragnarok
- UK release date: 27 October 2017
- Director: Taika Waititi
- Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston
As we race headlong towards the Infinity War and the mother of all star-studded crossovers, Thor finds himself stranded on a distant planet and up against former fellow Avenger The Hulk. Yes, Planet Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at last!
Justice League
- UK release date: 17 November 2017
- Director: Zack Snyder
- Stars: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill
Please don't be rubbish. Please don't be rubbish. Please don't be...
Death Wish
- US release date: 22 November 2017
- Director: Eli Roth
- Stars: Bruce Willis, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris
The remake of Michael Winner's hugely violent 70s revenge thriller stars Bruce Willis in the role made famous by Charles Bronson. But if you're thinking it might be watered down, remember that new director Eli Roth was also behind the camera on Hostel and Cabin Fever. It could even end up more gruesome this time around.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- UK release date: 15 December 2017
- Director: Rian Johnson
- Stars: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill
After the brief prequel excursion of Rogue One we get the next chapter in the latest trilogy. And we cannot wait.
In fact, we're so excited that we'll break with the norm for this particular film and give you another video to watch as well as the teaser above - this time a behind-the-scenes sequence released by Disney.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, otherwise known as Episode VIII, will start with Rey's meeting with Luke Skywalker and presumably chart her path to becoming a Jedi. Or perhaps not, if rumours are to be believed.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- UK release date: 20 December 2017
- Director: Jake Kasdan
- Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black
A sequel/remake of the Robin Williams classic, this is also the second movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson called Welcome to the Jungle - 2003's The Rundown went under that name too in the Europe and the UK. It's unrelated though and takes the Jumanji theme to videogames as hapless students on detention get sucked into a wild adventure.
Bright
- UK release date: 22 December 2017
- Director: David Ayer
- Stars: Will Smith
A bit different to the other movies here in that it isn't getting a cinematic release, Bright is a fantasy adventure that is coming to Netflix exclusively. The streaming company paid a whole stack of cash for it, but from the trailer it could be a gamble that will pay off. A cop buddy movie with Will Smith and a troll? Yes please.
Black Panther
- UK release date: 16 February 2018
- Director: Ryan Coogler
- Stars: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Andy Serkis
After his debut in Captain America: Civil War, the prince of Wakanda gets his own chapter in the ongoing Marvel movie universe. Black Panther should be an ass-kicking, fun adventure with a slightly different, grittier tone to the other Marvel films.
Pacific Rim: Uprising
- UK release date: 23 February 2018
- Director: Steven S DeKnight
- Stars: John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing
A follow-up to Guillermo Del Toro's original movie about giant, manned, battling robots looks at what they become after the threat of the monstrous Kaiju has passed. Expect more giant, manned robot battles.
A Wrinkle in Time
- UK release date: 23 March 2018
- Director: Ava DuVernay
- Stars: Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon
Based on the best-selling sci-fi novel by Madeleine L'Engle, this is the second Disney adaptation - the first was a TV movie shown released in 2003. It stars Chris Pine as a scientist who discovers how to travel through space and time, and Storm Reid as his daughter who must face numerous perils in order to find him.
Ready Player One
- UK release date: 30 March 2018
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Stars: Tye Sheridan, Simon Pegg, Hannah John-Kamen
Spielberg returns to sci-fi at last, after a 13-year hiatus, with his adaptation of Ernest Cline's bestselling novel. His vision of the VR worlds of Oasis and tight direction should make for a spectacular movie. We cannot wait.
Deadpool 2
- UK release date: 1 June 2018
- Director: David Leitch
- Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin
Okay, the above isn't technically a trailer - that sequence won't be in the final movie - but it's so funny we couldn't not include it. Roll on Deadpool 2. Oh yes!
Ant Man and the Wasp
- UK release date: 29 June 2018
- Director: Peyton Reed
- Stars: Paul Rudd, Evangaline Lilly, Michael Douglas
Not a trailer as such but an exciting announcement nonetheless. And we love the tiny studio chairs.
