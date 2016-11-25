Best UK Boxing Day and January sales 2016/17 tech deals

Best UK Boxing Day and January sales 2016/17 tech dealsPocket-lint
Some people love shopping in sales, others hate it, but most people love a bargain.
Luckily for those of you who don't like looking, we are here to help and there is no better time for us to lend a hand than Boxing Day. For those outside the British Isles, Boxing Day is the day after Christmas, on 26 December, and sales usually run through to the first week of the new year. In most cases, they end on 2 January.
Retailers
Amazon.co.uk
Visit Amazon Boxing Day Deals site
Amazon started Boxing Day deals on 26 December, hosting a range of lightning deals and longer sales across all sorts of products. For lightning deals you'll have to be fast, but you can watch forthcoming deals. Amazon is also doing daily deals, with some real bargains to be had.
Here are some of our favourites:
- Kindle Paperwhite for £89.99 w/special offers, £99.99 without (£20 off) - click here to get this deal
- iMuto 20,000mAh battery pack for £15.99 (down from £22.99) - click here to get this deal
- Fitbit Alta fitness wrist band for £79.99 (down from £99.99) - click here to get this deal
- Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch for £127.99 (down from £159.99) - click here to get this deal
- Canary all-in-one home security device for £110 (down from £159) - click here to get this deal
- LG 55UH605V 55-inch Ultra HD 4K TV with HDR for £550 (down from £999) - click here to get this deal
- Acer R11 Chromebook for £149.99 (down from £229.99) - click here to get this deal
Carphone Warehouse
Visit the Carphone Warehouse Boxing Day deals site
Carphone Warehouse's "biggest mobile sale" kicked off on 23 December, both in store and online, offering a range of deals on phones and contract deals.
- Save £130 on Galaxy S7 Edge, now £29.99 up front and £31 per month, plus a free Gear VR
- Google Pixel for £59.99 up front and £30.99 per month (saving £100)
- iPhone 7 available for £79.99 upfront and £32 per month, saving £200
- Goji universal VR available for just £12.99
- HTC 10 down to £469.99 SIM-free (down from £569.99)
Currys PC World
Visit the Currys PC World January sales site
If there's one retailer you can be sure of snagging a bargain in the January sales each year, it's Currys PC World. Whether you're looking for a new TV, sounds system or action camera, the popular consumer tech retailer is back at it again this year.
- Samsung 49-inch smart UHD 4K HDR curved TV for £649 (usually £899)
- GoPro Hero+ LCD action camera in grey for £99.99 (usually £199)
- Samsung 3.1 wireless sound bar for £219 (down from £349)
- HP Pavillion 15-au181sa 15.6-inch laptop for £399 (down from £599)
- LG 49-inch smart UHD 4K HDR LED TV for £429 (down from £699)
- Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum for £369 (down from £449)
EE
The UK's biggest network operator couldn't let the holiday season go by without offering some discount. Whether it's pay as you go or pay monthly you're after, EE has you covered.
- 12GB SIM-only plan for £19.99 per month (usually £30.99) - click here for this deal
- Huawei P9 for £23.49 per month and £29.99 upfront (was £129.99 upfront) - click here for this deal
- Nokia 130 phone for £4.99 on pay as you go (usually £9.99) - click here for this deal
Game
Visit Game's January Sale page
Game has discounted a number of popular console and PC titles this year, the best of them are below.
- Halo: Masterchief Collection (Xbox) for £10 (usually £39) - click here for this deal
- Watch Dogs 2 on Xbox and PS4 for £27.99 (usually £45) - click for Xbox or PS4
- Mafia III on Xbox and PS4 for £24.99 (usually £35) - click for Xbox or PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Day One on Xbox and PS4 for £34.99 (usually £45) - click for Xbox or PS4
John Lewis
Visit John Lewis' electronics clearance page
As you'd expect, John Lewis has a clearance sale on a wide range of products, with a handful available on laptops and tablets too.
- Lenovo Ideapad 310 laptop w/Core i7, 8GB RAM, 2TB, 15.6-inch for £499 (was £619) - click to get this deal
- Lenovo Yoga 900 laptop w/Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-inch QHD screen for £899 (was £1199) - click to get this deal
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A w/16GB storage and 10.1-inch screen for £179 (was £219) - click to get this deal
Microsoft Store
Visit Microsoft's Boxing week sales site
Microsoft has lined up a number of offers from games and consoles through to laptops and accessories. Hit the list below for some of the more attractive deals.
- Xbox 360 500GB console for £129.99 - click here for this deal
- Xbox One S Minecraft favourites bundle for £219.99 - click here for this deal
- Gears of War 4 for £24.99 (down from £49.99) - click here for this deal
- Microsoft Surface Book with free accessory bundle worth £200 - click here for this deal
- Parrot Bebop 2 drone for £349.99 (was £439.99) - click here for this deal
O2
This year O2 is giving you discounts on "the stuff you actually want". In short that means, not just discounts on products that the company is struggling to shift.
- Galaxy S7 now £35 per month, plus a free speaker - click here for the deal
- Galaxy S7 Edge now £36 per month with £9.99 upfront, plus free speaker - click here for the deal
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch for £37 per month with £39.99 up front (was £189) - click here for the deal
- iPad Air 2 for £30 per month (was £35) with £9.99 upfront - click here for the deal
Richer Sounds
Visit the Richer Sounds Christmas sales site
Richer sounds is known for being a purveyor of fine audio equipment. There's a bunch of discounted goodness waiting for you at its website and in stores. Here are some of the best bits:
- Q Acoustics 2020I speakers for £99.95 (down from £169.95) - click here for this deal
- Sonos Play 1 speaker for £149 (down from £169) - click here for this deal
- Project Essential 2 turntable for £169 (down from £209) - click here for this deal
- Sonos Play 5 system for £389 (down from £429) - click here for this deal
Tesco Mobile
Visit the Tesco Mobile Boxing Day deals site
Tesco Mobile has a range of deals that it's offering:
- Moto E3 for £7.50 per month (usually £8.50pm) - click here to get this deal
- 16GB iPhone SE for £28 per month (usually £32pm) - click here to get this deal
- 32GB iPhone 7 for £56.25 per month (usually £60.25) - click here to get this deal
- Samsung Galaxy S7 for £34.50 per month (usually £38.50) - click here to get this deal
Three
Visit the Three January Sales site
Three has a number of deals running for the January sales. For many, that's saving £72-£100 over the course of a two-year contract by discounting the monthly payments. Some examples below:
- 32GB iPhone 7 with 12GB data is now £95 upfront and £48 per month (usually £99 upfront/£52pm)
- 32GB iPhone 7 Plus with 12GB data is now £95 upfront and £53 per month (usually £99 upfront/£57pm)
- 32GB Galaxy S7 with 12GB data is now £29 upfront and £40 per month (usually £43pm)
- 32GB Galaxy S7 Edge with 12GB data is now £49 upfront and £47 per month (usually £50pm)
Vodafone
Visit the Vodafone Winter Sale page
Vodafone, after offering several discounted products over Black Friday weekend is back for the last week of the year with some more money off deals. Between 22 December and 31 January, multiple devices are being discounted.
Here are some of the better offers:
- Vodafone is offering half price line rental for 6 months on several 24 month plans
- iPhone 6s with 32GB storage for £10 upfront on £42 per month 3GB plan (£21 per month for 6 months)
- Galaxy S7 for £10 upfront on £42 per month 6GB plan (£21 per month for 6 months)
- Alcatel 10.54 on pay as you go for £7.50 (down from £15)
- Motorola Moto G4 Play on pay as you go for £79 (down from £120)
- Huawei MediaPad M2 8.0 tablet for £10 upfront on £16 per month 5GB plan (£8 per month for 6 months)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1 for £30 upfront on £16 per month 5GB plan (£8 per month for 6 months)
- Galaxy Gear VR headset is £40 when bought with Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge
We will be updating the deals across retailers and brands as and when they go live.
