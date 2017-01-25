Best DSLR cameras 2017: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

You want to buy a DSLR camera but don't know what to go for? Then you've come to the right place, as this is where we round-up the best DSLR cameras of 2017. We'll guide you through the hottest cameras available - and only models that we've seen in reality - to save you time when it comes to working out what the best options are.

DSLR cameras - which stands for digital single lens reflex - have removable lenses so that different optics can be attached in order to give a different view on the world. This variety allows you to start small and build-up to the more varied, sharper and desirable featured lenses as you go along. It also adds hands-on control for zoom and focus precision unlike that of most compact cameras.

DSLR cameras aren't to be confused with the newer breed compact system cameras that are also infiltrating camera land. They are the ones that typically look a little more like point-and-shoot cameras or "mini DSLR" but also have interchangeable lenses (there are exceptions to that, with some models acting as out-and-out DSLR replacements). We've got the best system cameras covered in another feature, linked below:

Whether you're new to the DSLR concept, are looking to upgrade, know plenty about cameras already and are weighing up the options, or are considering a more pro-spec option, we've broken down our list of great DSLR cameras into sub-headed categories to make things that bit easier to digest. You name it, we've got you covered.

First thing's first: cameras don't work in a one-size-fits-all way. Brands like to keep their own heritage and, as such, each manufacturer has its own lens mount.

For Canon it's EF, for Nikon it's F-mount, for Pentax it's K-mount, and Sony has A-mount. There are some additions and exceptions, but those are the current four to focus on. Don't fall into the trap by buying the wrong lenses just because the brand names match up.

Second to the equation is sensor size. Entry and mid-level cameras typically have what's called an APS-C size sensor. Some pro-spec cameras have full-frame sensors that, because they're physically larger, need specific (typically pricier and more advanced) lenses that are capable of covering the larger dimensions. In each case the mount size remains the same, irrelevant of the sensor size. If you are looking at a top-of-the-range lens for a top-of-the-range camera, you'll know all this already. For those starting out, don't worry: it may seem a bit of a minefield out there, but a fairly easy one to understand once you get into the lingo of the manufacturer you've chosen.

There are plenty of things to consider with lenses and this all depends on the type of photography you are planning on doing. If it is all about portraits you'll want something around the 50mm or 75mm mark. If you are trying to snap that lion on the Savanna and don't want to get eaten then you'll want something with a long zoom closer to 300mm or beyond.

You've decided that a DSLR is the one for you, but you don't want to fork out masses of cash and don't want overbearing or complex controls to get in your way. The Nikon D3300 is the entry-level model to Nikon's series: an affordable and well-balanced choice to introduce you to the world of DSLR.

Complete with a Guide mode on its main mode dial, the camera can assist you in a visual way to generate the types of photographs you want. These visual cues will help in expanding your understanding of exposure, aperture values, depth of field and all those things that - quite probably - you don't know about just yet. But at the same time if that that sounds too daunting then just stick the camera in auto mode and press the shutter button - it'll do all the autofocus and exposure metering for you and, more often than not, do it well.

If there's a drawback it's that the optical viewfinder has a 95 per cent field-of-view, meaning that the outermost five per cent of the shot will be captured, but won't show up in the preview. It's typical of DSLR cameras at this level.

Image quality from the D3300's 24-megapixel sensor is top quality, and compared to to its D3200 predecessor it's removed a filter between the lens and sensor for optimum sharpness. The newer D3400 simply adds connectivity options for app control, via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Competition comes in the form of the Canon EOS 1300D, which would be our other choice option at this level (see below).

PRICE: around £369, Wex Cameras

FULL REVIEW: Nikon D3300 review

The Canon EOS 1300D is a safe bet and typically a few quid cheaper than the Nikon equivalent, without missing out on any of the major features.

If you want to use the rear LCD screen to take pictures then you might as well forget about it and look to a compact system camera instead. But if you're after an affordable viewfinder-based option with the latest and greatest image quality at this level then the 1300D has definite plus points.

Just like the Nikon D3300 (above) the Canon 1200D has the same 95 per cent field-of-view viewfinder limitations, but that's to be expected at this price point. Which, like we say, at near to £300 is a bargain.

Between the 1300D and the Nikon D3400 there's not a huge difference in performance, price, or resulting image quality. The Canon's 18-megapixel resolution may sound "inferior" to the Nikon's 24-megapixels - but that's not precisely the case. Besides, that's roughly nine times the overall resolution of the Full HD television in your lounge anyway.

Whichever suits, choose wisely as once you'll be investing in a lens mount, so it'll pave the way for any future purchases and camera body progression.

PRICE: around £349, Wex Cameras

FULL REVIEW: Canon 1200D review

The Canon EOS 100D sits in a world of its own. It's as small as DSLR cameras come and that in itself is the single biggest reason for buying it. It's a technological mini marvel with a suitably affordable price tag to boot.

This is the DSLR to take up less bag space while delivering quality akin to the EOS 700D model thanks to the 18-megapixel sensor on board, which is like its bigger brother. The 100D stands out on its own, but doesn't cost the earth.

It's also likely to be the last of its type, as Canon concentrates on making a mirrorless equivalent: the EOS M5.

PRICE: around £399, Wex Cameras

FULL REVIEW: Canon EOS 100D review

If you're looking for an all-rounder when it comes to both still images and movie capture then the 80D is one of the best pure DSLRs to cater for such a varied and successful feature set. Where the 80D really excels is with its new autofocus system - which gives the Nikon D7200 (below) something to think about.

The Dual Pixel AF system - which uses on-sensor phase-detection via live view and a different phase-detection system through the viewfinder - comprises 45 autofocus points, all of which are cross-type, 27 of which are sensitive to f/8 (nine of those are cross-type sensitive) to ensure heightened sensitivity if you're using, say, a slower lens or zoom extender. It's a super-fast and detailed autofocus system at this level, which was much needed to bump the 80D above the likes of the 760D/750D models.

Elsewhere the 80D ups the viewfinder ante with a 100 per cent field-of-view - something the earlier 70D couldn't muster - while its 3.2-inch, tilt-angle touchscreen remains one of its strong points, however you choose to use the camera.

Great new technology, great image quality, and great in use. The price just keeps getting better too. Your move Nikon, seems like it's time for a D7200 update?

PRICE: around £869 (body only), Wex Cameras

PREVIEW: Canon EOS 80D preview

We never included the earlier Nikon D7100 in the best DSLR listing due to evidence of banding in shadow areas of its images. Its follow-up, the D7200, complete with a new sensor on board, rights such wrongs. But with the Canon EOS 80D (above) digging its heels in, the Canon-Nikon race is closer than ever.

However, without a vari-angle LCD screen the D7200 might feel as though it's a step behind the curve. It does offer a 100 per cent field-of-view optical viewfinder and both Wi-Fi and NFC (near field communication; used for sharing images with a smart device or remote-controlling the camera) - again, matched by the 80D.

Just like the Canon, it's the Nikon autofocus systems that really sells this camera. The second-generation Multi-CAM 3500 delivers 51 AF points that are super quick to acquire subject focus - even in the dark thanks to operability down to -3EV.

Overall the Nikon D7200 is an impressive enthusiast DSLR. We didn't anticipate finding it that much better than the D7100, but with notable improvements to image quality, burst mode capacity, movie capability and autofocus, it's every bit the Canon 80D competitor - minus, of course, that vari-angle touchscreen - but at a slight cut of the price given its age.

PRICE: around £849 (body only), Wex Cameras

FULL REVIEW: Nikon D7200 review

Full-frame is the holy grail of DSLR photography. Sensors the same size as traditional 35mm film negatives are considered full-frame. This large sensor sizes produces a pronounced depth of field, while the sensor's "pixels" are typically larger for a cleaner signal and, therefore, usually superior image quality compared to APS-C sensors (this can be resolution dependent).

The words "entry-level" and "full-frame" tend not to go hand in hand. Given that close to £1,500 needs to be spent for that full-frame experience - and that's before considering lens costs - you need to be sure that you're ready to dip into the larger-sensor world.

The D610 replaces the earlier D600 and, frankly, doesn't change much. If you scour the internet you will find a series of complaints about some Nikon D600 owners experiencing issues with oil on the camera's sensor. It's not an issue we had, but the sudden arrival of the D610, with only a modest bump in features, suggests that it's a solution to brush any issues of its predecessor under the carpet. It does have a new shutter mechanism after all.

That might disappoint if you were hoping for a truly next-level experience, as the D610 only really adds Wi-Fi accessory compatibility and an ever so slightly faster burst rate to its predecessor. But the other side of the coin is that it retains all the good stuff of its predecessor.

This camera is like the lovechild of the high-resolution D810 (see below) and D7200 (see above). As most people won't need the full feature set or 36-megapixel resolution of the D810, the 24-megapixel D610 opens up the full-frame door to a wider audience. Top image quality for a great price. Slick stuff - and not an oil slick this time around.

If you're looking for something altogether different then the tilt-angle screen Nikon D750 might suit.

PRICE: around £1,299 (body only), Wex Cameras

FULL REVIEW: Nikon D610 review

When full-frame 35mm film was settled upon back in the day, it later spawned a smaller format that came to be known as APS-C. By having this smaller sensor the image produced by a lens is "cut into" - imagine literally cutting the negative down by 50 per cent - which gives the impression of a greater zoom. That's why you'll see some lens' focal lengths described in "35mm equivalent".

Either way, this size of sensor doesn't mean it's necessarily any less professional. Manufacturers pour a lot of time and effort into making the best sensors at this scale, complete with full feature sets. It's the most common sensor size, and arguably the most versatile.

The is-it-isn't-it replacement for the Nikon D300S, the Nikon D500 is one of the most interesting and important DSLR cameras that we've handled for some time. It embodies much of the top-spec ultra-pro Nikon D5 in a smaller format. It's the "D5 mini" if you will.

Which translates into a whole heap of good things. The new 21-megapixel sensor is backed up with the latest Expeed 5 processing engine and can capture shots up to an extended sensitivity of ISO 1,640,000. Yup, that's six figures.

It's so good we think it steps things beyond the Canon EOS 7D Mark II, while the range of Nikon DX optics will see it as the more practical solution compared to the Pentax K-1 for many - even if the Pentax has some standout features like its variable LCD screen.

In short, therefore, the Nikon D500 is certainly a contender for the best APS-C camera made to date. There are only some small gaps in its capabilities - such as unnecessary extended "Hi" ISO settings, slight hunting in the live view autofocus - but otherwise its awesome autofocus system and all-round capabilities are second to none.

PRICE: £1,729 (body only), Wex Cameras

PREVIEW: Nikon D500 review

Until we'd seen the Nikon D500 (above) we'd yet to use an APS-C sensor DSLR camera that impressed us more than the Canon EOS 7D Mark II. Despite Nikon's new entry, this Canon is still a strong contender.

It features a 65-point all-cross-type autofocus system, 150,000-pixel RGB infrared exposure meter, new shutter mechanism (to 200,000 cycles), faster burst mode to 10 frames per second (up from 8fps in the original 7D), and new 20.2-megapixel sensor all make it a feature-packed offering. You can see the similarities between this and the D500, it's all-out war.

There are some feature absences that we would like to have seen on board, such as a tilt-angle screen, touch-sensitive operation, Wi-Fi integration and 4K video capture. But even these omissions aren't a deal-breaker for us, even if it does make us lean towards the D500 that much more.

PRICE: £1,179 (body only), Wex Cameras

FULL REVIEW: Canon 7D MkII review

Nikon did what we thought was utter madness when it announced the 36-megapixel D800 in 2012 - but after using it extensively we found its super-high resolution full-frame sensor was an utter marvel. Two years after that launch and the D810 maintains the resolution but tweaks performance and image quality. The result is one of our favourite DSLR cameras ever - although it's not the highest resolution on the market, with the Canon EOS 5DS (below) taking that crown.

The Nikon might not have the upper hand when it comes to those low-light shots, due to some image noise at the higher ISO settings, and the sheer volume of pixels means potential blur from movement can be amplified. But get it right and the results are a thing of beauty.

There are top-spec features aplenty too: the 51-point autofocus system is the best out there in our view, image quality even at this super-high resolution is astounding and the solid build, battery life and raft of features are formidable.

PRICE: £2,399 (body only), Wex Cameras

FULL REVIEW: Nikon D810 review

Not content with allowing Nikon to win the resolution war, Canon came guns-a-blazing with the 5DS - a 50-megapixel full-frame DSLR that's got a pixel count high enough to take on medium format.

And it's really rather brilliant. But absolutely specialist. Shoot with this camera and you'll need to be extra tight with shutter speed control to avoid blur, which is why some of the 5DS's high-flying features - such as the 61-point autofocus system - almost seem mis-matched if you're the kind of user who expects to pick this camera up and snap away as if it's the same as the 5D Mark IV.

Even so, when paired with the right lenses and selecting sufficient shutter speeds we've seen no ultra-high-resolution DSLR more capable than the Canon EOD 5DS. It's the one to take down the Nikon D810 if resolution is your be-all and end-all want. It's that simple point that makes it a true five-star product for those pining for a medium-format-matching DSLR camera with added versatility.

PRICE: £2,799 (body only), Wex Cameras

FULL REVIEW: Canon EOS 5DS review

We might have some qualms with the A99 as a standalone stills camera, but when it comes to movie capture it's Sony's single lens translucent (SLT) technology - which, we confess, means this isn't technically a DSLR - that make for exceptional fast and quiet autofocus.

There's a silent control wheel to the front of the camera for live adjustment during recording, while the full-frame sensor is spot on for blurred-background effects and creating those pro-looking 1080p shots.

All this can be witnessed in real time on the rear LCD screen without any cost to autofocus ability which, because of the SLT design, is just as fast as when using the camera through its electronic viewfinder - and that's also possible when capturing video.

Now we're expecting the A99 II to arrive imminently and anticipate that will be the camera to beat, so keep an eye out in early 2017 for that superstar to replace this top spot. And we can't think of much else that'll give it a run for its money.

PRICE: £1,629 (body only), Wex Cameras

FULL REVIEW: Sony Alpha A99 review

You already know your stuff. You want to take the full-frame sensor plunge or perhaps upgrade from an earlier model but don't have the cash for the crazy-fast pro-spec camera. Yet you still want just enough power in a feature set that's rounded enough to cover sports, portraits, landscapes - the works. Say hello to the 5D Mark IV, Pocket-lint's official Camera of the Year 2016.

The 5D IV is a deft balance between resolution, image quality, autofocus ability and control, seeing it stand head and shoulders above its predecessor and, right now, the competition too. With Nikon's current absence in this market, perhaps only the near-priced Sony A99 II will be an alternative option - but probably not if you're already invested in Canon optics. And there's not a mirrorless model to compete at this level just yet, even if Fujifilm if knocking on the door with its X-T2.

Now the latest 5D is not cheap by any means - an end-of-line Mark III might do you justice instead - but it's got every base covered and that 30-megapixel sensor is not only awesome in good light, it aces low-light too. The medium-high resolution won't suit all though.

PRICE: £3,599 (body only), Wex Cameras

FULL REVIEW: Canon EOS 5D Mk IV review

The choices at this level are more or less two-fold if you're considering full-frame: Nikon D5 (below) or Canon 1D X Mark II.

It's Canon that succeeds in the speed stakes, delivering 14fps burst shooting that can't be touched by the competition - the Nikon D5 can only manage that pace with the mirror locked (otherwise it's 12fps). Obviously both still fast, but if you want those extra frames then Canon has put its flag in the sand.

The 1D X II's battery life seems to last forever and, importantly, its 20.2-megapixel full-frame sensor is just about perfect for all manner of jobs. An updated autofocus system - and there's not enough space here to explain its full complexities (take a look at our full reviw) - hits home with 61 ultra-sensitive AF points and works a treat too.

Some other full-frame models outperform in the resolution stakes, it's questionable as to whether Canon has lost its "movie king" hat (the Mark II questionably replaces the 1D C too), and the Nikon D5 shouts a lot with its new 153-point autofocus system and low-light capabilities.

With all that said, having used the camera over a couple of days we were left scratching around to try and find fault. When it comes to creative professional tools the 1D X Mark II is not just a worthy successor to the original, it's an astounding high-speed DSLR in its own right.

PRICE: £5,199 (body only), Wex Cameras

PREVIEW: Canon EOS 1D X II review

Ok, so Nikon can't quite match the 1D X II in the speed stakes (or buffer capacity from our tests), but it's got more than enough pop for most pros.

Where it really excels is with its nuanced 153-point autofocus system, which is super-fast whether shooting stills or tracking moving subjects. We tested out the camera's continuous autofocus (AF-C) mode with 3D, 153- and 72-point arrangements and it's lightning fast, even in dim conditions.

The D5 also has the upper hand when it comes to low-light and high ISO performance. Sure, the 3-million-odd ISO sensitivity is numbers for numbers' sake, but its six-figure sensitivities are genuinely excellent.

For the average consumer this is the Ferrari of cameras: out of reach in both price and realistic use (and not as fast as the Lambo; i.e. Canon). For the pros out there it's a priceless tool.

PRICE: £5,199 (body only), Wex Cameras

PREVIEW: Nikon D5 review