Best iPad mini cases: Protect your 7.9-inch Apple tablet

Apple's iPad mini is available in two models - the iPad mini 2 and the newer iPad mini 4 that was announced as the replacement for the iPad mini 3 in September 2015. The iPad mini 2 is the cheapest way to get your hands on an Apple tablet with prices starting at £239, while the higher-specced iPad mini 4 starts at £379.
There are of course the original iPad mini and the iPad mini 3 knocking about too but you can't buy them new from Apple anymore. This feature however, is all about protecting your iPad mini, no matter what model you have or plan to buy.
The iPad mini 4 differs in size very slightly to the older models so some older cases won't be compatible, and the same works for newer cases with regards to older iPad mini models.
The sleeve cases should be fine, but you'll need to make sure any hard cases that snap on are designed for the iPad model you own or are buying. We have tried to make it as clear as possible in the captions under each case in our gallery, but double check to be sure.
