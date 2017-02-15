Nokia through the years: 34 best and worst phones, in pictures

Nokia is back. The brand is being used on phones again after Microsoft retired it on its own devices a couple of years ago.

Finnish manufacturer HMD Global Oy is releasing new Nokia handsets, this time loaded with Android, and we're extremely happy to see the famous label once again back where it belongs. It is even tipped to be announcing a refresh of the amazing, classic 3310. Huzzah!

To celebrate, we've handpicked some of our favourite Nokia mobile phones from the last 30 years or so. We've also chucked in some stinkers too.

So here are the best and, frankly, worst and weirdest Nokia handsets we all remember, as we look forward to the Android Nokia phones of the future.

Perhaps the most iconic of all Nokia handsets, the 3310 was the phone that really took the interchangeable covers craze to all-new levels. It was also a hardy device - we know as we accidentally lobbed a fair few of them across car parks and down streets, but they continued to work.

Business types loved the 6310 and 6310i (and the similar looking 6210 before them). It was more professional looking than the 3310, but still offered a degree of customisation in an interchangeable plate at the bottom. The "i" version added a backlit screen and tri-band connectivity.

Described as a Windows Phone 8-powered cameraphone, the 1020 notably featured a PureView Pro camera with a 41-megapixel image sensor. It was also the last Nokia phone made before Microsoft announced it would acquire Nokia's phone business.

The 808 was Nokia's last Symbian-powered smartphone. It was also the first phone to feature Nokia's PureView Pro technology.

Despite a clear demand for everything smart, Nokia went ahead with this affordable ultrabasic dual-band GSM mobile phone... in 2010.

The N-Gage was Nokia's attempt to win over GameBoy users. It was a gaming device and mobile phone in one, though gamers scoffed at the phone and described it as looking like a taco.

Coming with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity, the Nokia N95 was a truly "smart" phone for its day. The battery took some bashing however, thanks to all the tech crammed inside, and it needed charging often.

The N81 was marketed as a mobile gaming device - similar to the N-Gage - and was notable for being the only N-Gage 2.0 device with special gaming keys.

The 5300 was reportedly the most popular (in regards to the number of units sold) of all the XpressMusic phones, a line of Nokia phones that was designed for music playback.

The N70 was a 3G mobile phone. It was announced as part of Nokia's brand new line of N-series multimedia phones.

The 6280 was another 3G mobile phone. It had a slide form factor and 2.2-inch colour TFT screen.

The 3250 was a unique mobile phone that featured a twist design, traditional phone keypad, camera, and dedicated music control keys.

The 1100 was a basic GSM mobile phone. Nokia claimed in 2011 that the phone was once owned by 250 million people, making it the world’s most popular phone at that time.

The 8800 was a slider phone. It was different in that it had a stainless-steel housing and a scratch-resistant screen.

The N90 was another phone under the N-series but stood out for its swivel design that transformed the device into four different modes.

The 7710 was a smartphone widely known as being Nokia's first device with a touchscreen.

The 7280 was also called the "lipstick" phone. Announced as part of Nokia's Fashion Phone line, it had black, white and red styling as well as a screen that transformed it into a mirror.

The 7600 had a teardrop form factor. It was aimed at the fashion market and featured interchangeable covers.

The 3300 was marketed as music playing phone but also featured a QWERTY keyboard.

The 5100 was a rugged device with a rubber casing and built-in FM stereo.

The 6800 was marketed as a messaging phone because of its unusual fold-out QWERTY keyboard.

The 3600/3650 was also the first phone in North America with an integrated camera. It was also different due to its circular keypad.

The 5510 featured a full QWERTY keyboard and a digital music player. It even had 64MB memory for storing audio files. Tonnes of room, right?

The 7650 was the first Nokia smartphone with Symbian OS.

The 8210 was the smallest and lightest Nokia mobile phone available when it launched and reintroduced colourful, interchangeable covers.

The 7110 is nicknamed "The Swordfish Phone" because it was used by actor John Travolta in the film Swordfish. It was also the first mobile phone to come with a WAP browser.

The 3210 was notable because it introduced the idea of colourful, interchangeable covers. There are claims over 160 million units were sold, making it one of the most popular and successful phones in history.

The 5110 was made with business-consumers in mind, though it's most remembered today for being one of the first phones to feature an addictive game: Snake.

The 9000 Communicator was a messaging phone and the first phone under the Communicator series. It is famous for being used by actor Val Kilmer in the remake of The Saint as well as by actors Anthony Hopkins and Chris Rock in the film Bad Company.

The 8110 gained notoriety as being the first phone with a slider form factor, but the design's prominent curvature earned it the nickname "banana phone".

The 1011 is famous for being the first mass-produced GSM phone.

The Cityman was one of the first compact phones. It became famous in 1987 when Mikhail Gorbachev, then-president of the Soviet Union, used a Cityman 900 to call Moscow during a press conference.

From 1985 to 1992, Nokia manufactured the Mobira Talkman line of crazy-large cell phones you could carry with you (if your arms were strong enough to lift the massive block/suitcase attached to the phone).

The Nokia 6 marks the long-awaited return of the brand to the mobile sphere. Already available in China but coming to Europe in 2017, the 5.5-inch Full HD Android phone will be squarely aimed at the budget conscious.