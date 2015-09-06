  Five Bluetooth speakers worth considering

First it was record players, then CD players, which then turned into iPods or equivalents and accompanying speaker docks.

And now, technology has given us Bluetooth speakers, meaning we never have to leave our phone or MP3 player in the dock and therefore in the unpredictable hands of party guests.

Plus, unlike Apple's AirPlay, Bluetooth speakers will work with all Bluetooth-enabled devices including Android, Windows, Apple and computers, and you won’t be left with a redundant speaker dock should Apple change its charging socket again.

Jawbone made its Mini Jambox Bluetooth speaker available in the US this week for $179.99 (around £110), but while we wait for it to come to the UK, here are five other options to consider.

Beats by Dr.Dre Pill - £169.95

The Beats Pill is a Bluetooth 2.1 speaker giving it maximum portability but it also adds NFC to its mix. This means when you tap an NFC-compatible smartphone that has Bluetooth already enabled, it will sync automatically.

For devices without NFC, you can pair your device by hitting the Beats logo on the front.

There are also 3.5mm audio in and out sockets on the rear in case you want to use it with devices that aren't Bluetooth compatible and a USB 2.0 socket for charging.

The Beats Pill measures 46 x 190mm, weighs 0.31kg, has a 7-hour battery life and comes in white, black and red.

Bose SoundLink Mini - £169.95

The Bose SoundLink Mini comes with two passive radiators, designed to give a deep bass, as well as two custom-built tranducers to take the strain with the rest of the audiofield.

In terms of size and build, the Bose SoundLink Mini is made from one piece of anodised aluminium, weighs 663g and measures 51 x 180 x 58mm.

The speaker connects to devices via low-latency Bluetooth so it is compatible with all devices, plus six can be paired and stored in the memory.

A full charge will give you 12 hours of continuous playback and Bose also offer blue, green and orange bumper style covers to add a bit of colour.

Philips Fidelio P9 - £239

The Philips Fidelio P9 comes with soft dome tweeters and wOOx technology boosted woofers, as well as passive radiators for sound quality.

It has a wood and aluminium construction, measures 124 x 287 x 51mm and weighs 1.8kg. The Fidelio P9 also has a leather cover that can be tilted to alter the sound and closed to turn the speakers off.

You'll get eight hours of battery life, and although there is no NFC one board, the Fidelio P9 connects to devices using Bluetooth or USB if you want to give your handset's battery a boost.

Jawbone Big Jambox - £259.99

The Jawbone Big Jambox has two front-facing tweeters, and a low-frequency woofer. The speakers are sealed, which is said to be crucial to the sound quality and achieving a deep, powerful bass from a small speaker.

The battery life is said to last 15 hours, but having a device connected via Bluetooth and Jambox turned up on full whack, you may get less. It will allow you to connect multiple Bluetooth devices to Jambox at the same time, so different tunes can be sent over as and when the user chooses.

The Jawbone Big Jambox measures 93 x 256 x 80mm, weighs 1.23kg and comes in black, red and white – each with slightly different pattern on the front grille and all with chunky buttons on the top.

Loewe Speaker2Go - £269

Loewe’s Speaker2go comes with three class D digital amplifiers, which drive two full-range speakers and a subwoofer to give you 40 watts of music power.

It will pair with your smartphone, as well as your tablet and can store up to five Bluetooth devices.

You'll also get NFC compatibility so you can just hold an NFC-compatible device on the Loewe Speaker2go and you're ready.

It measures 105 x 240 x 52mm, weighs 1.3kg and has an 8-hour battery life.

There are plenty more Bluetooth speakers to have a look at and there is bound to be one that can stop your party playlist changing from Abba to Arctic Monkeys at any given moment.