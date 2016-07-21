Best smartphone battery packs: Pokemon power and moreAmazon
There is nothing worse than running out of battery on your phone. Well, there is, but when it happens it feels like the worst thing in the world.
Unfortunately, as advanced as smartphones have become in recent years, battery life is still something they haven't quite nailed. Some will last most of the day, others might get you through most of the evening too, but that's assuming you aren't spending all your time on WhatsApp, catching Pokemon or playing Mario.
Doing any of those will see that battery bar deplete. Rapidly. The problem is, while you might be thrilled at having caught Pikachu, if you've missed your last train in doing so and your battery is on two per cent, that thrill will quickly disappear, no matter how cute he may be.
That's where battery packs come in. They have been around for years so when it comes to your options, there are hundreds. You'll find small ones that will fit in you pocket but only give you a small bit of extra juice, as well as larger ones that will charge your phone three times over.
We've rounded up a selection of the best battery pack options out there to make sure your phone keeps up with you.
Best smartphone battery packs: Pokemon power and more
Best UK Boxing Day and January sales 2016/17 tech deals
CES 2017: What is it and what to expect
How to setup an Amazon Kindle for children
- CES 2017: What is it and what to expect
- Best smartphone battery packs: Pokemon power and more
- Which Amazon Kindle is best for you? Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage or Kindle Oasis?
- 23 tech toys you wanted for Christmas but never got
- The Pocket-lint Christmas Gift Guide: Tech gift ideas for 2016
- Amazon Kindle Oasis review: First class reader, first class price
- Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Captain America and more
- What is Android Things and when will the first devices arrive?
- Now Panasonic wants to automate store checkouts with this basket
- This nostalgic toy magnifies your phone vids onto a mini retro TV
- When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: What's the story so far?
- Best laptops and tablets of CES 2017: What to expect
- 52 of the best tech life hacks
- How to upgrade your Xbox One storage by 2TB and more: That’s up to 100 additional games
- How to upgrade your PS4 hard drive to 1TB or more for less than £50
- Could this be the 2017 Sony Xperia XZ?
- OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5: What's the story so far?
- Which is the best movie streaming box for under £150? Apple TV vs Fire TV vs Chromecast and more
- 61 of the best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus wallpapers we've found
Comments