Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now

Apple packaged a tonne of improvements in iOS 10 including updates to Apple Music, News, Mail, widgets, the Lock screen and much more.

The new OS from Apple brings a host of new features, tips and tricks. We've worked our way through the operating system in order to help you take advantage of the new stuff and allow you to understand the latest software on your phone. We've detailed the new ones from iOS 10 first, but included a number of our favourites and power tips from iOS 9 too so you can get the most from your phone.

We'll keep an eye on things as new updates roll out, and if you've got any tips of your own that we've not covered, mention them in the comments.

How to remove the need to press the Home button to unlock your iPhone: By default on Touch ID enabled iPhone and iPads you now have to press the Home button to get to the Home screen. You can change this by going to Settings > General > Accessibility > Home Button > and then toggling Rest Finger to Open. Now you don't have to press the button any more.

How to quickly look at your notifications: Simply pick up the phone from an off state and it will wake up showing you all the notifications you've got on the Lock screen. To turn this feature on or off go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Raise to Wake.

How to quickly access the camera from the lock screen: Simple. Anywhere on the Lock screen swipe from right to left

How to access widgets on the Lock Screen: Again really simple. Anywhere on the Lock screen swipe from left to right.

How to access HomeKit devices on Lock screen: Swipe from the bottom of the screen up to reveal Control Center and then swipe from right to left three times

How to access Music controls in Control Center: Apple has moved the music controls in Contol Center two a second page. To access simply swipe from right to left to the second pane.

How to change the brightness of the flashlight: If you've got a 3D Touch enabled iPhone you can change the brightness of the flashlight (torch). To do this go to Control Center and then long press on the Flashlight logo to reveal Bright, Medium, or Low settings.

How to unlock your phone buy stay on the Lock screen: A curious one, but Touch ID users can unlock their iPhone without going to the Home screen. To do so put your finger on the Home button but don't press on it. A small padlock icon at the top fo the screen will disappear, but you won't be taken to your apps Home screen.

How to customise your widgets: iOS 10 introduces a new widgets page and lots of apps from Apple and others allow you to show widgets on the Widgets page. To decide which ones you want to show and in which order go to the Widgets page (swipe left to right on the Lock screen) and then scroll all the way to the bottom. tap on the edit button to customise which widgets show and in what order.

Quick Reply: When a notification comes in depending on whether its enabled by the developer you can reply there and then without having to open the specific app. To do this pull down the notification to reveal the actions you can take. iMessages for example let you reply there and then.

Clear notifications from the Lock screen: If it's a notification from an app simply swipe from right to left and keep swiping until it disappears.

How to remove stock apps: You can now remove the Apple stock apps like Stocks, Compass and others. To do so simply tap and hold on the app icon until it starts wiggling and then tap the "x" You will be asked to confirm your decision. To get them back, simply search for the app in question in the App Store.

How to add effects to iMessages: New to Messages in iOS 10 is the ability to add effects. To access these effects, like Slam, Invisible ink, gentle, and loud press and hold the send icon after you've written a message. Here you can switch from Bubble to Screen to apply full-screen effects like balloons or laser lights.

Send a picture to someone: Next to where your message text appears is a > arrow. Press it and three icons appear - A camera button, a love hear with two fingers on it, and an icon that looks like an "A". Press the camera icon. Here you have the option to take a picture or scroll right through recently shot photos. Scrolling left reveals shortcuts to the Camera app or your Photo Library.

How to Markup a picture in Messages: You can now Markup or quickly edit photos before sending them in iOS 10. To do so chose a photo and add it to your message. Before you send tap on the photo and you'll get the choice to Markup (i.e. draw on it) or edit it.

Draw and send someone a picture: In Messages on iOS 10 you can now send people drawn pictures like Apple Watch users can. Press the > in Messages to reveal the heart logo with two fingers on it and then start drawing. To make the black canvas bigger press on the small up arrow in the bottom right hand corner.

How to draw on a video you want to send someone in a message: Follow the instructions above, but instead of drawing on the canvas straight away press the video camera icon. You can then record a message and draw on it at the same time.

How to send someone a kiss: In Messages in iOS 10 you can not only send someone a drawing or a video, but also a series of shapes or patterns, including a kiss on the screen. To send a kiss go to the black canvass (see above) and tap with two fingers where you want the kiss to appear. There are other elements too like two fingers held on the screen gives you a beating heart, but two fingers swiped down the screen breaks that heart. There are plenty to try so go experiment.

How to access apps in iMessage: To to Messages, tap on the icon that looks like the App Store logo ("A") and then press the four elipse blobs in the bottom left hand corner.

How to quickly reply to a note without typing: On any message you receive double tap on it and you'll reveal a selection of icons including a heart, thumbs up, thumbs down, Ha Ha, !!, and ?. Pressing one will add it to the message for the other person on iOS 10 to see. Pressing it again will remove the message.

How to share an article or YouTube video: Messages now gives you a more graphically friendly sharing option that means pasting a link into a message will expand it to the receiver can see what they are getting. If it's a YouTube video you'll be able to watch it right there in Messages.

How to share your location: You can quickly share your location within a message by going to Message thread you want to share with and then tapping the "i" icon in the top right of the screen. You can then share your location with them from here.

How to turn on Send Read Receipts: iOS 10 now gives you the option to manage Send Read Receipts individually. To mange them for different people go to a Message conversation and press the "i" icon in the top right hand corner of the screen. From here you can toggle the Send Read Recipe option.

What time?: See when a message was sent by dragging the message bubble to the left.

Quick Voice message: If you press on the new mic button on the right of the text box you can start recording a verbal message. Lift your finger to stop to reveal a playback button. Once happy either swipe up or tap the arrow to send it or swipe left or tap the x button to cancel.

Mute someone: If someone is constantly badgering you, go into a message from them, press the "i" icon, then toggle on the Do Not Disturb button. This works for SMS as well as iMessages.

See attachments: Go into a message from them > i > and scroll down to reveal all the attachments you've sent them via iMessage.

Delete messages: As before swiping from right to left in the Messages hub and you can quickly delete a conversation.

Delete older messages automatically: Settings > Messages and then scroll down to Message history. Here you can Opt to keep Messages forever, 1 year, or 30 days.

Automatically deleting audio or video messages: Apple by default sets it so once you've sent an audio message it will delete from your iPhone or iPad after two minutes. If you want to keep the message go to Settings > Messages and scroll down to Audio Messages or Video Messages sections and toggle the Expire setting.

Raise to listen to audio messages: It's on by default but you can turn off the ability to listen and reply to incoming audio messages by raising your phone. To turn it off go to Settings > Messages and toggle Raise to Listen.

Blue vs green: Blue is for iMessages, green is for SMS messages

Send iMessage as SMS: If you are having trouble sending your iMessages (over data) you can opt to have iOS 10 revert to sending the message as a SMS instead. Go to Settings > Messages and tick the relevant box.

How to quickly launch different camera modes: If you've got a 3D touch enabled iPhone press firmly on the camera app and you'll get the choice to Take a Photo, Record a Slow-Mo, Record Video, or Take a Selfie.

How to Merge People in Photos app: Photos in iOS 10 has the ability to scan your photos and detect people and places. If you find that the app has picked out the same person but says they are different people you can merge the albums together. To do this go to the Photos app > Albums and select People. Tap on the word Select at the top right of the screen and then select the images of the people you want to merge.

Hide or add people in Photos app: You can see if the software recognises more people, or if its highlighted someone you don't want to see you can hide them too. Go to Photos App, Albums, and select People. To Hide tap on the word Select and then tap on the people you don't want to see before tapping on the word Hide in the bottom left of your iPhone screen. To add people tap on the Add People box.

How to apple a filter to a Live Photo: You can now apply filters to Live Photos and still keep them as a Live Photo, something you couldn't do in iOS 9. To apply a filter, do so as you have previously. Go to the photo in question, press on the three slider logo (edit) and select the filter you want.

How to create Photo Memories: You can create your own Memories from your own albums. Do to this go to an album you've already got and and tap on the right facing arrow (">") next to the date at the top of the screen. This will allow you to see your Memory. Scroll to the bottom and tap on "Add to Memories".

How to share a Memories movie: The Apple Photos automatically creates a mini slideshow for you that can then be shared as a video. Do to this go to the Memory you want to share, tap on the "play" icon on the main picture and then tap on the share icon.

How to change the style of a Memories movie: You can either opt for the default movie style from Apple or change it to fit a handful of different styles. Do to this go to the Memory you want to share, tap on the "play" icon on the main picture and underneath the slideshow playing above tap on the words Happy or Uplifting or Epic or Club or Extreme. You can also choose between Short or Medium or Long.

Duplicate as Still Photo: If you've taken a Live Photo you can now create a full resolution still photo from it as a duplicate without damaging the original Live Photo. To do so, find the picture you want to duplicate, press the share button and then select Duplicate. On the next menu chose Duplicate or Duplicate as Still Photo.

Editing photos: Find the photo you want and press the Edit button, which in iOS 10 is three straight lines with circles that look like sliders. Here you can press on the wand to auto enhance your photo or press on the icon that looks like a volume knob with dots around it. The later will bring up three new sub menus: Light, Color, B&W with various granular settings within them. If you select Light you can then gesture left or right to make the picture lighter or darker.

Straightening your photos: You can now quickly and easily straighten your photos. To do so select the cropping tool in Photos > Edit and then move the dial that appears on screen.

Search Photo albums: Go to the Photos app and press on the magnifying glass. Immediate suggestions include narrowing your image results by Nearby, One Year Ago, and Favourites however you can type in lots of different searches like places or months. All the shots I've taken in March in London please.

Ask Siri to fetch a photo for you: Siri can now search your photos based on their information and criteria. Ask her to find a specific photo from 14 July 2015, for instance, and she'll do just that. Amazeballs.

Upload Photo Bursts: Settings > iCloud > Photos > Upload Burst Photos. Doing this will back up all the photos in the burst rather than just the favourite one.

Favourite your favourite photos: If you've got photos that you want to mark to show others quickly later rather than searching or scrolling for them you can favourite them instead. To do this simply find the image you want to favourite and press the heart button. To find them quickly to into the Photos app and press on the Albums icon at the bottom right in the Moments view. Then select Favourites.

Better viewing Shared activity: Turn the iPhone or iPad sideways. It looks nicer.

Quickly finding a photo in Years: To quickly scan the hundreds of images you've taken over a year simply press and hold your finger on the screen and run it over the images you've got. Like scanning through a YouTube video, moving your finger will reveal a quick thumbnail of the pictures you've taken.

See where you took a photo: In the Moments page in Photos tap on the location of where the collection of photos was taken and you'll be able to see on a map where in the world you were when you took it.

Hide a photo: Find the photo you want to hide from Moments, Collections and Years, and do a long press on the photo itself. When the option comes up to hide, select that option and then confirm your choice. The phone is still available by Albums.

Turn on iCloud Photo Library: To turn on the new iCloud Photo Library feature that will mean all your photos are automatically uploaded and backed up to the iCloud go to Settings > Photos & Camera and then toggle the iCloud Photo Library option. To get more info on what it does and how to take advantage of it read our Apple iCloud Photo Library explained: What is it and how does it work? feature.

Take a Live Photo: Your camera can capture 1.5 seconds before and 1.5 seconds after a photo in order to capture a "live photo" with a sense of movement, but often times this leads to people taking photos of their pockets. To take a live photo from the Camera app, tap the Live Photo button in top center (looks like a set of diffusing rings) to toggle it on (yellow), and then tap the shutter button.

View Live Photos: Once you have taken a Live Photo, you can view it in the Photos app on your phone. Open the image, then hard press on the photo (activates 3D Touch), and play it.

Time-Lapse something: A setting in the camera app lets you create a time-lapse video with little to no effort. Just swipe sideways in the camera app to reveal the Time-Lapse mode. Once you've worked out what you are going to film press the record button. You should film for at least 30 seconds to see the effects.

Record video at 60 fps: If you've got the new iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus Apple offers you the chance to record 1080p at 60fps but turns it off by default. To turn it on go to Settings > Photos & Camera > Record Video at 60 FPS and turn it on. To switch between 30 fps and 60 fps click on the icon in video mode when you go to record.

AE/AF Lock: To change the exposure or the focus of your shot, tap anywhere on the screen and it will change instantly. To lock that exposure or focus (great for dramatic panoramas) press and hold on the screen until the square box "locks in".

Changing exposure on the fly: Once you've found your focus point (the big yellow square) in the Camera app press on the small sun icon and swipe up or down to change the exposure setting. Up to make it brighter, down to make it darker.

Activating Timer mode: In the Camera app there is no a small stop watching looking icon next to the button that lets you switch cameras from front to rear. press it and then select whether you want it on, 3s or 10s. Once on when you take a picture you will get a count down on screen so you can see when its about to snap the shot.

Burst Mode: Users can snap photos in Burst mode by either holding their finger on the shutter or on the volume key to take a burst of photos as the action happens. Once you've taken a Burst of photos you can then choose your favourite one. To select the one you want, press Favourites, and then select the one you want to use. The one Apple has chosen is represented by a grey circle underneath. To delete a photo Burst go to Photos select the photo Burst (it will look like it has two further images stacked behind it) and press on the delete key. It will ask you whether you want to delete all photos from this Burst, click on the red words "Delete Photos".

Hide photos from Moments, Collections, and Years: If there's a photo you don't want people to easily see in your main library, select the photo (or photos), then tap the Share button, and select the Hide button at the bottom to hide it completely (though it will still be visible in All Photos and the album it's in).

Easily select photos: You've always had to tap individual thumbnails in the Photos app to select multiple photos at once, but now, you can simply swipe your finger over a string of thumbails to select photos. They'll all get blue checkmarks and can be shared, moved, or deleted.

Change Slow-Mo speed: Newer iPhones allow you to record in Slow-Mo mode. You could always change the frames per second, though Apple recently moved that options to Settings>Photos & Camera>Record Slo-mo.

Change video resolution: Go to the bottom of Camera within Settings and you'll see a new Record Video option that lets you change the quality of your recoded videos to either 720p HD at 30 fps, 1080p at 30 fps, or 1080p at 60 fps.

Exit photo preview: When browsing your pictures in the Photos app, you can enlarge a photo in the grid to see it full screen, but now, you can also easily swipe down on preview to toss it away and return to the grid.

Create a fancy slideshow: Apple's Photos app has a slideshow feature, but the controls have been expanded and moved from Settings. Now, when you initiate a slideshow from the Share menu, you'll see a new Options button in the corner that'll let you change the theme, music, speed, and transitions.

How to share and collaborate on notes: There's a new share icon within Notes that will allow you to share your Notes with others. Clicking on it allows you to share a note via email, or another service. Once shared everyone can edit the note and see the changes in real time.

Turning on passwords in Notes: To password protect Notes To do this go to Settings > Notes > Password. Here you can set a default password for all your notes, and if you have TouchID enable that feature too. Once you've turned the feature you have to individually enable the password lock on the Note itself. To do this go to the Note in question, and press the share icon and then the "Lock Note" icon. That merely adds the lock icon to the Note. Complicated we know. Now tap on the icon to lock the Note. Next time you access it you will need the password. Be warned if you are trying to access it on a iOS device you've not updated to 9.3 or iOS 10 you won't be able to access it on that device.

Sketch in Notes: The Notes app has been overhauled. It now lets you add checklists, photos, maps, web links, and even sketches that you can draw with your finger. Every note has an option above the keyboard that has new menu tools. Tap it to create a list, add a photo, change the formatting, and doodle. And of course, thanks to iCloud, changes to your notes will be updated across all your devices and on iCloud.com. You can even organise your notes into folders.

Save attachments to Notes: The system-wide Share button has added support for Notes. So, when in Safari, for instance, tap the Share button to save attachments, such as a link or document, to a new or existing note. There's also an Attachments browser in Notes that organises attachments in a single view (tap the grid icon in the lower-left corner).

How to check unread emails in Mail in iOS 10: In the Mail app there is a small circle icon with three bars in it decreasing in size. Tap on it and you'll see any unread emails you have in your inbox.

How to reply to a specific email in a threaded message: Apple has added a new threaded Mail feature in iOS 10 Mail that allows you to reply to messages within the thread rather than just the latest one. Select the message you want and then swipe right to left to reveal a reply button, a flag button or a delete button.

How to have multiple emails on the go at once: You can now have multiple emails on the go at once, handy if you are in the middle of replying to someone and then have to send a quick email inbetween. On an open email that is being composed drag down from the subject line to dock the email. You can keep doing this. When you want to access one of those emails, or see what you've got open, drag the one on top down further and you'll get a view of all of the emails you are working on. To close them swipe to the right as you do open webpages in Safari.

Mark as Read: In your inbox swipe from left to right to reveal a "Mark As Read" icon. If it's a conversation you will have to do this for as any time as there are unread messages.

More, Flag, Trash: Swiping from right to left reveals quick actions to let you do a number of things. More brings up a secondary menu to let you reply, forward, flag, mark as unread, move to junk, or notify you of future messages in this conversation while Flag and Trash let you do just that.

Quick delete (Trash): If you do a continual swipe from right to left on an email in the inbox it will delete it without you having to swipe and then tap delete (Trash).

Changing the swipe options: You can also change what happens when you swipe left or right in Settings. Go Settings > Mail, Contacts, Calendars > Swipe Options and then set your Swipe Left command and your Swipe Right command. Options are limited, but it is something.

Minimise email you are working on: If you are mid composing or replying you can now drag that email to the bottom of the screen so you can still access the rest of your inbox. To do this press ad hold on the title of the email at the top and drag towards the bottom. To get it back, just tap on the parked email.

Reply notifications: If you are waiting for a specific response from an email and don't want to have to keep checking your phone every two minutes you can opt for your device to notify you. In any message you've received tap on the Flag icon at the bottom left of the screen and then select Notify Me. Confirm your decision and when they reply you'll know about it. To send an email with a notification alert already one it, select the bell icon in the subject line.

Time Zone override: The Time Zone Override when on will let you always show event data and times in the selected time zone. When off, events will display according to the time zone of your current location. If that sounds like something you want go to Settings > Mail, Contacts, Calendar > Time Zone Override and toggle away.

Build out your contacts book: When you get get a mail from someone and they've got a signature, Apple now reads that information and asks you whether you want to add it to a contact. If you don't you can choose to ignore, but if you do, press on the Add to Contacts button at the top of the screen.

Unread emails: Finally you can now see how many unread emails you've got. Go to Mail > Mailboxes > Edit and select Unread.

VIP, Flagged, All Sent, To or CC, Attachments, All Drafts: You can also do the same for a host of other folders to for the first time. Go Mail > Mailboxes > Edit and select which ones you want.

Change Flag style: Yep you can change the Flag Style from flags to circles if that gets you excited. Settings > Mail, Contacts, Calendars > Flag Style.

Search: Drag down in your inbox to reveal a search box. You can now search your entire inbox for a keyword rather than just To, From, Subject. You can also limit your search to All mailboxes or the current mailbox you are in. Furthermore you can also limit it to conversation threads.

Mark all as read: You can now mark all as read in Mail. Yay. In a mailbox, or the combined inbox, you just tap "Edit" at the upper right, then tap "Mark All" at the lower left. Then choose "Mark As Read" from the pop-up menu and all your messages should be marked as read.

Use Mail Drop on iOS: Mail Drop was introduced in Mac OS X to let you easily send large email attachments via iCloud. That same feature is now available in the iOS Mail app, letting you attach a large file (5GB to 20GB). When you attach the file, you'll see a popup window with the option to use Mail Drop. Simples.

Disable contacts found in Mail: If you don't want Siri and Spotlight to suggest unknown contacts from Mail, such as people you haven't added to your address book but still appear in suggestions, go to Settings>Mail, Contacts, Calendars. From there, toggle off the Contacts Found In Mail option.

Add an email attachment in Mail: You've always been able to insert photos and videos into emails, as well as use the Share button to email stuff from apps. To find the Add Attachment option double-tap or long press to see additional options. Just tap it to browse and attach anything that's stored in your iCloud Drive.

Delete all your emails in Mail: There is a new Trash All button in Apple's Mail app. Finally. Just hit the edit button and then Trash All to clear out your Inbox with a single tap. Brilliant.

How to set preferred transport type in Apple Maps: If you find you only ever use Apple Maps when walking you can set the preferred transport type to be just that. To change it between Driving, Walking, and Public Transport go to Settings > Maps and pick the one you want.

How to hide Apple Music: You can completely hide Apple's Apple Music service in iOS 10. To do so go to Settings > Music and then toggle off Show Apple Music. Now when you go to the app you will only see your music, rather than the music available on the service.

How to optimise music storage: In iOS 10 you can automatically have your iPhone remove songs you've not played in a while to save on storage. To do so go to Settings > Music > Optimise Storage and toggle it to on. Now when you are low on space your iPhone will automatically start removing (not deleting) music from your iPhone you've not played in a while.

How to access your entire music library: To see all the songs, albums, and playlists that you added from the Apple Music catalogue, as well as any music that you bought from iTunes, including CDs that you ripped, simply tap the Library tab from the app’s menu bar along the bottom.

How to edit your Library categories: To clean up your library and specify which categories you’d like to see at a glance, such as genres, artists, or song, tap the Edit button in the top right of the Library screen, and then toggle on/off your preferences.

How to find your downloaded music: If you only want to see the music on your physical device, tap the Library tab from the app’s menu bar along the bottom, and then tap Downloaded Music.

How to create a new playlist: Going on a road trip and want to make a playlist? Easy. Tap the Library tab from the app’s menu bar along the bottom, then tap Playlists, and select New Playlist. From there, you can add a playlist name, description, music, and toggle on/off whether you want the playlist public.

How to find Apple’s curated playlists: The For You tab found in the menu bar along the bottom is a place where you can go to in order to find music suggestions hand-selected by the Apple Music team. Suggestions include a curated favourites mix, daily playlists, artists spotlights, and new releases, all of which target you and are tailored to your music preferences.

How to refine For You suggestions: If you’ve been an Apple Music user for a while but want to go back to that initial setup, where you told Apple the types of music you like so that it could tailor suggestions to you, you can do so by simply tapping your picture in the upper right of the For You tab. From there, you will see options to choose more artists and find more curators.

How to search in Apple Music: Tap the Search tab in the menu bar along the bottom in order to access a dedicated search field, where you can manually type-in artists' names, albums, etc. This will conduct a search across the app for you (just make sure Apple Music is selected under search field). On the Search screen, you will also find your recent searches and trending searches.

How to search your Library: Tap the Search tab in the menu bar along the bottom in order to access a dedicated search field, where you can manually type-in artists' names, albums, etc. This will conduct a search in your personal music library (just make sure Library is selected under search field). On the Search screen, you will also find your recent searches and trending searches.

How to find top music charts: Go to the Browse tab in the menu bar along the bottom, and then tap Top Charts to see a regularly updated list of the most popular songs on Apple Music.

How to find top music charts by genre: By default, the Top Charts section in the Browse tab shows you all genres. But you can choose a specific genre, such as Blues, by tapping the All Genres button in the top right and selecting your genre from the list that appears.

How to access Connect: Apple has ditched the Connect tab in iOS 10 (it allowed you to follow artists and curators in order to see their new releases and posts). It has instead buried the feature in the new Browse tab. From there, select Top Charts, and then scroll to the bottom of the screen to see songs on Connect and videos on Connect.

How to find videos: Apple Music isn’t just about music. It’s also about music videos and other video content. Go to the Browse tab in the menu bar along the bottom, and then tap Videos to see new videos on Apple Music and top music videos.

How to find the Beats 1 radio station: Apple Music offers a 24/7 live-streaming radio station called Beats 1. To access it, tap the Radio tab in the menu bar along the bottom, and then tap the Beats 1 thumbnail.

How to find radio stations: Apart from Beats 1, Apple Music offers stations that are based on genres and different themes. You can find them under the Radio tab in the menu bar along the bottom. From there, just tap View All Stations.

How to create a station from an album: Tap on any album, and then select the button with the (…) three dots at the top. From there, tap Create Station. This will create a radio station based on that specific album.

How to share an album: Want to share an album via Twitter, Facebook, or wherever? Tap on any album, and then select the button with the (…) three dots at the top. From there, tap Share Album and select how you'd like to share it.

How to add an album to your Play Next queue: Apple Music can queue up albums you want to listen to while on the go. Just add it to your Play Next list. Tap on any album, and then select the button with the (…) three dots at the top. From there, tap Play Next.

How to add an album to a playlist: You can add an entire album to a new or old playlist. Just tap on the album, and then select the button with the (…) three dots at the top. From there, tap Add to a Playlist, and then select which playlist (old or new) you want to add it to.

How to download an album to your Library for offline listening: You can download an entire album to your device, so that you can listen to it while offline. Just tap on the album, and then select the button with the (…) three dots at the top. From there, tap Add to a Library. You will then be brought back to the album screen. Tap the button with the (…) three dots again, and then select the Download option. Oh, and later you will see the option to remove it, if you want.

How to love/dislike an album: You can tell Apple Music if you love or dislike an album so that it can better tailor music suggestions to you. Tap on any album, and then select the button with the (…) three dots. From there, tap Love or Dislike, depending on your preference.

How to create a station from a song: Tap on any song, and then from the music controls menu (tap it along the bottom to make it expand into a full screen card) select the button with the (…) three dots in the lower corner. From there, tap Create Station. This will create a radio station based on that specific song.

How to share a song: Want to share an album via Twitter, Facebook, or wherever? Tap on any song, and then from the music controls menu (tap it along the bottom to make it expand into a full screen card) select the button with the (…) three dots in the lower corner. From there, tap Share Album, and then click how you'd like to share.

How to add a song to your Play Next queue: Apple Music can queue up songs you want to listen to while on the go. Just add it to your Play Next list. Tap on any song, and then from the music controls menu (tap it along the bottom to make it expand into a full screen card) select the button with the (…) three dots in the lower corner. From there, tap Play Next.

How to add a song to a playlist: You can add a song to a new or old playlist. Tap on any song, and then from the music controls menu (tap it along the bottom to make it expand into a full screen card) select the button with the (…) three dots in the lower corner. From there, tap Add to a Playlist, and then select which playlist (old or new).

How to download a song to your Library for offline listening: You can download a song to your device, so that you can listen to it while offline. Just tap on any song, and then from the music controls menu (tap it along the bottom to make it expand into a full screen card) select the button with the (…) three dots in the lower corner. From there, tap Add to a Library. You will then be brought back to the music control menu. Tap the button with the (…) three dots again, and then select the Download option. Oh, and later you will see the option to remove it, if you want.

How to love/dislike a song: You can tell Apple Music if you love or dislike an song so that it can better tailor music suggestions to you. Tap on any song, and then from the music controls menu (tap it along the bottom to make it expand into a full screen card) select the button with the (…) three dots in the lower corner. From there, tap Love or Dislike, depending on your preference.

How to see lyrics for a song: Can’t tell what the artist in a song is saying? Check out the lyrics in Apple Music. Tap on any song, and then from the music controls menu (tap it along the bottom to make it expand into a full screen card) select the button with the (…) three dots in the lower corner. From there, tap Lyrics.

Switch audio source for a song: Want to change from your iPhone to a connected speaker? Tap on any song, and then from the music controls menu (tap it along the bottom to make it expand into a full screen card) select the red arrow button with radio waves (it sits below the volume slider, alongside the button with the (…) three dots. From there, pick your audio source.

Follow an artist: You can follow any artist so that you can see their latest releases and posts via the Connect feature under Browse. Just tap on any artist’s page (search for an artist, then click his or her name to access the page, etc), then tap the button with the (…) three dots next to their name, and select Follow.

Create a station based on an artist: Like songs and albums, you can create a station based on an artist. Just tap on any artist’s page (search for an artist, then click his or her name to access the page, etc), then tap the button with the (…) three dots next to their name, and select Create Station.

Share an artist: Like songs and albums, you can share an artist with a friend via social networks and messaging apps. Just tap on any artist’s page (search for an artist, then click his or her name to access the page, etc), then tap the button with the (…) three dots next to their name, and select Share Artist. From there, pick how you’d like to share.

How to set the alarm based on when you go to sleep: The iOS 10 Clock app gives you the chance to remind you to go to bed and then wake you up 8 hours later for example. To set it go to the Bedtime section in the Apple Clock app and set it up from there.

How to turn on Night Shift mode: Added in iOS 9.3, Night Shift is a feature that can automatically shift the colours of your display to the warmer end of the colour spectrum after dark. You might want to do that if you find yourself looking at your Facebook feed or Twitter before going to bed and then wondering why you can't sleep. It's not on by default so to turn it on, go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift. Here you set when you want it scheduled to run or "Manually enable it until tomorrow". You can also set the "warmth" of the display from "Less warm" to "More warm".

How to get split screen Safari on iPad: In Safari tap and hold on the screen and then choose "Open in Split View". Doing so gives you two Safari browser windows to use side by side.

Slide over a second app: While working on a newer iPad, you can now swipe from the right edge of the screen to bring up a new Slide Over feature that lets you access a shortcut bar of apps and browse a second app inside a smaller panel.

Use two apps side-by-side: When using the iPad Air 2, you can pull an open app further to the side to enter a Split View and run two apps simultaneously.

Picture-in-picture video: Apps that support this feature will allow pop-up video playback in a small window that you can drag around, pinch to adjust its size, and or tap to close. When watching a video on your iPad, you'll see a new icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen that you can tap to minimise it into a smaller player.

Make your keyboard a trackpad: You can now use the keyboard as a trackpad. Just swipe with two fingers to move your cursor and select text. There's also a new shortcut bar with controls for cut, copy, and paste.

Hey Siri: To get siri working by just shouting at it rather than pressing a button go to Settings > General > Siri > Allow "Hey Siri". A word of note you will need to have it connected to a power source for it to work.

Disable Proactive Assistant: If you don't want Siri to suggest apps, people, locations, and more when you use the new Spotlight Search, you can always disable Siri Suggestions (in Settings>General).

Tell Siri to remember what you see on screen: Siri can set reminders. You know this. But now she can also remind you about whatever is displayed on your device screen - whether it be a website or note. Just say "Siri, remind me about this," and she'll scan the page and add relevant details to your Reminders app.

Ask Siri to fetch a photo for you: Siri can now search your photos based on their information and criteria. Ask her to find a specific photo from 14 July 2015, for instance, and she'll do just that. Amazeballs.

Shut up Siri: Sometimes Siri is just useful when she isn't speaking. Thankfully, a new setting called Voice Feedback (Settings>General>Siri) lets you decide when she can use her voice. You can toggle the setting to always on, hands-free only (which works only when using "Hey Siri" or connected to a Bluetooth device), or a new ring switch option (which stops Siri from speaking when your ringer is switch is on silent).

Find on Page in Safari: To Find text in a Safari page, you previously had to tap the address bar, then type a word, then scroll down to the bottom of the address bar to see select the instances in which that word appeared on your page. Now, you can hit the Share button on a page to see a Find on Page option (it surfaces a pop-up over the keyboard).

Disable frequently-visited sites in Safari: Safari displays icons of your most visited websites every time you open a new page. It lets you delete individual ones by tapping and holding on them, but now you can turn them off entirely by going to Settings>Safari. From there, turn off Frequently Visited Sites.

Change the look of Safari Reader: Safari's Reader has a new button within the address bar. It has options for changing the look and feel of Reader. You can change fonts, font sizes, colour themes, etc.

DuckDuckGo: If you want to set DuckDuckGo as your default search engine over Google, Yahoo, or Bing, go to Settings > Safari > Search Engine and select the private friendly search engine as the default.

Auto suggesting websites: Like Safari on the desktop you can have the iPhone or iPad Safari recommend suggested search results as you type. It's on as default but if you don't want it, go to Settings > Safari > Search Engine Suggestions and toggle the feature off.

Auto suggesting apps: Likewise as you type in popular app names into the Safari search url box Apple will try and match that with apps you either have or might want. It's on as default, but if you want to turn if off go to Settings > Safari > Spotlight Suggestions.

Getting the website link quickly: Settings > Safari > Quick Search will determine whether Safari offers up website matches or not for you.

Making websites load faster or saving your data: Safari preloads the first hit of the search result to make loading your choice seem quicker. The downside is that this could use up data. If you want to turn it off go to Settings > Safari > Preload Top Hit and turn it off.

Searching on page: If you are looking for a specific word on a page, simply start typing that word into the URL bar at the top of the page. The results will show you the google search results first but if you scroll down it will show you "On This Page" and let you jump through the mentions of that page.

Scan your credit card: Rather than having to type all your details you can now use the camera to scan your credit card. When it comes to entering the credit card details either press to auto fill if you are already using that feature with Keychain, or press it and then select Use Camera on the next menu you get.

Swipe forwards and backwards: Swiping from off the screen on to the screen from the left of the screen goes back through your browsing history while swiping from the right of Safari goes forward through your browsing history.

Enabling Handoff between iOS devices: Go to General > Handoff & Suggested Apps and then toggle the box.

Accessing Handoff apps: On the Lock Screen press the app icon in the bottom left corner or if you are using the phone already, double tap the Home button and swipe left to reveal the app page to the left of the home screen.

Stopping your iPad ring when someone calls your iPhone: One of the new features of iOS allows you to take calls on all your devices regardless. To stop you feeling like you are in the last scene of lawnmower man where all the phones ring at once go to Settings > Face time and turn iPhone cellular calls ring.

Allowing SMS messages on your Mac: To do this you need to enable the feature on your iPhone. Make sure you are running iOS 8.1 and then go to Settings > Messages > Text Message Forwarding. Find your Mac or iPad you want to allow access and pair the two devices with a security code. You’ll now be able to see and send Text messages via the desktop.

Picking your Emoji colour: In iOS 8.4 Apple added a load of new emoji and in particular emoji that has skin tones. To access them go to the emoji keyboard in any app and long press on the one you want to use. If it as alternative options they will show. Apple then lets you set the colour you want to use so you don't have to make a choice every time.

Adding third party keyboards: Install the app and follow the instructions in the app. At some point it will ask you to go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards and add the third-party keyboard.

Accessing additional keyboards beyond Emoji: If you have more than three keyboards installed the keyboard will show a globe icon next to the spacebar. In any app that has a keyboard tap on that globe icon and then again to reveal the next keyboard you've got installed.

Hiding or showing auto suggestions on QuickType keyboard: The new Apple keyboard shows word suggestions on what you type. If you don't use this you can hide it to give you more space on the screen. gently press and hold at the top of the auto-suggest bar and drag it towards the top row of keys. You can bring it back by dragging up from the top of the keyboard if you change your mind.

Disable keyboard capitalisation: It may seem like a small change, but the keyboard has been updated to reflect capitalisation. Until iOS 9, whether you touched the shift key or not, all the letters on the keyboard were capitalised. Now, the keyboard shows the letters in lowercase when shift is off. But if you don't want this, you can disable it by going to Settings >Accessibility>Keyboard and toggling off the Show Lowercase Keys option.

Disable keyboard animations: Apple's keyboard has a pop-up character animation that serves as feedback when you tap the keys. Now, for the first time, you can shut it off (Settings>General>Keyboard>Character Preview).

Turn on iCloud Drive: Go to Settings > iCloud > iCloud Drive. Here you can control which apps have access to your iCloud drive and whether or not they can use Cellular / Mobile Data.

Manage your Storage: Settings > iCloud > Storage. From here you can see how much storage you have, how much you have left, and whether you want to buy any more.

Family Sharing: Rather than have your iTunes account on all your family's iPhones and iPads you can now set up Family Sharing for up to 5 people. Go to Settings > iCloud > and follow the set up procedure.

Secure iCloud Keychain Access: Go to Settings > iCloud > Keychain and select the Approve with Security Code to add an extra layer of protection to your passwords.

Send last location so you can find it even when the phone is dead: Apple's added a cool hidden feature that will automatically send the last know location to Apple when your battery is critically low. Even if the battery dies as you've lost the phone behind the back of the sofa you can still at least have some idea where it got to.

Add iCloud Drive to home screen: iCloud Drive can let you easily transfer and sync files between your devices, and now you can directly access it on your iOS device. Go to Settings>iCloud>iCloud Drive, and then you'll see a "Show on Home Screen" toggle that you can switch on.

Auto Switch for multiple Apple Watches: If you've got two Apple Watches you can now have the Companion app automatically connect to any paired Apple Watch when you put it on and raise your wrist. To make sure this feature is enabled, go to the Apple Watch Companion app, tap on the Watch icon and then make sure Auto Switch is toggled to the on position.

You can't delete it: Don't panic, you aren't going mad, you actually can't delete the new Apple Watch Companion app even if you aren't planning on buying the Apple smartwatch.

Watch Apple Watch videos: At the moment the Apple Watch app doesn't do much because the watch isn't available, but you can watch a series of promotional videos about the new watch from within the app so you can see what it is all about. Everything from short videos about the materials used to how it works is detailed.

Apple Watch App store: When the Apple Watch App store does go live you'll be able to search for all the apps that will work with your watch.

Hiding the Watch App: As we've said, you can't delete it but you can hide it alongside other non-deleteable apps like Stocks. Simple put them all in the same folder and then forget about them

Pre-arm your payment: To help speed up your time at the cashier you can pre-arm your Apple Pay before you get to the counter. To do this go into Passbook, select the card you want to use and then hold your finger on the TouchID sensor. Once complete you have a minute to use the armed payment before it turns off.

Load multiple cards: There is no limit to the amount of bank cards Apple Pay can hold so keep loading them in to Passbook.

How to access Apple Pay from Lock screen: To access Apple Pay on the Lock screen you can double tap the Home button. If you don't want this feature you can turn it off by going to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay and turning off "Double-Click Home Button"

How to allow Apple Pay Payments on Mac: You can use Apple Pay on your iPhone to confirm payments on a nearby Mac. To ensure this is turned on go to Settings > Wallet & Apple and turn on "Allow Payments on Mac".

How to change the default Apple Pay card: Go to Settings > Wallet & Apple and select the Default Card you want. If you only have one card it will automatically be the default card.

Select an Apple Pay payment card: When paying with Apple Pay, you can now quickly choose which card you want to use just by double-clicking the home button while on the lock screen. It'll bring up all your cards on your iPhone.

Standard or Zoomed: On the iPhone 6 and iPhone you can change the display setting from Standard or Zoomed. To switch between the two if you've changed your mind after setup go to Settings > Display > Display Zoom and select Standard or Zoomed.

Set the brightness: It's now moved from Wallpapers & Brightness to Display and Brightness.

Text Size and Bold Text: To change the default text size and whether you want all fonts to be bold to make the easier to read go to Display & Brightness > Bold Text.

10-day forecast in weather: Go to weather, and on any city swipe up. You now get to see the 10 day forecast as well as additional information like a mini weather forecast for the day, sunrise and sunset times and the chance of rain.

Choose a new wallpaper: New wallpapers to be had in the Settings > Wallpaper.

Setting up Do Not Disturb: If you travel a lot to different time zones it's probably a good idea to schedule your iPhone to go into to Do Not Disturb mode. Go to Settings > Do Not Disturb and then schedule in a time. We've set ours from midnight to 6am. During that time all calls and alerts will be silenced. If you are worried that you might miss an important call you can set the phone to allow calls from Favourites or repeated calls if someone is calling more than once in a three-minute window. You can now in iOS 7 set it so the Do Not Disturb works only when you've got the phone locked or all the time regardless of what you are doing. Handy if you are in the middle of a presentation.

Get to Wi-Fi settings quickly with 3D Touch: If you've got an iPhone 6S or 6S Plus you can now 3D Touch on the Settings icon to reveal quick links to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Battery settings. The move makes it really speedy to jump to the wireless settings.

Disable contact photos: You can now toggle contact photos on or off on iPhone 6 and later. To change the setting, which is on by default, go to Settings > Messages > Show Contact Photos.

Go back to apps: When you open a link or tap a notification while using an app, you'll be brought to a new app in order to view the information in full detail. Now however you'll also see a new "Back to..." button at the top left of the just-opened app, giving you the opportunity to tap it and instantly go back the app you were using.

Track your reproductive health: The Health app has finally added a Reproductive Health tab, with options for basal body temperature, cervical mucus quality, menstruation and ovulation, and more.

Delete an alarm: Apple's swipe-to-delete gesture no works in the Clock app. To delete an alarm before, you had to tap the edit button and delete from there, but now all you have to do is swipe on the alarm itself.

Search in Settings: The Settings app has a search field at the top which can be revealed by pulling down on the Settings menu. Use it to find the switches you need.

Easily switch LTE when Wi-Fi is weak: Imagine you're connected to the Wi-Fi in your house, then you go outside to mow the lawn, and while doing that, you check your email but can't get any messages to load. It's because you're still connected to your home's Wi-Fi - and the signal is too weak. A new feature called Wi-Fi Assist will change all that by allowing your iPhone to fall back to cellular data when Wi-Fi is poor. You'll see it at the bottom of Settings>Cellular.

Enable Low-Power Mode: The new Low Power Mode (Settings>Battery) lets you reduce power consumption. The feature disables or reduces background app refresh, auto-downloads, mail fetch, and more (when enabled). You can turn it on at any point, or you are prompted to turn it on at the 20 and 10 per cent notification markers.

Find battery guzzling apps: Apple now specifically tells you which apps are using the most juice. Go to Settings > Battery and then scroll down to the new section that gives you a detailed look at all your battery-guzzling apps.

Disable Shake to Undo: Apple has had an undo gesture that lets you shake your phone to undo your last action (or shake again to redo it). But if you hate this option, you can now disable it by going to Settings>General>Accessibility. From there, toggle off Shake to Undo. Simples.

Use a six-digit passcode: Apple has always given you the chance to set a four-digit passcode, but now it offers a six-number option, meaning hackers now have a 1 in 1 million chance of cracking it, rather than 1 in 10,000. Just go to Settings>Touch ID & Passcode>Change Passcode, and then select Passcode Options.

View notifications based on when they arrived: Under a new Sort Order tab in Settings>Notifications, you can switch your notifications between Recent and Manual. The latter setting will bring up another option called Group By App. When enabled, it groups your notifications in the Notification Center by app. When disabled, you'll get a running list of your notifications as they arrive. Handy, right?

Change how your screen responds to taps: A new section under Accessibility in Settings lets you change how your screen responds to taps. You can tell your iPhone to ignore repeated touches. You can also increase the duration of taps before recognised, and much more.

Check your battery via the Battery widget: The Notification Center has a new widget under the Today view, that'll let you see the battery life remaining in your iPhone and Apple Watch. If you don't like this widget, tap the Edit button at the bottom of the screen and then tap the delete button.

How to turn on Low Power Mode: A great feature to getting you to the end of the day. Low Power Mode allows you to reduce power consumption by restricting certain features like Hey Siri, automatic downloads and background app refresh. To turn it on go to Settings > Battery.

Have you found any tips we've missed. Share them in the comments below.