The best GoPro photos in the world, prepare to lose your breath

GoPro cameras are now in their fifth generation: the Hero 5 Black and Hero 5 Session. The Hero 5 Black is the more feature-packed model, with a touchscreen and slightly larger form factor. Both cameras can shoot 4K footage at 30fps but the Hero 5 Black is able to take 12-megapixel photos while the Hero 5 Session has to make do with 10MP pictures instead.

But no matter which GoPro camera you opt for, you can rest assured it will take stunning images. Thanks to the camera, and video stills, the internet is awash with stunning images from GoPros around the world. Finding them all is a bit of a job, so we've done it for you.

From surfing and skydiving to animal close-ups and stunning scenery, this gallery has some breath taking images that we only get to see thanks to the GoPro. No longer are rare wildlife photos restricted to pros who spend years awaiting the perfect shot – now thousands of GoPros are scanning the world all at once, constantly. We're only ever going to get more amazing shots to wow us.

For now enjoy this selection found mainly from Facebook, Flickr, GoPro and Photobucket.

If you've got photos taken on your GoPro you wish to submit then please email them to us or tweet them our way.