Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017

With the pace of smartphone evolution moving so fast, there's always something waiting in the wings. No sooner have you spied the latest handset, then there's anticipation of something else, the next big thing.

We've rounded up the best smartphones for 2016, those we consider to be the best across all platforms, and we've regularly updated that list as the smartphone world has evolved.

You can find those in our Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today feature. If your budget is a little smaller, there is also our Best budget smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy for under £250.

Here we're looking at those phones that haven't yet launched, those we know are coming, or are anticipated. We'll be updating this list on a regular basis, with those device rumours we think are credible and exciting, and devices just announced but yet to hit the shelves.

Samsung had sure-fire hits with the Galaxy S7, especially in the S7 edge model. The company's standing in mobile might suffer a little following the Note 7's battery problems, so the Galaxy S8 might have to be extra special.

Rumours have suggested that Samsung might drop the flat version of the S8, only offering curved devices in two sizes. There's also talk of increasing the screen resolution, perhaps with a move to 4K. There's no indication of how the body design might change just yet.

Samsung is sure to pack the S8 with its latest Exynos chipset for oodles of power, although we'd expect a Snapdragon 835 version too, and we'd expect to see a move to USB Type-C, following the move of the Note 7. On the software front, we'd expect the S8 to launch on Android Nougat with TouchWiz. Given Samsung's great experience, we'd not expect too many changes to Samsung's software experience.

As the Samsung Galaxy S8 release date, we'd expect it to be Sunday 26 February 2017, but rumours are also suggesting an April 2017 launch.

Nokia is coming back to smartphones and it will be launching those phones in 2017. That's confirmed.

Exactly what those phones will offer, we currently don't have much to go on. There's said to be two different models, the D1C and the P1. The first, D1C is a mid-range offering, suggesting a Snapdragon 430 chipset and a Full HD display offered in two sizes 5.2 and 5.5-inches.

The P1 is thought to be a metal flagship device, which might also be offered in two sizes, but offer a Quad HD display. This phone is likely to offer the latest hardware and an advanced camera, but there are very few substantial detail on it at the moment.

LG has a problem with its smartphone naming, because the G6 name is currently also used by its flagship TV. Whether this means that LG will change direction on phone naming we don't know, but we suspect that something will have to be done.

There aren't many rumours about the LG G6, but it's already being suggested that LG is going to move on from the modular approach it tried with the G5. That might mean that its next generation of smartphone comes without friends. With the G5 being a little fiddly and Motorola offering a sensible alternative with the Moto Z, perhaps the next LG flagship will be a little simpler.

We suspect that LG is looking at launching a new handset at Mobile World Congress 2017.

HTC's next flagship handset is thought to be going under the name of HTC Ocean. This name comes from a video leak which showed off a concept handset, but supported by a leak via Twitter from a reliable source suggesting there were three Ocean handsets in development.

It's very early days in the rumour cycle for this handset, but the focus of the video was on new methods of interaction, showing a phone with no buttons and using a mixture of voice, gestures and swipes to control it.

Aside from this video leak and a mention via Twitter, there's little to go on. We don't even know if this device will be called HTC 11, or something else. We suspect to see the next HTC flagship around Feb/March 2017.

Honor is preparing to launch a new smartphone at CES 2017. This is confirmed, as it's in the media schedule for the event.

One of the things we know about Honor is that it follows the path of parent company quite closely. With Huawei just launching the Mate 9, it makes sense that Honor will be next in line to offer a big screen phone at a slightly more affordable price point.

You can expect a 5.9-inch handset with a full HD display, dual cameras on the rear and powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon hardware the Kirin 950. You can also expect a massive battery.

Of course, this hasn't been confirmed, but if this doesn't happen, we'll eat our hats.

Huawei launched the P9 in April 2016, choosing to avoid Mobile World Congress, to hold its own huge launch event in London. There's already talk circulating about the next device, suspected to be called the Huawei P10.

The Huawei P10 is thought to be similar to the P9, offering twin Leica cameras on the rear, but with a potential increase in screen resolution. That's not something we've seen from Huawei, which tends to stick to Full HD for the display. There may be two sizes again, like the P9 and 9 Plus.

There's talk of a Kirin 960 chipset, 8-megapixel front camera, and a pair of 12-megapixel rear cameras.

Wait, what? No, you're not going mad. There's a rumour that OnePlus will be skipping the 4 number and heading straight to OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5 could land with a glass or ceramic body, moving on from the OnePlus 3T to present something a little different. It wouldn't be the first time that OnePlus has used something different, as it did in the OnePlus X.

A 5.3-inch display might meet a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset for loads of power. This could all be heading your way in May or June.

Yes, already. The paint has barely dried on the iPhone 7, but there's already talk of the iPhone 8, which is reported to shake things up completely.

The iPhone 7, surprisingly, didn't make a huge change over the iPhone 6S, but the biggest hint at what to expect from the iPhone 8 might have come from Apple Watch. With the release of the Series 2 device, Apple introduced a ceramic version. This, paired with the jet black colouring for the iPhone 7, might point to future changes in materials for the iPhone 8.

Some are suggesting that the iPhone 8 will be mostly glass and introduce wireless charging, but there's expected to be a special edition ceramic version too. Taking it further, it's suggested that there will be an iPhone 7S and 7S Plus too, alongside this roaring iPhone 8.

The Surface Phone is something of a Windows phone holy grail. With Nokia then Microsoft Devices producing plenty of Windows Phones, the spectre of the Surface Phone has been hanging around as the idea of the ultimate Windows mobile device. Given the recent sale of virtually all of its phone patents, and announcement that it's no longer focussing on Windows Phone development, the Surface Phone may never see the light of day.

It's rumoured that the new premium device will be Surface branded and Intel powered, possibly coming in three different variants. Given the same team behind the Surface Tablets are said to be behind the Surface Phone, you can expect a solid build if it ever does appear.

There's also the suggestion that Surface Phone will run a brand new update of Windows 10, aiming to capitalise on the branding and offer the ultimate experience. Launch originally wasn't expected until the latter half of 2016, but this has since shifted to beginning of 2017. That's if it appears at all.