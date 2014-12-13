61 of the best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus wallpapers we've found

One of the most difficult parts about owning a new iPhone is picking out an equally-new wallpaper.

It has to be crisp, beautiful, breath-taking, inspiring, bold, colourful, rich, and preferably all of the above. Thankfully, between Reddit, Flickr, Imgur, as well as other resources, the internet is chock-full of free-to-download wallpapers.

We've scoured the web looking for some of the best wallpapers and made sure to only select ones with 750 x 1334, 1080 x 1920, or 1242 x 2208 resolution. So, without further adieu, browse the gallery below to see what we found.

There's trippy geometric shapes, delicious patterns, silhouetted celebrity portraits, brilliant starry-night shots, etc. We've even included flat wallpapers for the minimalists out there. Everyone should be able to find something.

To download a wallpaper, right-click on the image, and then save it to your computer. If you're using an iPhone and would like to download a wallpaper, press on the image until a menu pops up. From there, select Save Image.

These wallpapers will perfectly fit either 4.7-inch or 5.5-inch screen sizes, meaning they will work for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 and the Plus versions of all three models. Please let us know in the comments below if you've seen other gorgeous wallpapers worth including.